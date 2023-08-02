Johnie Brett Adams
Johnie Brett “JB” Adams, 54, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, July 27, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, July 30, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Archie Anderson
Archie Anderson, 70, of Elkhorn Creek, died Sunday, July 23, 2023.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date by Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Diana Sue Bryant
Diana Sue Bryant, 76, of Teaberry, died Thursday, July 27, 2023.
Funeral services were held Monday, July 31, at Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in the Bryant Family Cemetery, Teaberry.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Marnita Ann Collins
Marnita Ann Collins, 56, of Harold, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Memorial services will be held at a later date and announced by Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Andy Lee Hamilton
Andy Lee Hamilton, 83, of Teaberry, died Thursday, July 27, 2023.
Memorial services were held Sunday, July 30, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Jackie Johnson
Jackie Johnson 62, of Long Fork, died Monday July 24, 2023, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard.
She was born December 19, 1960, to the late Marvin and Laura Fleming Johnson. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one brother, Stevie Johnson and one sister. Marcella Fouts. She is survived by her husband, Lonnie Johnson; two daughters: Cindy (Jeffrey) Varney of Virgie, Lorea (Timothy) Mullins of Garrett; four sisters: Joyce Hamlin of Pikeville, Anetta Bentley of Virgie, Connie Johnson of Virgie, Nettie Johnson of Johnson City, Tennessee; three grandchildren: Noah, Lily, Leah; and special friend, Danielle Causey. Funeral services were held Friday, July 28, at the Speight Church of Christ with Kevin Stewart, Eric Fleming, and Brad Taylor officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Oliver Johnson
Oliver “Baney” Johnson, 81, of Bypro, died Thursday, July 27, 2023.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Sunday, August 6, at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church, Wheelwright.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Monday, August 7, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Will Hall Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Guy Anthony Meade
Guy Anthony “Tony” Meade, 60, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, August 2, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, August 3, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Meade Cemetery #3, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Jimmy Mullins
Jimmy Mullins, 71, of Dorton, died Sunday, July 30, 2023.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announce by Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Butch Paige
Butch Paige, 68, of Hi Hat, died Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Memorial services were held Tuesday, August 1, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Sister Mary Scinta
Former resident of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, Sister Mary Scinta, of the Sisters of Charity (Halifax), passed away on June 13, 2023, after a lifetime of teaching and service to the underserved throughout the United States. For the last nine months, she had been lovingly cared for at the Elizabeth Seton Residence in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts, following many years as a resident of Calvary, Georgia.
“Mary,” as she was known locally, was born July 26, 1932, and raised in Seaford, Long Island, New York. She attended the Seaford public elementary school and the St. Martin of Tours School in Amityville before graduating from Seton Hall High School in Patchogue and earning Bachelors of Arts and Science degrees from Mount St. Vincent University in Halifax, Nova Scotia. After making a profession of faith in 1954, Mary taught at St. Patrick’s School, Lawrence, Massachusetts (1954-60), St. Anne’s Glace Bay, Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, and St. Sylvester’s, Brooklyn, New York. She was engaged in social work at the Madonna Heights residential school for teenage girls in Dix Hills, New York, while obtaining a masters degree in social work from Adelphi University.
In the ensuing years, Mary was called to various positions aiding senior citizens, counseling unwed mothers, and serving shut-ins throughout Long Island and Brooklyn before volunteering in the Appalachian Mountains in Eastern Kentucky in 1980. There, she coordinated the building of “The Mountain Christian Academy” in Martin, Kentucky, and later taught reading for 14 years in a special program after being hired by the Floyd County Board of Education. After retiring from teaching, Mary volunteered at the David Appalachian Crafts center and wrote and published a children’s math book, Numbers in our Lives.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews and the innumerable people that she befriended and helped in a life devoted to following Jesus Christ. In lieu of flowers, Mary’s wish was for donations to Alice Lloyd College in Pippa Passes, Kentucky.
Ralph Slone
Ralph Slone, 81, of Banner, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 29, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Boyd Cemetery, Dana.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Sandra J. Slone
Sandra J. “Sandy” Slone, 77, of Mansfield, died Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Thursday, August 3, at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, Shelby.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 A.M., Friday, August 4, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Turner Cemetery, Dema.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Penwell Turner Funeral Home of Shelby.
Elaine Snow
Elaine Hall Snow, 64, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Floyd County, died Thursday, July 27, 2023, at her residence.
She was born on December 17, 1958, to the late Jeff and Lillie Mae Hall.
Other than her parents she is preceded in death by one sister. Barbara Lynn Hall and one brother. Timothy Hall. She is survived by her husband, Richard “Rick” Snow; one child, Michael (Lina) Craig; two brothers: Joseph (Marina) Hall, Jeffrey Hall; one sister, Beverly Meade; and four grandchildren: Lilly (Stephan) Pitts, Savannah Craig, Jordon Craig and Emily; one great-granddaughter, Levayah Pitts; along with a host of family and friends. Funeral services were held Monday, July 31, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Paul Johnson officiating.
Burial followed in the Hall and Mullins Cemetery at Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
