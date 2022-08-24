Ricky Alvin Bays
Ricky Alvin Bays, 64, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, August 18, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, August 22, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Bays Cemetery, Left Fork of Abbot, Prestonsburg.
Margie Ann Blackburn
Margie Ann Brown Blackburn, 62, of Betsy Layne, died Thursday, August 18, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, August 22, at Betsy Layne Church of Christ, Betsy Layne.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Monk Boyd
Monk Boyd, 62, of Dana, died Monday, August 15, 2022.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, August 17, at the Little Salem Old Regular Baptist Church, Dana.
Burial followed in the Boyd Family Cemetery, Hunts Fork, Dana.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Terry Burchett
Terry Dwayne Burchett, 63, of Ivel, died Monday, August 15, 2022.
Memorial services were held Saturday, August 20, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Linda Smothers Cecil
Linda Smothers Cecil, 80, of Maryville, Tennessee, died Saturday, August 20, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 24, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Gearheart Cemetery, Harold.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Benjamin LeRoy Curry
Benjamin Le Roy Curry, 80, of Banner, died Saturday, August 20, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 23, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
William DeRossett
William Gregory DeRossett, 63, of Dwale, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 20, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Dwale Community Cemetery, Dwale.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Fletcher Gayheart, Jr.
Fletcher Gayheat, Jr., 73, of Eastern, died Saturday, August 20, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, August 21, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Osborne Cemetery, Eastern.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Raymond Gayheart
Raymond Gayheart, 81, of Floyd County, died Monday, August 15, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 20, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Greenbury Hall Cemetery, Frasures Creek, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Joseph Wayne Holloway
Joseph Wayne Holloway, 57, of Peytons Creek, died Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born on July 23, 1965, to the late Joe and Clara Justice Holloway. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Jackie Stanley. He is survived by two sons: Shane Holloway and Brandon Holloway, both of Michigan; two brothers: Clay Holloway and Shannon Robinson, both of Pikeville; two sisters: Shirley (Clifford) Coleman of Peytons Creek and Melissa Holloway of Virgie. Funeral services were held Sunday, August 21, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home.
Burial followed in the Coleman Cemetery, Peytons Creek.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Peggy Ann Ousley
Peggy Ann Bartley Ousley, 87, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, August 19, 2022.
Memorial services were held Tuesday, August 23, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Carl Thomas Stumbo
Carl Thomas Stumbo, 72, of McDowell, died Friday, August 19, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, August 21, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Lydia Jane Tackett
Lydia Jane “Janie” Tackett, 62, of McDowell, died Friday, August 19, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, August 22, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Freel and Girlie Tackett Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.