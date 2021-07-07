Vernon Adams Jr.
Vernon “PJ” Adams Jr., 51, of Harold, died Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Old Regular Baptist Church, Left Fork Island Creek, Pikeville.
Reuben Anderson Reuben Anderson, 79, of Campton, formerly of Anderson Branch of Shelby Gap, passed away Friday July 2, 2021, at the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson.
He was born on December 4, 1941, to the late Alvin and Easter Vanover Anderson. He was a member of the Sulpher Springs Free Will Baptist Church and the United Mine Workers of America.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Dixie Anderson and Katherine Blair.
He is survived by his wife, Reva Harris Anderson; one son, Alvin (Shawna) Anderson of Georgetown; two daughters, Lisa Adams of Shelby Gap, April Anderson (Chris) Fleming of Shelby Gap; three brothers, Duran Anderson of Shelby Gap, Delbert Anderson of McRoberts, Roger Anderson of Shelby Gap; one sister, Shirley Watson of McRoberts; four grandchildren, Braydon Anderson, Ryan (Shantana) Woodward, Jeffrey (Emily) Anderson, Kayla (Mathew) Gervais; and six great-grandchildren, Caleb Anderson, Pyper Anderson, Gracie Woodward, Maddox Woodward, Damian Woodward and Ezra Gervais.
Funeral services were held Sunday, July 4, 2021 at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Arnold Stewart officiating.
Burial followed in the Harris Cemetery at Melvin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Connie Calhoun
Connie Calhoun, 73, of Port Royal, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
She was the daughter of the late Emmalou (Cornett) Hall, and Alex Hall, Jr.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy and Douglas Hall.
Connie regularly attended Hopewell Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Gene Calhoun, of Port Royal; four sons, Greg Calhoun of Pendleton, Kevin (Laura) Calhoun of Port Royal, Ryan (Vanessa) Calhoun of Eminence, Jason (Samantha) Calhoun of Port Royal; one brother, Ronald Hall of Battle Creek, Michigan; one sister, Donna Hall of Battle Creek, Michigan; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Prewitt Funeral Home, New Castle, with Brother Mike Frey officiating.
Burial followed in the Port Royal Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction of Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home of Port Royal.
Della Marie Mitchell
Della Marie Mitchell, 61, of Honaker, died Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Ike Roberts Cemetery, Grethel.
Mary Lou Mullins
Mary Lou Mullins, 78, of Lula, Georgia, formerly of Pike County, entered Heaven at her residence on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born on January 17, 1943, to the late Johnie & Babe Tackett Holifield. She was a homemaker. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Mullins, Sr.; three grandchildren, three brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her children: Linda (Frederick) Pidgeon, Gary (Sheila) Mullins, Paul (Olivia) Mullins, Jimmy (Erika) Mullins, Nina (Darryl) Wade, Candy (Johnny) Stapp, Sherry (Kenneth) Dodd, Tina (Christopher) Black, Patricia (Clint) Chitwood, Jessica Mullins, Mike Mullins, Penny (Mark) Hunter, Bobby Jr (Kendra) Mullins; three brothers: John Holifield, Carl Holifield, Tommy Holifield; one sister, Bea Newsom; thirty-four grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral services were held Saturday, July 3, 202, at the Dorton Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Holifield Cemetery at Cabin Fork.
Melissa Williams
Melissa Williams, 54, of Betsy Layne, died Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Lawson Yates Cemetery, Honaker.