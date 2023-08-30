Susan Allen
Susan Allen, 63, of Hueysville, died Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Highlands ARH following a long illness. A daughter of the late Rudolph "Doc" and Ella Lee (Noe) Bradley she was born at McDowell August 28, 1959.
Susan grew up in Wayland and attended Allen Central High School where she helped revive the school's newspaper. From 1984 she worked as an investigative reporter with newspapers in the Floyd-Johnson-Pike County area as well as for The State Journal at Frankfort. She became widely recognized for her vigorous defense and use of open records and open meeting laws under The First Amendment. As a result of her work she was awarded The Society of Professional Journalists' first place award as well as numerous Kentucky Press Association Awards. As a result of her work she was the 2009 inductee to the University of Kentucky's Journalism Hall of Fame. She was an advocate for animals, both domestic and wild.
Survivors include one daughter, Tiffany Leigh Kaun, of Knoxville, Tennessee; one son, Cory, of Pueblo, Colorado; one brother, Sam Bradley, of Wayland; three grandchildren, and husband, Paul, of Hueysville.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Jacqueline Caldwell
Jacqueline Lynn Caldwell, 62, of Ivel, died Wednesday, August 23, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 26, at the Betsy Layne Church of Christ, Betsy Layne.
Burial followed in the Jeff Hunter Cemetery, Printer.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Ernest Campbell, Jr.
Ernest Campbell, Jr., 69, of Virgie, died Sunday, August 27, 2023.
Visitation will be eheld at 12 p.m., Wednesday, August 30, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 31, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Wonnell Bussey Godsey
Wonnell Bussey Godsey, 91, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, August 26, 2023.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 2, at the First Baptist Church, Irene Cole, Prestonsburg.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, September 2, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Richmond Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.

Billy J. Hall, Jr.
Billy J. Hall, Jr., 63, of Mayslick, died Wednesday, August 23, 2023.
Funeral services were held Monday, August 28, at the Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in the Hall Family Cemetery, Tackett Fork.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Helen Sue Jacobs
Helen Sue Collins Jacobs, 80, of Stambaugh, died Tuesday, August 22, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 26, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Cordial Cemetery, Wayland.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Janice Justice
Janice Sue Justice, 59, of Betsy Layne, died Thursday, August 24, 2023.
Funeral services were held Monday, August 28, at the Pilgrims Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.
Burial followed in the family cemetery, Betsy Layne.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

James Michael Layne, Sr.
James Michael Layne, Sr., 79, of Langley, died Saturday, August 26, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 29,at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Stewart Cemetery, Langley.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Julius C. Martin
Julius C. Martin, 86, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, August 24, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, August 27, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Mayo Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Dianna Lynn McCoy
Dianna Lynn McCoy, 67, of Virgie, died Friday, August 25, 2023, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
She was born on December 10, 1955, to the late Simon Peter Smith and Elizabeth Napier Smith.
Other than her parents she was preceded in death by one sister, Deneise Smith, and one brother-in-law, Arnold Coleman.
She is survived by her husband, Leon McCoy of Virgie; one son, Jordan Tyler (Jessica) McCoy of Frankfort; two daughters: Lois Ann (Chris Bonn) Johnson of Virgie, Jamie Lee (Jimmy) Hall of Waco; one brother, Bob (Debby) Smith of Whitesburg; one sister, Debbie Coleman of Virgie; four grandchildren: Emily Elizabeth (Logan) Spears, Rachel Caroline Johnson, Elizabeth Grace McCoy, Connell Joseph McCoy.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 29, at the Calvary Freewill Baptist Church with Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Johnson Memorial Park Cemetery, Pikeville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.

Dylan Blake Rudder
Dylan Blake Rudder, 30 of Crestwood, passed away August 21, 2023, in Gallatin County.
He was born February 24, 1993 in Martin, to Frank (Crystal) Rudder and Stephanie Prater Allen (Patrick Hicks).
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Barbara Wright; maternal grandfather, Jimmy Slone; and brother, Zachery Butler.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Brittney Rudder; two sons, Noah and Elijah Rudder; and one daughter, Alyssa Rudder; paternal grandfather, Danny Rudder; maternal grandmother, JoAnne Slone; four brothers, Joshua Rudder, Jacob (Haleigh) Rudder, Austin Rudder, Tyler "Worm" Vanderpool; two sisters, Ashley Prater Triplet, Kaitlyn Butler; mother-in-law, Lois Meadows Slone, and brother- in- law Brandon (Gabrielle)Slone, as well as several nieces and nephews.
He will be loved and missed forever and always.
Arrangements were under the direction of Stoess Funeral Home of Crestwood.

Retha Bailey Shepherd
Retha Bailey Shepherd, 71, of Hueysville, died Tuesday, August 22, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 26, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Dan Shepherd Cemetery, Gunlock.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Corey Lynn Thompson
Corey Lynn Thompson, 30, of Stanville, died Tuesday, August 22, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, August 27, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Rodney Thompson
Rodney Thompson, 39, of Stanville, died Friday, August 25, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 30, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

James Worrix
James Worrix, 59, of Elkhorn, died Wednesday August 23, 2023, at his residence.
He was born February 13, 1964, to the late Edgar and Hazel Little Worrix. Other than his parents he was preceded by in death by one son, Nathan Worrix; five brothers: Edgar Eugene Worrix, Earl Clyde Worrix, Charles Edward Worrix, Tracy Worrix, Johnny Worrix; and four sisters: Virginia Cook, Judy Worrix, Sandra Looney, Sammie Daughtery. He is survived by his wife, Maretta Taylor Worrix; one son, James Patrick “Anky” Worrix of Pikeville; one brother, Kenneth Worrix of Elkhorn Creek; two sisters: Pauletta Keathley of Toler Creek, Sharon Sawyers of Grapevine; and seven grandchildren. Funeral services were held Sunday, August 27, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Randall Good officiating.
Burial followed in the Justice Family Cemetery at Phyllis.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.

