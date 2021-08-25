Christopher Allen
Christopher Allen, 59, of Harold, died Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 21, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Salisbury Cemetery, Harold.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
James Dotson Allen
James Dotson Allen, 57, formerly of Floyd County, died Saturday, August 21, 2021.
Memorial services were held Tuesday, August 24, at the Clark Legacy Center, Frankfort.
Arrangements were under the direction of Clark Legacy Center of Frankfort.
Christopher Lee Baker
Christopher Lee Baker, 49, of Martin, died Friday, August 20, 2021.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 25, at Sanctuary Above Beaver Creek Veterinary Clinic, Langley.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., at the church.
Burial will follow in the Adkins-Crum Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Bennett Lee Blankenship
Bennett Lee Blankenship, 58, of Teaberry, died Thursday, August 19, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 24, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Bobby Glen Collins
Bobby Glen Collins, 61, of Hi Hat, died Monday, August 16, 2021.
Funeral services were held Thursday, August 19, at Pilgrims Rest Old Regular Baptist Church, Hi Hat.
Burial followed in the Collins Family Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Patricia Ann May Gibson
Patricia Ann May Gibson, 64, of Allen, died Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 21, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the May Family Cemetery, Allen.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Brittani Lee Hall
Brittani Lee Hall, 27, of East Point, died Friday, August 20, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, August 26, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, August 28, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Johnny L. Hamilton
Johnny L. Hamilton, 68, of Grethel, died Thursday, August 19, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, August 23, at Pilgrims Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Purvis Hamilton
Purvis Hamilton, 86, of Harold, died Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, August 22, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Hall Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Stoney Junior Howell
Stoney Junior Howell, 61, of Wheelwright, died Sunday, August 22, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, August 25, at the Pilgrims Rest Old Regular Baptist Church, Hi Hat.
Burial will follow in the Dye Cemetery, Spewing Camp, McDowell.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Jay Johnson, Sr.
Jay Johnson, Sr., 85, of Bevinsville, died Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 21, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Johnson Family Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Debra Slone Lee
Debra Slone Lee, 61, of Harold, died Monday, August 6, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, August 20, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman.
Burial followed in Mountain Memory Gardens, Hindman.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Hindman.
Patricia Ann May
Patricia Ann May, 64, of Allen, died Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 21, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the May Family Cemetery, Allen.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
George Bryan Music
George Bryan Music, 79, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, August 21, 2021.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Loretta Lynn Owens
Loretta Lynn Owens, 61, of Harold, died Thursday, August 9, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 24, at the River of Life Freewill Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in the Hall Cemetery, Craynor.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Edith Patrick
Edith Patrick, 94, of Loganville, Georgia, formerly of Floyd County, died Thursday, August 19, 2021.
Private family visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 28, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Private funeral services will follow at 12 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Ricky Lamar Prater
Ricky Lamar Prater, 63, of Hueysville, die4d Saturday, August 21, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., We4dnesday, August 25, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the John Wess Prater Cemetery, Hueysville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Loretta Price
Loretta Price, 78, of Mousie, died Monday, August 16, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, August 20, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Wicker Cemetery, Mousie.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Teresa Ann Price
Teresa Ann Price, 61, of Lexington, formerly of Allen, died Monday, August 16, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, August 23, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Eddie Jackson Sammons
Eddie Jackson Sammons, 73, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, August 22, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 24, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Nell Ruth Spears
Nell Ruth Spears, 89, of Left Fork of Long Fork of Virgie, died Thursday, August 19, 2021 at the Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born September 22, 1931, to the late Noah Sherman and Eliza Pearl Ray Johnson. She was a member of the Church of Christ for 72 years. She was a retired teacher of G.F. Johnson Elementary School and a member of the UPIKE distinguished educators Hall of Fame. She was an avid gardener and a dedicated volunteer fundraiser for the American Cancer Society and Pikeville College. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby E. Spears; two brothers: Noah Johnson Jr., Cecil Cline Johnson; three sisters: Sadie Marie Banks, Nevel Joyce Burke, Vadney Irene Johnson; one half-brother, Sherman Johnson, two son in-laws: Dean Tackett and Herman Little. She is survived by three sons: Bobby (Judith) Spears of Pikeville, Terry (Melissa) Spears of Pikeville, Jerry (Hope Page) Spears of Long Fork; two daughters: Anona “Ann” Little of Caney, Betty Tackett of Robinson Creek; seven grandchildren: Billy Newsome, Noah Newsome, Dena Tackett Potter, Neal Spears, Karen Wallace, Emily Page, Jeffrey Trent Charles; four great-grandchildren: Oliver Spears, Kaitlyn Wallace, Lois Spears, Gabriel Clem. Funeral services were held Sunday, August 22, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Church of Christ Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the W.B. Johnson Cemetery on Long Fork.
Online condolences may be made at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Carl Ray Vanderpool
Carl Ray Vanderpool, 59, of Hueysville, died Monday, August 16, 2021.
Funeral services were held Thursday, August 19, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Vanderpool Cemetery, Gunlock.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Annette Marie Vannucci
Annette Marie Vannucci, 86, of Martin, died Monday, August 23, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, August 27, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 28, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.