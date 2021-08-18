Nathan Kent Blackburn
Nathan Kent Blackburn, 37, of Penny, died Saturday, August 14, 2021, at his residence.
He was born April 4, 1984, in Pike County to Teresa Hall (Virgil) Coleman of Robinson Creek. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Pat and Fannie Hall. Besides his mother, Nathan is survived by his daughter, Ariel Faith Blackburn of Robinson Creek; one sister, Kayla (James) Lester of Penny; one nephew, Tripp Lester; one special uncle, Kenneth Hall of Penny; and his girlfriend, Stephanie Coleman. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 18, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie, with Old Regular Baptist officiating.
Burial will be in the Bartley Cemetery
John Paul Francis
John Paul Francis, 85, of Linden, Tennessee, formerly of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
He was cremated and no services are planned.
Burblene Henderson
Burblene Henderson, 70, of Grethel, died Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
Ida Brooke Justice
Ida Brooke Justice, 78, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, August 14, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 18, at the Spurlock Old Regular Baptist Church, Spurlock.
Burial will follow in the Justice Cemetery, Spurlock.
Helen Marie Keathley
Helen Marie Keathley, 65, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, August 13, at Endicott Freewill Baptist Church, Endicott.
Burial followed in the Morrison Family Cemetery, Endicott.
Sunny Darrell Rister
Sonny Darrell “Dabber” Rister, 68, of Mousie, died Saturday, August 14, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 17, at the Ball Branch Old Regular Baptist Church, Mousie.
Burial followed in the Scott Cemetery, Stone Coal, Garrett.
Bennie Roberts
Bennie Roberts, 75, of Robinson Creek, died Thursday, August 12, 2021, at the UK Medical Center.
He was born on October 12, 1945, to the late Dave and Bertha Hall Roberts. He was a retired coal miner, Assistant Moderator of Little Hannah Old Regular Baptist Church and a Vietnam Veteran. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters: Alice Tackett, Anna Mitchell, Alverta Brown; five brothers: Wilburn Roberts, Robert Roberts, Kermit Roberts, Bullie Roberts, Warren G. Roberts; and one grandchild, Dustin Mitchell. He is survived by his wife, Judy Damron Roberts; one son, Leslie (Lanna-Teen) Roberts of Virgie; one daughter, Olivia (Malen) Mitchell; four brothers: Jerry Roberts of Robinson Creek, Chester Roberts of Robinson Creek, Homer Roberts of Robinson Creek, Thomas Roberts of Robinson Creek; two sisters: Edith Johnson of Sookeys Creek, Judy Younce of Morehead; six grandchildren: Trey, Rusty, Laci, Malashia, Lezlie and Chance. Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 17, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Bennie Roberts Cemetery at Sugar Camp.
Virgil Lynn Shelton
Virgil Lynn Shelton, 67, of Auxier, died Friday, August 13, 2021.
Jimmy Simpson Jr.
Jimmy “Wicker” Simpson Jr., 51, of Strawberry Plain, Tennessee, formerly of Pike County, died Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on March 20, 1970, to the late Jimmy and Brenda Carter Simpson. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Tyler Leigh Thacker. He is survived by his wife, Misty Ratliff Simpson; two sons: Luke Nicholas Simpson of Pikeville, Trinidy Michael Deboard of Strawberry Plains, Tennessee; one daughter, Shelby Lynn Simpson of Strawberry Plains, Tennessee; one brother, Hank Simpson of Shelbiana; one sister, Dusty (Mike) Charles of Shelbiana; along with several nieces, nephews and two special friends, Brent Justice and Robert Bishop. Funeral services were held Monday, August 16, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Jimmy Jack Adkins and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Charles Family Cemetery at Dry Fork of Shelbiana.
Sharon Ann Stumbo
Sharon Ann Stumbo, 74, of Martin, died Saturday, August 14, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, August 16, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Geraldine Tackett
Geraldine Tackett, 69, of Caney, died Monday, August 9, 2021, at her residence.
She was born April 9, 1952, to Ocie Mullins Burke of Lick Fork and the late Cecil Burke. Other than her father, she was preceded in death by one brother, Condred Burke; two sisters: Adell Tackett, Ardell Tackett. She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Tackett of Caney Creek;v two brothers: Carl Burke of Frankfort, Cleatus Burke of Lick Fork; one sister, Wilma Burke of Caney Creek. Funeral services were held Thursday, August 12, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Adam Akers and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Cecil Burke Cemetery at Lick Fork.
