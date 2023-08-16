Mable Marie Anderson
Mable Marie Anderson, 82, of Dorton, died Tuesday, August 8, 2023, in Prestonsburg.
She was born in Letcher County, on January 2, 1941, to the late Charlie B. and Nancy Ann Wright. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry F. Anderson, her great-grandson, Charlie Aidyn Tackett; and brothers and sisters: Lillian, Roland, Edith and Lester. She is survived by one daughter, Sabrina (Jeff) Tackett of Dorton; one son, Lloyd Anderson of Burlington; one brother, Rollie (Larue) Wright of Dorton; one sister, Wanda Lee Solebee of Walkerville, Michigan; four grandchildren: Todd, Charlie, Brittany, Lloyd Jr.; seven great-grandchildren: Hunter, Grayson, Shelby, Aubrey, Nevaeh, Lakota and Autumn and also her little angel Shell Doll, who played dice with her. Funeral services were held Saturday, August 12, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with family and friends officiating.
Burial followed in the Precious Memories Cemetery at Blaze Branch.
Burial followed in the Precious Memories Cemetery at Blaze Branch.
Austin Tyler Case
Austin Tyler Case, 32, of Harold, died Sunday, August 13, 2023.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 16, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, August 17, at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, August 17, at the funeral home.
John Paul Carroll
John Paul Carroll, 64, of Dana, died Thursday, August 10, 2023.
Arrangements are under the direction of and will be announced by Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Roger D. Collins
Roger D. Collins, 73, of Drift, died Tuesday, August 8, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 12, at the Drift Pentecostal Church, Drift.
Burial followed in the Stumbo Cemetery, Minnie.
Burial followed in the Stumbo Cemetery, Minnie.
Marion Thomas Compton
Marion Thomas “Hurst” Compton, 84, of Auxier, died Friday, August 11, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 16, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 17, at the Winchester Cemetery, Winchester.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 17, at the Winchester Cemetery, Winchester.
Edith Green
Edith Green, 93, of Hueysville, widow of Elmo Green, died Friday, July 21, 2023, at the U.K. Medical Center, Lexington.
She was born March 25, 1930, in Maytown, a daughter of the late Talmadge and Bessie Lafferty Patton. She graduated from Maytown High School and Mayo State Vocational School and worked as a cosmetologist and in later years was a homemaker and was a member of the Hueysville Church of Christ.
She is survived by one son, Steve (Jane) Green, Hueysville; one daughter, Myra Green (Freddy) Handshoe, Leburn; one brother, Ralph Patton, Langley; one sister, Anna Mae Gearheart, Shelby, Ohio; three grandchildren: Justin L. (Jennifer) Handshoe, Tyler (Emily) Green and Megan Handshoe (Lucien) Kinsolving; and three great-grandchildren: Madeline, Lilly Kate, and Evelyn Kinsolving.
In addition to her husband and parents she is preceded in death by five brothers: Russell, Garland, Charles, Paul and William "Bill" Patton, and three sisters: Ruth Slone, Nova Wallen and Faye Caudill
Funeral Services were held Monday, July 24, in the Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, with Kevin Jett officiating.
Burial followed in the Green Family Cemetery, Hueysville.
Burial followed in the Green Family Cemetery, Hueysville.
Elli Mariea Greer
Elli Marita Danea Greer, 38, of Harold, died Friday, August 11, 2023.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, August 18, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Gary Henry Jarrell Jr.
Gary Henry Jarrell, Jr., 52, of Wayland, died Wednesday, August 9, 2023.
Funeral services were held Friday, August 11, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services were held Friday, August 11, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Audrey Nunemaker
Audrey Tackett Nunemaker, 84, of Elizabethton, Tennessee, formerly of Pike County, died Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
She was born on November 19, 1938, to the late Toy and Frona Vanover Tackett. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Nunemaker; her step-son, Steve (Rosemary) Nunemaker; two grandchildren: Brandon Nunemaker, Stevie Nunemaker; eight brothers: Randall Tackett, Raymond Tackett, Russell Tackett, Walter Tackett, Jimmy Tackett, Obie Tackett, Lonnie Tackett and Marlow Tackett; four sisters: Sadie Rose, Doris Mullins, Patty Johnson and Lora Tackett.
She is survived by one son, David (Kim) Nunemaker, of Tennessee; two step-daughters: Pearl Little of Bypro, Becky Wilson of Virginia; a special brother-in-law: Phillip Tackett; four grandchildren: Ashley Brooke Little, Savanna Noel Nunemaker, Brooklyn Audrey Nunemaker, Stephanie Ramsey, along with a host of nieces and nephews; and two great-grandchildren: Mika and Kassidy.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 12, at the Pilgrims Prayer Church with Daryl Newsom officiating.
Burial followed in the Tackett Family Cemetery at Cabin Fork of Dorton.
Burial followed in the Tackett Family Cemetery at Cabin Fork of Dorton.
Patty Shupe
Patty Shupe, 87, widow of Bobby Curtis Shupe, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023.
She was born in Elkhorn City, on March 13, 1936, to the late Arthur and Ann Mitchell Potter. She was a long-time employee at B. F. Casual Shop in Prestonsburg.
She is survived by her son, Jeffery (Tish) Shupe; granddaughter, Kristen (Brad) Brooks; great grandchildren, Kellen, Landon, and Andrew Brooks; sister Edna Ray.
In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Shupe and her sister, Betty McCreary.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Winchester on Friday, August 18, at Winchester Opera House Gallery, 101 S. Main Street, from 5:30-8 p.m. and in Prestonsburg, and on Saturday, August 19 at The Brickhouse Restaurant, 358 S Central Avenue, from 3-5:00 p.m.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Stanton Nursing Home and their wonderful staff.
Arrangements are under the direction of Scobee Funeral Home.
This is a paid obituary.
Clyde Tackett
Clyde “Buzzy” Tackett, 69, of Ivel, died Friday, August 11, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, August 15, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Travis Cole Tackett
Travis “Bub” Tackett, 43, of Esco, died Wednesday August 9, 2023, at the Rockcastle Regional Hospital.
He was born July 8, 1980, to Rickey and Molly Cole Tackett of Esco. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Leon Tackett, and his maternal grandparents: Rell and Pearl Cole. Besides his parents he is survived by one sister, Ricka (James) Ratliff of Esco; one niece, Melynn Tackett of Shepherdsville; paternal grandmother, Martha Jo Tackett of Longfork; and several uncles, aunts, and cousins that he loved dearly. Funeral services were held Saturday, August 12, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Dolph Kelly officiating.
Burial followed in the Annie E. Young Mausoleum at Shelbiana.
Burial followed in the Annie E. Young Mausoleum at Shelbiana.
Karen Jean Taylor
Karen Jean Taylor, 64, passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, surrounded by her loving family and fur babies following a short illness. Born on August 18, 1958, in Martin, before coming to Constantine, Michigan, where she graduated from Constantine High School in 1976 and enjoyed local organizations such as the Constantine JayCees.
Karen grew up an Air Force Brat having resided in Massachusetts and Oklahoma, before coming to Constantine in 1973. Karen is survived by her sisters: Celia (Theo) McDuff of Wichita, Kansas, and Linda Slone of White Pigeon, Michigan; one brother, Troy (Arlene) Taylor of Elkhart, Indiana; her nieces Dawn (Jayson) Cates of Fishers, Indiana, Stephanie (David) Hamby of Lawrence, Kansas, Angie Harrison of Spring Hill, Tennessee, Andrea (Ryan) Yeager of Elkhart, Indiana; nephews Chris (Janella) Straw of Lebanon, Ohio, and Aaron (Tatum) Taylor of Elkhart, Indiana; great-nieces Alexis Straw of Lebanon, Ohio, Taylor (Justin) Cabral of Topeka, Kansas, and Trinati Harrison of Spring Hill, Tennessee; and great-nephews Austin (Caitlin) Harrison of Oak Harbor, Washington, C.J. Straw of Lebanon, Ohio, Joshua Straw of Lebanon, Ohio, Nicholas (Ainsleey) Straw of Lebanon, Ohio, Mason Cates of Fishers, Indiana, Logan (Megan) Hamby of Jacksonville, South Carolina, and Gavin Cates of Fishers, Indiana; and one great-great niece, Hadassah Cabral, Topeka, Kansas;
cousin Danny Ray Conn of Honaker; family friend Sergio Bolanos; two dogs; and six cats. Karen was preceded in death by her parents Troy and Cora Taylor, and sister Patricia Straw.
Karen never lost the love for the hills of Kentucky, returning often to visit family. Karen bled Blue for her University of Kentucky Wildcats and was an avid NASCAR fan and #1 fan of Ryan Newman and playing Bingo. Karen enjoyed family cookouts and was always up to teasing an unsuspecting family member. In addition to her beloved Kentucky, Karen loved the Hawaiian Islands where she would spend months at a time, as well as cruises with her siblings. Karen’s life was marked by her unwavering love of family and friends. Her legacy of love, and laughter will continue to inspire those who she touched. Karen will be dearly missed but her memory will live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing and loving her.
Visitation was held Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Farrand Funeral Home in White Pigeon, Michigan. Internment followed at Constantine Township Cemetery in Constantine, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Karen’s memory.
Arrangements were under the direction of Farrand Funeral Home, White Pigion, Michigan.
