Nellie Akers
Nellie Ann Slone Akers, 73, of Little Robinson, died Saturday, August 7, 2021, at her residence.
She was born January 19, 1948, to the late Harve and Della Ann Johnson Slone. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mckinley Akers; two brothers: Chester Slone, Gardner Slone, Foster Slone; two sisters: Lucy Ann Branham, Tina Roack. She is the mother of one son, James (Shelly) Akers; three daughters: Angela (Robert) Slone, Sarah (Ricky) Slone, Sonya (Danny) Casebolt. She is also survived by three brothers: Landis Slone, Ernie Slone, Bill Slone, one sister, Stella Rose Slone; eight grandchildren: Natasha (Josh) Slone Ramsey, Robert Mckinley Slone, O’Riley James Akers, Brooke Elizabeth Slone, Sidney McKayla Autumn Slone, Natalee LeAnn Grace Casebolt, Daniel Mckinley Casebolt, Samantha Nellie-Ann Casebolt; one great grandchild, Joel Levi Ramsey. She passed away peacefully with her family around her at her home on Little Robinson Creek of Virgie. She was of the Baptist faith. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed and loved by all that knew her. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 11, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie, with Levi Akers and others officiating.
Burial will follow in the Mckinley Akers Cemetery, Little Robinson.
Condolences can be made online at hallandjones.com The family requests that masks be worn at all times if you attend.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Rena Bass
Rena Bass, 73, of Melrose, Florida, formerly of Virgie, died Saturday July 31, 2021, at the Kindred Hospital North Florida.
She was born July 24, 1948, to the late Archie and Rena Newsome Blair. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Hoyt Bass Jr.; three brothers: Lester Blair, Vester Blair, Chester Blair; and two sisters: Barbara Blair, Unia Tackett. She is survived by one son, Wesley L. Crawford of Melrose, Florida; one brother, Archie (Martha) Blair of Caney; two sisters: Tilda Jane (Gerald) Alldritt of Pell City, Alabama, Anzie (Danny) Blankenship of Penny; two step-daughters with multiple grandchildren. Funeral services were held Saturday, August 7, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie.
Burial followed in the Newsome Branch Cemetery.
Condolences can be made online at hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Paul Castle
Paul Castle, 72, of Langley, died Saturday, August 7, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 10, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Verna Lois Childress
Verna Lois Woodard Childress, 92, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, August 2, 2021.
Funeral services were held Thursday, August 5, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Richmond Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Clyde Frasure
Clyde Frasure, 76, of Falmouth, formerly of Floyd County, died Friday, August 6, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, August 9, at the Little Rosa Old Regular Baptist Chruch, McDowell.
Burial followed in the Frasure Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Auval Lonzo Guner, Jr.
Auval Lonzo Guner, Jr., 77, of Eastern, died Friday, August 6, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, August , at the Community United Methodist Church, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
Hillard Halbert
Hillard Halbert, 83, of McDowell, died Saturday, August 7, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, August 11, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, August 12, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Greenbury Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Lucille Haywood
Lucille Haywood, 88, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Calvert City Convalescent Center in Calvert City.
She was a homemaker and member of Fitzpatrick Baptist Church.
She was born Tuesday, January 31, 1933, in Dema, the daughter of the late Benjamin Layne and the late Elizabeth (Terry) Layne.
She is survived by two sons: Steve Haywood, wife Deborah of Prestonsburg, and Ben Haywood, wife Jennifer of Clarksville, Tennessee; one daughter, Vivian Choat of Eddyville; two sisters: Norma Jean Ogden of Taylor, Michigan, and Leslie Martin of Morehead; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Earl Haywood, brother, Ray Layne, sisters, Hassie Hall, Verna Mae Cox, and Verlie Sue Eastridge.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m, Wednesday, August 11, at Collier Funeral Home, 211 West 5th, Benton, KY.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 12, at the funeral home with Rev. Jed Ramey officiating.
Burial will follow in Marshall Co. Memory Gardens, Benton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Collier Funeral Home of Benton.
Joe Hinchman
Joe Hinchman, 91, of Lexington, formerly of Floyd County, died Sunday, August 8, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Randall Hughes
Randall Hughes, 62, of Emma, died Friday, August 6, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, August 9, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Worley Johnson
Worley Johnson Sr., 87, of Leland, North Carolina, died July 30, 2021, at North Chase Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Born August 4, 1933, in Floyd County, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Noah & Myra Holbrook Johnson.
Worley was retired from working in the manufacturing sector in Columbus, Ohio. He was a member of the Wheelwright Masonic Lodge, #889 F & AM.
Worley was preceded in death by his wife, Mavis (Deannie). In addition to his parents, Worley was also preceded in death by his brothers and sisters: Clayton Johnson, Ogra King, Hagen King, Emmanuel King, Nannie Burke, Betty June Anderson & Thelma Cook.
Worley Sr. will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
Beloved husband of Mavis for more than 65 years; loving father of Worley Johnson Jr. (Linda) and Roger (Janet), dearest grandfather of Worley Nicholas (Madeline), Anjuli and Alayna, great grandfather to Worley Charles and James Henry. Worley was devoted to loving his wife and children, and providing for their every want and need. His work ethic and steadfast support of family served to guide his sons to be the best husbands and fathers they could possibly be; by placing the family’s interest above all else.
Arrangements were under the direction of Coble Funeral and Cremation Services of Wilmington, North Carolina.
Arinda Miller
Arinda “Banny” Miller, 60, of Wheelwright, died Saturday, August 7, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 10, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Hall and Little Cemetery, Wheelwright.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Barbara Ellen Mullins
Barbara Ellen Mullins, 70, of Minnie, died Monday, August 2, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, August 6, at the Joppa Old Regular Baptist Church, Melvin.
Burial followed in the Matthew Tackett Cemetery, Melvin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Kenny Mullins
Kenny “Round Man” Mullins, 75, of Jenkins, died Monday, August 2, 2021.
He was born October 5, 1945, to the late Walter Ray and Violeta Mead Mullins of Jenkins. Kenny was a member of the Jenkins Masonic Lodge #856 for 52 years and Faith Baptist Church of Myra. He was a former coal miner and truck driver and owner. He loved his family more than life, his friends who he cherished. He loved meeting people and never met anyone he didn’t know for long. He loved camping and boating with his friends and family, trips to the beach, and traveling with Charlotte. He was a kind soul that loved and was loved by everyone he ever met. He will be missed by all. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Billy Ray Mullins, Bobby Mullins; and one great grandchild. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Charlotte Carol Vanover Mullins, his best pal, Mack; one son, Michael (Teresa) Mullins of Muncie, Indiana; one daughter, Michelle Mullins (Chris) Bentley of Jenkins; three grandchildren: Courtney (Corey) Mullins, Hunter (Katie Gervolino) Mullins, Keegan Bentley; and many nieces and nephews, three step-grandchildren, three step-great grandchildren, and many close friends who he loved like family. Funeral services were held Thursday, August 5, at the Burdine Freewill Baptist Church, Jenkins.
Burial followed in the Wright Family Cemetery, Potters Fork of Haymond.
Condolences can be made online at hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
John Pack
John Thomas Pack, 70, of McDowell, died Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, August 6, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Dollene Tackett
Dollene Tackett, 79, of Teaberry, died Thursday, August 5, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 7, at the Zion Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.
Burial followed in the Long Point Cemetery, Craynor.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Lottie Mae Yates
Lottie Mae Yates, 68, of Banner, died Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, August 6, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Yates Cemetery, Banner.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.