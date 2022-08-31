Willard Lee Adkins
Willard Lee Adkins, 72, of Grethel, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, August 26, at Betsy Layne Church of Christ, Betsy Layne.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Hilda Faye Bailey
Hilda Faye Bailey, 82, of Langley, died Sunday, August 28, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, August 31, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Prentiss Lee Ball
Prentess Lee Ball was born in Prestonsburg, March 19, 1927, the son of Richard Ball and Alice Vaughan Ball. He entered the presence of Jesus on August 25, 2022.
Prentess graduated from Prestonsburg High School and served in the United States Navy in World War II. He volunteered to serve his country at 17 and received permission from his father to join.
He married Christine Lafferty in 1949. They were in love for 73 years.
The greatest event in his life occurred in 1965, when he received Jesus Christ as his Savior. He immediately joined the First United Methodist Church of Prestonsburg.
Prentess was a master salesman for the Unijax Corporation and received the award as the top salesman in the southeast region for several straight years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Lorraine, and three brothers, Richard Jr., LaFon, and Donald.
He is survived by his wife, Christine; one son, Ron Ball (Amy); two grandchildren: Allison Swan (Asa) and Jonathan and two great grandchildren: Levi and Marigold.
He also leaves numerous nieces and nephews.
Prentess was especially proud of his granddaughter Allison who serves as the Kentucky State Treasurer and his grandson Jonathan who is an assistant Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney.
Honorary Pallbearers chosen by family include: Asa Swan; Tommy Lafferty, Jr., Jack Parsons, David Gearhart, Roy Hayley and Jonathan Ball.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 27, at the First Untied Methodist Church, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
Dora Lee Bates
Dora Lee Bates, 75, of Nicholasville, died Thursday, August 18, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 27, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Terry Winford Billiter
Terry Winford Billiter, 60 of Stone Coal, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the U.K. Medical Center.
He was born on December 16, 1961, to the late Henry Billiter Jr and Lorraine Phillips Billiter. He was a Deacon at the Cowpen Free Will Baptist Church. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Alfredia McCoy Billiter; one son, Baby Boy Billiter and one brother, Dean Billiter. He is survived by his wife, Carla Harris Billiter; two sons: Terry (Linda) Billiter II of Richmond, Dalton Harris of Raleigh, North Carolina; four daughters: Tiffany (Cory) Weddington of Lancaster, Sha (Zack) Hamilton of Pikeville, Rain Billiter of Pikeville, Sheena (Alex) Fox of Morehead; three brothers: Randy (Lana) Billiter of Payne Gap, Barry (Mary Ann) Billiter of Prestonsburg, Scottie Billiter of Payne Gap; one sister-in-law; Sandie Billiter of Pikeville; eleven grandchildren: Hunter (Raina) Weddington, Audriana Weddington, Zane Weddington, Willow Kate Weddington, Myla Grace Hamilton, Joy Coleman, Stephanie (David “Q”) Merchant, Amarii Sue Billiter, Soloman David Terry Billiter, Zoey Fox, Mia Fox, six great-grandchildren; Quaylin Merchant, Quiana Merchant, Jace Brifford, Jayla Coleman, Jamyia Coleman and Chelsea Hett. Funeral services were held Saturday, August 27, at the Cowpen Free Will Baptist Church with Estill Reed and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Billiter Family Cemetery at Stone Coal.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Wade Lanthan Blackburn
Wade Lanthan Blackburn, 76, of Vermillion, Ohio, formerly of Martin, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 27, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Stanley Eugene Collins
Stanley Eugene Collins, 83, of Wayland, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 27, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Johnny Ray Crisp
Johnny Ray Crisp, 59, of Hueysville, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 2, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Memorial services will be held at 1 pm., following the visitation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Jannie Lou Dials
Jannie Dials, 68, of Long Fork, died Sunday, August 28, 2022.
She was born May 28, 1954, to Betty Tackett Dials of Long Fork and the late Randall Dials. Other than her father she was preceded in death by one sister, Sharon Kay Morris. Besides her mother she is survived by one son, Shawn (Melanie) Dials of Pikeville; one daughter, Elizabeth (John) Meade of Weeksbury; one brother, Randall Eugene (Rita) Dials; two sisters: Becky Ann (Anthony) Newsome of Virgie, Randa Sue Harmon of Virgie; four grandchildren: Cody Randall (Keesha) Dials, Haley Rashea Dials, Courtney Willow (Boo) Meade, Bentley Alexander Randall Meade; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and special friends. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday August 31, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Randy Damron, Randy Woods, and Morgan Chapman Officiating.
Burial will follow in the Annie E. Young Cemetery at Shelbiana.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Barbara Mae Tackett Johnson
Barbara Mae Tackett Johnson, 80, of Stanville, died Thursday, August 25, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, August 29, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the W.J. Hall Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Verna Jones
Verna Jones, 72, of Versailles, died Friday, August 26, 2022.
Graveside services were held Monday, August 29, at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Garnis Martin
Garnis Martin, 85, of Bean Station, Tennessee, formerly of Floyd County, died Monday, August 22, 2022.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, August 24, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Beulah Sowards Mullins
Beulah Faye Mullins, 84, of Lick Fork of Beefhide, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at her residence.
She was born April 18, 1938, at Beefhide to the late Sylvester Sowards and Opal Mullins Sowards. Beulah was a homemaker and attended the Old Regular Baptist Church. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death her husband, Lonnie Gene Mullins; one son, Eddie Keith Mullins; two brothers: Phillip Sowards, Robert Sowards. Beulah is survived by one son, Jeffrey Scott (Denise) Mullins of Georgetown; two brothers: Curtis (Judy) Sowards of Beverly Hills, Florida, Warren (Kaye) Sowards of Princeton; one daughter-in-law, Kathy Mullins of Boca Raton, Florida; two sisters-in-law: Gail Sowards of Johns Creek, Barbara Sowards of Chicago, Illinois; six grandchildren: Morgan Cassandra, Rachel, Shelby, Jamie C., Emily Kaitlyn, Kyle Starnes; five great-grandchildren: Addison, Oliver, Jaxson, Waylon, Colton. Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, August 31, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 1, at the funeral home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial will follow in the Sowards Cemetery at Lick Fork.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Billy Gene Newsome
Billy Gene Newsome, 70, of Pikeville, died Saturday, August 27, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 31, at the Shelby Valley Church of Christ, Pikeville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 1, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Newsome Branch Cemetery, Penny Road, Virgie.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
LouVern Ray
LouVern Ray, 74, of Penny Road, died Monday, August 29, 2022.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
LouVern Ray
LouVern Ray, 74, of Penny Road, died Monday, August 29, 2022.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Terry Sherman Tackett
Terry Sherman Tackett, 68, of Drift, died Monday, August 22, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, August 26, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Drift Cemetery, Drift.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Billy G. Webb
Billy G. Webb, 75, of Beaver, died Monday, August 22, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, August 28, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Kentucky Veteran Cemetery South East, Hyden.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Harold L. Yates
Harold L. Yates, 30, of Lexington, died Tuesday, August 23,2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, August 28, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.