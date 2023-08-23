Roger Dale Adkins
Roger Dale Adkins, 51, of Hi Hat, died Friday, August 18, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 22, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Slone and Thornsberry Cemetery, Holly Bush, Pippa Passes.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Patricia Alice Duff
Patricia Alice Truman Duff, 82, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 19, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Duff Cemetery, Hueysville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Charles Foley
Charles Edward Foley, 58, of Irvine, died Friday, August 18, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 23, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Prestonsburg.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
Barbara Green
Barbara Collins Green, 78, of Melvin, died Monday, August 14, 2023.
Graveside services were held Friday, August 18, at the Newman Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Clarence Hale
Clarence Hale, 79, of Martin, died Friday, August 18, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 22, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Hale Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
John Louis Horton
John Louis Horton was born on October 28, 1963, in Jacksonville, Florida. He passed away unexpectedly on August 14, 2023, at Whitesburg ARH.
He was preceded in death by his mom, Loretta “Boots” Burke and one brother, Cloyce Horton. He leaves behind his loving wife of 41 years, Toni Hopson Horton; two sons: John Christian “Chris” (Courtney) Horton of Cynthiana, Shaun Louis (Kassi) Horton of Colorado; one granddaughter, Addisyn Horton of Ft. Carson, Colorado; one special brother-in-law, Johnny D. (Veronica) Hopson of Dorton. Along with a host of friends and co-workers, that he considered his brothers, as well as a host of family, neighbors, and classmates. John loved to tinker in his garage.
He loved his family and enjoyed horses, motorcycles, and fixing up and painting old cars. He was quite talented at painting vehicles. He will be missed and loved by all who knew him.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 22, at the Pilgrim Prayer Old Regular Baptist Church with Daryl Newsom and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Horton Family Cemetery at Brushy Fork.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Melvin David Howell
Melvin David Howell, 62, died Monday, August 14, 2023.
Funeral services were held Friday, August 18, at Pilgrims Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.
Burial followed in the Ambrose Howell Cemetery, Island Creek, Pikeville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Kathy Sue Poston
Kathy Sue Poston, 68, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, August 18, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 22, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lewis Cemetery, Tram.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Darrin Reynolds
Darrin Reynolds, 44, of Grethel, died Sunday, August 13, 2023.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Jamie Lynn Spears
Jamie Lynn Spears, 40, of Hi Hat, died Monday, August 14, 2023.
Funeral services were held Thursday, August 17, at the Pine Grove Baptist Church, Hi Hat.
Burial followed in the Newman Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Nell Davis Tackett
Nell Davis Tackett, 81, of Harold, died Sunday, August 20, 2023.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Thursday, August 24, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, August 25, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Pearlene Yates
Pearlene Yates, 70, of Printer, died Wednesday, August 16, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 19, at the Spurlock Old Regular Baptist Church, Printer.
Burial followed in the Meade Cemetery, Printer.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
