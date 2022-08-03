Parker Lewis DeRossett
Parker Lewis DeRosett, 53, of Banner,died Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Memorial services were held Tuesday, August 2, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Robert Eric England
Robert “Bob” Eric England, 73, of Hi Hat, died Monday, July 25, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, July 31, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
James Vernon Hall
James Vernon Hall, 84, of Dema, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, July 29, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Whitt Martin Cemetery, Dema.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Tina Jo Kidd
Tina Jo Kidd, 58, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 30, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Michael Anthony Lafferty
Michael Anthony Lafferty, 55, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, July 25, 2022.
Funeral services were held Thursday, July 28, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Barbara Jean Markham
Barbara Jean Markham, 82, died Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
Dalton Eli Shepherd
Dalton Eli Shepherd, 16, of Pippa Passes, died Friday, July 29, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 2, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Jacobs Cemetery, Pippa Passes.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Hazel Slone
Hazel Slone, 89, of Bevinsville, died Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, August 1, at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church, Bypro.
Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Charlisa Thornsberry
Charlisa Thornsberry, 88, of Dema, died Sunday, July 31, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, August 5, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, August 6, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the King Cemetery, Kite.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Marietta Griffith Thornsberry
Marietta Griffith Thornsberry, 72, of Kite, died Friday, July 29, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, August 1, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the family cemetery, Kite.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.