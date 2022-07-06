James Otis Akers
James Otis Akers, 75, of Duffield, Virginia, died June 27, 2022, at the Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap.
He was born on December 17, 1946, to the late James Everett Akers and Nancy Tackett Akers. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by one daughter, Dawn Michelle Akers. He is survived by one son, James Everett Akers of Cromona; two daughters: Angela Ann Leighton of Kingsport, Tennessee, Joni Lynn Sexton of Whitesburg; five grandchildren: Dawn Lanae Hall, Jayden Andrew Hall, C.J. Akers, Corey Austin Sexton, Dalton Layne Sexton, along with several nieces and nephews and a special friend, Phillis Hobbs. A memorial service was held Friday July 1, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Rocky Craft officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Danny Bentley
Danny Herbert “Herb” Bentley, 71 of Jonancy, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center after a short illness.
Herb was born on June 15, 1951, to the late Ernest Turner Bentley and Pinea Mae Fouts Bentley. Herb married his high school sweetheart, Lou Ann Akers Bentley, on January 30, 1971, and to their union was born two children: Tara Ann (David) Burke of Virgie, and Christopher Herbert (Lisa) Bentley of Rutledge, Tennessee; two grandchildren: Chelsea Ann (Joshua) Green of Pikeville, and Justin Noble Akers of Rutledge, Tennessee.
Herb was a disabled coal miner of 19 years. Herb took pride in his work and didn’t regret the sacrifices he made for his family. Herb enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son Chris and friends he made early in life. From the time Chris was old enough to go he taught him and passed on his passion for the outdoors. He loved raising a large garden and sharing with his friends and neighbors. He always made sure everyone was fed. Herb loved traveling with Lou Ann, especially trips to Tennessee and taking his grandchildren to Dollywood during summer vacations. Herb was an avid U.K. fan and his granddaughter Chelsea gifted him a trip to see them in person, which was always a dream of his. His love of basketball grew while he watched his daughter play in school and he was her biggest fan and loudest cheerleader. Herb’s newest baby Lola Mae, his puppy, gave him great joy and companionship. Herb loved people and everyone that knew him or came in contact with him loved and adored him. He greeted everyone with a smile and most often a joke, regardless of how he felt. Everyone will always remember him for his kind nature, warm heart and big smile. Herb was of the Church of Christ faith and rededicated his life to serve the Lord.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers: John Winston (Eartha) Bentley, Ernest Clement Bentley (surviving wife Kiki), Jacob “Jake” Bentley (surviving wife-Janice); three sisters: Erma Mae Bentley, Alice Fern Fleming (surviving spouse Wilson), Jessie Faye Tackett. Besides his wife, children and grandchildren, he is survived by one brother, Wendell Bentley (deceased wife Linda) of Dandridge, Tennessee; four sisters: Polly Jane (Deceased husband, L.D.) Mullins of Virgie, Geraldine (William) Meade of Deane, Betty Sue (Robert) Bentley of Jackhorn, Louise Lavern (Lonnie) Mullins of Sevierville, Tennessee; two grandchildren: Chelsea Ann (Joshua) Green of Pikeville, Justin Noble Akers of Rutledge, Tennessee.
Along with a host of nieces, nephews and life long friends. It could never be put into words how much Herb was loved and loved us. He never hesitated to make sure you knew it. Funeral services were held Saturday, July 2, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Church of Christ Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Joe Trivette Cemetery, Jonancy.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Jacob Russell Chaffins
Jacob Russell Chaffins, 2,8 of Prestonsburg, died Friday, July 1, 2022 in Huntington, West Virginia.
He was born October 18, 1993, in Pikeville, to April Amburgey Johnson of Prestonsburg, and the late Phillip Rusty Chaffins.
He was the husband of Savannah Bryant Chaffins.
He was a Prestonsburg City Police Officer, Member of Prestonsburg Fire Department, Sergeant in the National Guard, EMT, U.S. Marshall and attended Tom’s Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
Along with his wife and mother he is survived by his daughter: Paisley Chaffins of Prestonsburg; two brothers: Jordan Chaffins and Seth (Hailey) Ousley both of Prestonsburg; three sisters: Kimberly (Barry) Hall, Haley (Gabrielle) Spears and Savannah Ousley of Prestonsburg; seven nieces, two nephews; maternal grandparents: Olin and Glenda Amburgey of Louisa. Along with his father he was preceded in death by one brother, Phillip Gene Chaffins and paternal grandparents, Phillip and Alice Chaffins.
He will be missed by all that knew and loved him. Visitation began Tuesday, July 5, at Tom’s Creek Freewill Baptist Church, Ivel, and will continue all day Wednesday, July 6. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 7, at the Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg, with Pastor Randy Woods officiating Burial will follow at Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
James Howard Conn
James Howard Conn, 77, of Martin, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 2, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Sammons Cemetery, Arkansas Creek.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Moly Carol Crager
Molly Carol Crager, 76, of Salt Lick, died Thursday, June 30, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 5, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Shepoherd Cemetery, Salt Lick, Hueysville.
Arrangements were under t he direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ronald Keith Evans
Ronald Keith Evans, 65, of Grethel, died Friday, July 1, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 6, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, July 7, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the family cemetery, Craynor.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ralph Frasure
Ralph Frasure, 60 of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Allen.
He was born May 17, 1962, in Wabash, Indiana, to Emma Jean Marshall Frasure of Prestonsburg and the late Kelly Frasure.
He was the husband of Clearnce Prater Frasure. They were married for 42 years.
He was the Captain of Prestonsburg City Police and School Resource Officer at Prestonsburg High School.
Along with his wife and mother he is survived by two sons: Ralph Kelly Frasure and Robert Clarence Frasure, both of Prestonsburg; one daughter, Stacy (Mike) McGuire of Prestonsburg; grandchildren: James McGuire, Nathaniel McGuire, Landon McGuire and Kaden McGuire; one brother, Jimmy Ray Frasure of North Manchester, Indiana; one niece and nephew: Amber and Cody.
Along with his father he was preceded in death by one sister, Shirley McGuire.
He will be missed by all that knew and loved him. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 6, at the Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg, with Pastor Randy Woods officiating Burial will follow at Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Edith Johnson
Edith Johnson, 76 years of age of Pikeville passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022. She was born January 23, 1946 in Pike County to the late Mack and Lavonia Johnson Burke. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband; Wendell Johnson, one son; Wendell Dewayne Johnson, five sisters; Ruby Burke, Vesta Burke, Sue Burke, Hattie Bagylos, Dina Mae Bentley. Edith is survived by three sons; Scotty (Crystal) Johnson of Red Creek, Justin (Amanda) Johnson of Virgie, Jordan Scott Johnson of Virgie, two daughters; Veronica (Johnny) Hopson of Dorton, Jessica (Madison) Compton of Virgie, three sisters; Dora (Rex) Rhodus of Long Fork, Betty Boyd of Cave Run, Linda Johnson of Ohio, three brothers; Carl (Debbie) Burke of Long Fork, Clifford (Denna) Burke of Louisa, Hillard (Pat) Burke of Ohio, thirteen grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren. Funeral services will be at Shelby Valley Church of Christ Friday at 11:00 AM with Church of Christ officiating. Burial will follow in the Burke Cemetery at Marshalls Branch. Visitation will be at the Shelby Valley Church of Christ after 6:00 PM Thursday with a service beginning at 7:00 PM, online condolences may be expressed at hallandjones.com
Pearl Keathley
Pearl Keathley, 85, of Betsy Layne, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 2, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Kimberly Carol Lewis
Kimberly Carol Lewis, 62, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, July 3, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lewis Cemetery, Slick Rock, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
William Joe Lewis
William Joe Lewis, 52, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 5, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Pearl Newman
Pearl Newman, 72, of Lancaster, died Thursday, June 30, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, July 3, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Newman Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
William Edward Petry
William Edward Petry, 60, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Allen.
He was born July 31, 1961, in Martin, to the late William Morris “Bosh” and Willie DeRossett Petry.
He was the husband of Sherry Rorrer Petry. He was a former Prestonsburg City Police, a retired Kentucky State Trooper Badge #1137 where he held positions of Trooper, Detective and Public Affairs Officers. He received the award of Post 9 Trooper of the Year. He was the current Fire Chief for Martin City Fire Department and Deputy for Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Badge #214. He was a member of John W. Hall Lodge #950 where he was Past Master, Member of the Oleika Shriners Temple in Lexington, a member of the Scottish Rites of Free Masonry 32°.
Along with his wife he is survived by one son, William Chase Petry of Prestonsburg; one daughter, Courtney Branham (Shane) Dingus of Prestonsburg; grandchildren: Haley Morgan Dingus, Charles Walker Dingus; Sister: Karen Petry of Saint Simons Island, Georgia; one aunt and a host of cousins, family and friends; mother-in-law: Judith Rorrer of Prestonsburg, brother-in-law: Tommy (Kristal) Rorrer of Prestonsburg, and nephews: Stratton and Tanner Rorrer.
Along with parents he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Mel and JoAnn Coburn Petry; maternal grandparents: Will and Lunata Crisp DeRossett.
He will be missed by all that knew and loved him. Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 5, at Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg, with Jeff White officiating Burial followed at Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Lora Slone
Lora Slone, 79, of Lackey, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, July 1, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lackey Cemetery, Lackey.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Eugenia Marie Spencer
Eugenia Marie (Horner) Spencer, 98, of Eastern, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, July 1, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Spencer Cemetery, Eastern.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Todd Thornsbury
Todd Thornsbury, 51, of Weeksbury, died Saturday, July 2, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 5, at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church, Bypro.
Burial followed in the Wright Family Cemetery, Wheelwright.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Sherry Lynn Ward
Sherry Lynn Ward, 55, of Eastern, died Friday, June 17, 2022.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday July 23, at the Allen Central Gymnasium, Eastern.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.