Bambi Sue Baisden
Bambi Sue Baisden, 41, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, August 8, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 13, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the family cemetery, Conley Fork, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Stanley Walter Berger
Stanley Walter Berger, 72, of Houston, Texas, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, August 17, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 18, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veteran Cemetery, South East, Hyden.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Arville Burke
Arville Burke, 80, of Lick Fork of Beefhide, died Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.
He was born on June 11, 1942, to the late George and Lillie Mullins Burke and grandparents, Fate and Alice Hall Burke. Other than his parents he is preceded in death by two brothers: Ovie Burke and Randell Burke; one sister, Ollie Wright; and two brothers-in-law: Morris Mullins and Gareth Wright. He is survived by two sisters; Audrey Mullins of Lick Fork, Ann (Tom) Elkins of Marshalls Branch and many special nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Monday, August 15, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Sowards Cemetery at Lick Fork.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Corbin Burke
Corbin “Bo” Burke, 87, of Virgie, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born on March 7, 1935, to the late Willie P. and Hazel Opal Johnson Burke. He was a member of the Church of Christ, U.M.W.A. and a Veteran of the U.S. Marines.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Lola Mae Hall Burke; one brother, Clarence Burke; two sisters: Net Tackett and Polly Johnson.
He is survived by two sons: David (Dana) Burke of Sevierville, Tennessee, Dale (Patricia) Burke of Long Fork; two daughters: Daphne Burke of Lexington, Ladean (Major) Johnson of Richmond; two brothers: Burton (Delorah) Burke of Long Fork, Jeffy (Gail) Burke of Elyria, Ohio; two sisters: Dansie Mullins of Warren, Michigan, Lucy Tackett of Marion, Ohio; seven grandchildren: David Lee, Jarrod, Clay, Shanda, Lashala, Sarah and Cody and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Sunday, August 14, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Church of Christ Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Family Cemetery at Left Fork of Long Fork.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Tommy Hampton Crum
Tommy Hampton Crum, 60, of Martin, died Wednesday, August 9, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, August 15, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Conn Crum Cemetery, Arkansas Creek, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Fayetta Damron
Faye Damron, 86, of Caney Highway, died Sunday August 14, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on March 24, 1936, to the late William M. Bentley and Lottie Owens Bentley. She was a member of the Caney Creek Old Regular Baptist Church. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Reece Damron; one son, Arnie Damron; one daughter, Brenda Carol Damron; two brothers: Arnold Bentley and Fonso Bentley; six sisters: Katie Polley, Ruby Clevinger, Mary Bevins, Mae Patrick, Flora Crawford, Laura Little; and one grandchild, Rachel Damron. She is survived by one son, Randy Damron of Richmond; three daughters: Loretta (Chester) Newsome of Virgie, Carol (Mike) O’Boyle of Parma, Ohio, Evelyn (David) Hall of Pikeville; nine grandchildren: Alisha Newsome, Ryan (Gretchen) Newsome, Matthew (Vanessa) Damron, Miranda (Randy) Colley, Dustin Damron, Daniel (Nicole) Damron, Cara B. (Chase) Schwalbach, Carmen Hall, Alexandria Newsome; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the Caney Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Logan Kiser, Barry Lucas, Teddy Honaker and others officiating.
Burial will follow in the Eles Case Cemetery at Caney Creek.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Jimmy Gerald Dorton
Jimmy Gerald Dorton, 77, of Irvine, California, formerly of Floyd County, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, August 19, at the Weeksbury Community Church of God, Weeksbury.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, August 21, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Little-Hall Cemetery, Wheelwright.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Sam Duncan
Sam Duncan, 91, of Hueysville, died Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Hazard ARH, Hazard.
He was born October 14, 1930, in Floyd County, Kentucky to the late Roy and Levada Slone Duncan.
He was the husband of the late Geraldine Francis Duncan. He was a retired constable for Floyd County. He served 16 years.
He is survived by his three sons: Robert Lee (Wanda Kay Murphy) Duncan of Hueysville, Roy Lester (MaDonna) Duncan of Prestonsburg, and Earl (Wanda McGuire) Duncan of Prestonsburg; five daughters: Barbara Jean Wallen of Garrett, Brenda Jean Bradley of Hueysville, Lois Ann Duncan of Martin, Sue Ann Conn (Bill Justice) of Hueysville, and Sally Ann (Tony) Collins of Prestonsburg, Kentucky; one sister, Teresa (Joey) Palumbo of David; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Along with his parents and wife he was preceded in death by one daughter, Rosa Lee Duncan; brothers and sisters: Roy Ray, Frank, Charlie, Amos, Mazie, Mae Mavis.
He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 17, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin, with Jerry Manns and Donnie Patrick officiating Burial will follow at Duncan Cemetery, Hueysville.
Rickey Fleming
Rickey Fleming, 66, of Long Fork, died Tuesday August 9, 2022, at his residence.
He was born March 31, 1956, in Pike County to the late Andrew and Irene Anderson Fleming. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Glema Newsome Fleming; two sisters: Glenda Little and Rhonda Mullins. Rickey is survived by two daughters: Samantha (Vance) Baldwin of Paintsville, Tiffani (Joseph) Ratliff of Brushy; two brothers: Pete Fleming of Virgie, Gary Fleming of Knoxville, Tennessee; one sister, Loretta Muncy of Virgie; two grandchildren: Brayden and Raymond. Visitation was held Thursday, August 11, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Carl Gene Layne
Carl Gene Layne, 81, of Martin, died Friday, August 12, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, August 15, 2022.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Wanda Lee Riley
Wanda Lee Riley, 83, of Harold, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, August 12, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Doris Jean Roberts
Doris Jean Roberts, 80, of Robinson Creek, died Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on April 25, 1942, to the late Lloyd and Fronia Irene Tackett Mullins. She was a member of the Enterprise Old Regular Baptist Church. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers: Morgan Mullins and Oscar Mullins; one sister, Mary Mullins; two son-in-laws: Elder Michael A. Johnson and Roy C. Newsome. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Thomas Roberts; one son, Tony (Ramona) Roberts of Lick Fork; three daughters: Dianna (Michael) Ball of Robinson Creek, Carlene Johnson of Tinker Fork, Tootie (Charlie) Stepp of Monroe, Georgia; three brothers: Floyd (Jeanie Foley) Mullins of Belleville, Michigan, Boyd (Polly) Mullins of Ypsilanti, Michigan, Troy (Darlene) Mullins of Belleville, Michigan; three sisters: Anna (Morris) Mullins of Belleville, Michigan, Shirley (Ken) Mullins of Hillsboro, Barbara (Dale) Tussy of Lloyd; eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held Sunday, August 14, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Amil Little Memorial Cemetery at Long Fork.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Nancy Joan Roberts
Nancy Joan Roberts, 80, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Memorial services were held Saturday, August 13, at the Lancer Baptist Church, Lancer.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Dolly Stevens
Dolly Stevens, 90, of Harold, died Friday, August 12, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, August 15, at the Toler Creek Freewill Baptist Church, Harold.
Burial followed in the Stevens Family Cemetery, Toler Creek, Harold.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Fuenral Home of Martin.
Sharon Tackett
Sharon Tackett, 63, of Virgie, died Sunday, August 14, 2022.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Eliza Helen Thomas
Eliza Helen Thomas,64, of Lackey, died Friday, August 5, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, August 12, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home.
Burial followed in the family cemetery, Lackey.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ollie Marie Wright
Ollie Marie Wright, 80, of Lick Fork of Beefhide, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.
She was born on June 11, 1942, to the late George and Lillie Mullins Burke. She was a member of the Long Fork Free Will Baptist Church. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Gareth Wright; one son, Delane Wright; three brothers: Arville Burke-her twin, Ovie Burke, Randell Burke; one brother-in-law, Morris Mullins; one grandson, Daniel A. Francis. She is survived by one son, Dwaine Wright of Lick Fork; one daughter, Loretta (Jimmy) Francis of Varney; two sisters: Audrey Mullins of Lick Fork, Ann (Tom) Elkins of Marshalls Branch. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 17, at the Long Fork Free Will Baptist Church with Greg White and others officiating.
Burial will follow in the Sowards Cemetery at Lick Fork.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
