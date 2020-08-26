Shirlee Hager Branham
Shirlee Hager Branham, 83, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 22, at the First Baptist Church Irene Cole, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in the Richmond Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
James Edward Conn
James Edward Conn, 52, of Pikeville, died Sunday, August 16, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, August 21, at Island Creek Old Regular Baptist Church, Pikeville.
Burial followed in the Hall Cemetery, Left Fork Island Creek, Pikeville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Deborah Lynn Hall Frazier
Deborah Lynn Hall Frazier, 66, of McDowell, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 22, at the New Salem Association Building, Minnie.
Burial followed in the Frazier Family Cemetery, Price.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Berlin Isaac
Berlin Isaac, 81, of Topmost, died Sunday, August 16, 2020.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, August 19, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Isaac Family Cemetery, Dry Creek, Topmost.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Charolette Ann Kinzer
Charolette Ann Kinzer, 58, of Banner, died Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 26, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, August 27, at Allen Christ United Methodist Church, Allen.
Burial will follow in the Hall Cemetery, Allen.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Charley W. Roberts
Charley W. Roberts, 84, of Lincoln Park, Michigan, formerly of Floyd County, died Sunday, August 16, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, August 21, at Betsy Layne Church of Christ, Betsy Layne.
Burial followed in the Mountain View Memory Cemetery, Belfry.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Albert Shepherd
Albert Shepherd, 68, of David, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 22, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the James E. Shepherd Cemetery, Weddington Hollow, David.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Gregory Jason Stevens
Gregory Jason Stevens, 43, of Coeburn, Virginia, formerly of Floyd County, died Sunday, August 23, 2020.
Visitation will be held at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 26, at Toler Creek Freewill Baptist Church, Harold, with a memorial service following at 6:30 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Tony Tackett
Tony Tackett, 56, of Grethel, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 22, at Pilgrims Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.
Burial followed in the Tackett Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
