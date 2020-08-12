Shelby Jean Conn
Shelby Jean Conn (nee Castle), 83, of Vermilion, Ohio, died Monday, August 10, 2020, at Mercy New Life Hospice, Lorain, Ohio, after a lengthy illness.
She was born September 13, 1936, in Boldman, and she had been a Vermilion resident for the past 65 years moving from Harold.
Shelby had worked at the Vermilion Pickle Factory and she had also worked as a cashier for the Vermilion Kroger Grocery Store.
She had attended the Free Will Baptist Church in Kentucky and had attended many Regular Baptist Churches including her favorite, Pleasant View Regular Baptist Church, Litchifield, Ohio. Shelby enjoyed gardening, crocheting, tole painting and baking.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Banner Conn of Vermilion, Ohio; daughter, Jennifer (John) Wilkerson of Dublin, Ohio; son, Jeffery (Angela) Conn of Amherst, Ohio; grandchildren, Kathryn, Kiley, Colin, Emily, and Hannah; great grandchildren, Zoey, Brayden, Charlotte, Bodie, and Hudson; brother, Jimmy Castle of Cardington, Ohio; and her sisters, Mildred Osbourne of Cardington, Ohio and Carol McKinney of Betsy Layne. She was preceded in death by her parents, Garfield and Anna Laura (nee Cecil) Castle and her sister, Jacqueline Bates.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Elder Dennis Elkins will officiate.
Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Pleasant View Regular Baptist Church, 3589 Beat Rd., Litchfield, OH 44253. Online condolences may be made at, www.riddlefuneralhome.com
Sammy Bentley
Sammy Bentley, 78, of Wayland, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 8, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Chandler Cemetery, Lackey.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Rhonda Marie Bosh
Rhonda Marie Bosh, 52, of Pikeville, died Saturday, August 8, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, August 9, at Amazing Grace Worship Center, Pikeville.
Burial followed in the Newsome Cemetery, Mink Branch, Craynor.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Kevin Calhoun
Kevin Calhoun, 47, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, August 9, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Calhoun Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Heather Dawn Eldridge
Heather Dawn Eldridge, 45, of Langley, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 8, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Greenbury Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Nellie Parsons Meade
Nellie Parsons Meade, 83, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, August 6, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, August 9, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Betsy Holbrook Whitt Melnick
Betsy Holbrook Whitt Melnick, 82, of Floyd County, died Monday, August 3, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, August 7, at the Auxier Freewill Baptist Church, Auxier.
Burial followed in the Jones Cemetery, Allen.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Earl Edward Webb
Earl Edward Webb, 81, of Langley, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, August 7, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
