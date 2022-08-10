Gary Vaughn Allen
Gary Vaughn Allen, 73, of Melvin, died Sunday, August 7, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 10, at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, August 11, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Allen Family Cemetery, Melvin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Morgan Shane Dingus
Morgan Shane Dingus, 36, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, August 1, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, August 5, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Earl Dorton
Earl Dorton, 73, of Pikeville, died Thursday, August 4, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 10, at the Island Creek Old Regular Baptist Church, Pikeville.
Burial will follow in the Howell Cemetery, Coon Branch of Island Creek, Pikeville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Pluma Gene Henderson
Pluma Gene Gilliam Henderson, 70, of Wheelwright, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, August 7, at the Wheelwright United Methodist Church, Wheelwright.
Burial followed in the Gilliam Family Cemetery, Wheelwright.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Wheelwright.
Rosalee Isaac
Rosalee Thornsbury Isaac, 84, of Melvin, died Thursday, August 4, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 9, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Donna Jean Jewell
Donna Jean Jewell, 62, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, August 4, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, August 1, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Bill Lafferty Family Cemetery, Left Fork Bull Creek, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Bonnie Treadway Keene
Bonnie Keene, 80, of Justiceville, died Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born January 13, 1942, to the late Charles and Leota Pennington Treadway. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ervine Keene; two brothers: Charles Treadway, Howard Treadway; four sisters: Mary Smith, Martha Smith, Mathelda Treadway and one that passed away at birth. She is survived by two daughters: Judy (Danny) Hall of Paintsville, Barbara Price of Shelbiana; one son in law, Kenny Kendrick; one sister, Alice Withrow of Barberton, Ohio; four grandchildren: Kaitlyn (Tyler), Matt, Jon, Makaya; one great grandchild, Alydia; and a host of special nieces and nephews that she thought of as her own children. Funeral services were held Tuesday August 9, at the Greasy Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist ministers officiating.
Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery at E. Shelbiana.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Doug Kidd
Lloyd Douglas Kidd, 67, of Lackey, died Monday, August 1, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 6, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Margaret McKinney
Margaret Helen McKinney, 76, of Teaberry, died Saturday, August 6, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, at Pilgrims Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.
Burial will follow in the Long Point Cemetery, Craynor.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Teddy Mullins
Theodore “Teddy” Mullins, 63, of Drift, died Thursday, August 4, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, August 7, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Drift Cemetery, Drift.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Loretta Perry
Loretta Mollette Perry, 91, of Martin, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, August 8, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Little Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Marlene Salisbury
Marlene Salisbury, 64, of Harold, died Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, August 7, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Salisbury Cemetery, Left Fork Toler, Harold.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Irene Stephens
Irene Stephens, 95, of Allen, died Monday, August 1, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, August 10, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, August 11, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Eliza Helen Thomas
Eliza Helen Thomas 64, of Lackey, died Friday, August 5, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, August 10, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, August 12, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the family cemetery, Lackey.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Terry Triplett
Terry W. “Trip” Triplett, 71, of Garrett, died Thursday, August 4, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 9, at the Old Beaver Old Regular Baptist Church, Minnie.
Burial followed in the Andy Scott Cemetery, Garrett.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Russell Wright
Russell Wright, 87, of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of Myra, died Friday, August 5, 2022, at his residence in Tennessee.
He was born October 28, 1934, in Pike County to the late Challie and Fannie Burke Wright. Russell was a retired coal miner and worked for Adam’s Stone. Besides his parents Russell was preceded in death by his wife, Carrie Jeannette Wright; four brothers: Clyde Wright, Burl Wright, Johnny Wright, Jimmy Wright; three sisters: Nora Marie Ramsey, Pauline Gillespie, Goldie Stanley. He is survived by one son, Russell Wright Jr of Knoxville, Tennessee; two daughters: Tina Wright and Katrina Wright, both of Isom; one sister, Gracie (Junior) Baker of Grundy, Virginia; four grandchildren also survive. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 10, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial will follow in the Wright Cemetery at Myra.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.