Louis Ferrari
Louis Ferrari, 80, of Wheelwright, pastor of the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at McDowell ARH.
He was born in Floyd County, Jan. 4, 1940, to the late Narsico Ferrari and Earsie Tackett Ferrari.
He was a retired coal miner, a veteran of the United States Army, an ordained minister since 1977 and pastor of the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church for many years.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Lula Mae Rowe.
He is survived by his wife, Linda McCoy Ferrari; one son, John Louis Ferrari (Stacy), of Bevinsville, and his three children, John Kourtlan Ferrari, Ariel Ferrari and Faith Christian Ferrari; three daughters, Gabriella “Angel” Hall (Kenny), of Bevinsville and her three children, Heath Hall, Dustin Hall and Corey Hall; Kami Cheryl Edwards (Jeff), of Weeksbury, and her two children, Kristy Jones and Stephen Jones; and Terri Sue Ferrari, and her son, Tyler Obrien (Jessica); one sister, Anna Vincent Ferrari, of Nicholasville; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020,at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church with Dakota Bentley, John Allen, Roger Johnson, Brent Tackett, Wayne Henson and Gilford Hall officiating. Burial will follow at the Buckingham Cemetery, Buckingham. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Anthony Allen II
Anthony Nicholas “Big Nick” Allen II, 47, of Drift, died Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, July 3, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Drift Cemetery, Drift.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Jerry Banks
Jerry Michael Banks, 74, of Hueysville, died Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 1, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Allen Family Cemetery, Hueysville,
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Clyde Blevins
Clyde William Blevins, 61, of David, died Monday, June 29, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 4, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Greenberry Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Delbert Ray Bryant
Delbert Ray Bryant, 65, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 11, at Praise Assembly of God Church, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Joseph Case
Joseph Case, 54, of Lake Wales, Florida, formerly of Floyd County, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 8, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Case Family Cemetery, Honaker.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Linda Davis
Linda Lou Stratton Davis, 72, of East Point, died Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Funeral services were held Thursday, July 2, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Deanna Francis
Deanna Jill Francis, 45, of Garrett, died Monday, June 29, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, July 3, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Bartee Allen Cemetery, Hueysville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Eugene Hamilton
Eugene Hamilton, 79, of Teaberry, died Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Visitation will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be ehld at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 9, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Dixie Hyden
Dixie Lou Ratliff Hyden, 96, of Martin, died Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Roxie Justice
Roxie King Justice, 91, of Harold, died Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Funeral services were held Thursday, July 2, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Carol Miller
Carol Ann Miller, 69, of Beaver, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Deborah Paige
Deborah Lynn Paige, 61, of Paintsville, died Monday, June 29, 2020.
Memorial visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
James Sexton
James Orville Sexton, 67, of Wayland, died Monday, June 29, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 4, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Sexton Duff Cemetery, Hueysville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.