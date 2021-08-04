Charlene Adkins
Charlene Adkins, 7, of Hueysville, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 31, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Adkins Cemetery, Hueysville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Lottie Mae Elliott
Lottie Mae Elliott, 68, of Banner, died Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 4, at Nelson–Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 5, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Yates Cemetery, Banner.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Judy Ann Hicks
Judy Ann Hicks, 63, o9f Auxier, died Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Memorial services were held Friday, July 30. At House of Prayer, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in the Fraley Family Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Carolyn Sue Rohr
Carolyn Sue Rohr, 55, of East Point, died Friday, July 30, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 4, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Ealey-Thomas Family Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Acie Rogers
Acie Mickel Rogers, 68, of Abbott Creek, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on August 5, 1952, in Pike County, and lived there until moving to Abbott until 1986. He worked for and retired from Kinzer Drilling, where he worked as a Foreman/Land Agent for many years. He was a strong and loving man of Christian faith.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Audrey (Ray) Rogers; one nephew, Christopher Rogers; one niece, Amanda Rogers; and one great granddaughter, Shianne Williams.
He is survived by his wife Doris Gail (Lawrence) Rogers of Prestonsburg; and four daughters: Sandy (Darrell) Williams of Pikeville; Dana (Joe) Tackett-Gesser of Evansville, Indiana; Carrie Tackett of Allenhurst, Georgia; and Lois (Jesse) White of Prestonsburg; his grandkids: Shannon (Ashley) Williams, Sheena (Mason) Scott, Sara (Shane) Pinson, Seth (Emily) Williams, Acie (Heather) Williams, Morgan (Gary) Robinson, Ryan (Brandy) Ray, Allie Gesser, E.J. Gesser, Alex Gesser, Corey (Kayla) Osborne, Zack Osborne, Jessica Osborne and Emmett White. Acie is also survived by 21 great grandchildren; a brother, Tracy Lee (Patti) Rogers; and two sisters: Sharon (Larry) Mollett and Vanessa (Ralph) Varney and his beloved dog, Bo; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, special friends, co-workers and loved ones.
There will be a private Memorial Service/Celebration of Life hosted by his family.
Family have requested that in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy and love be sent to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Arrangements are under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
This is a paid obituary.
Winston Tackett
Winston Tackett, 78,of Grethel, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Funeral services were held Thursday, July 29, at Pilgrims Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.
Burial followed in the Hall Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Flora Lynn Tackett
Flora Lynn Tucker, 56, of Elswick Branch of Jonancy, died Thursday, July 29, at her residence.
She was born December 21, 1964, to the late Norvel and Flora Isaac Tackett. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers; Michael Tackett, Terry Tackett, two sisters; Ann Perkins, Ruby Perkins, and four grandchildren; Dakota, Tyler, Cheyenne, and Emily. She is survived by her husband, James Albert Tucker of Jonancy; three daughters: Tammie (Daniel) Tucker of Jonancy, Stephanie (Zachary) Engle of Jenkins, Jasmine (Timothy) Bailey of Salyersville; one son, James Austin Tucker of Jonancy; three brothers: John Tackett of Dorton, Lester Tackett of Dorton, Leo Tackett of Millard; six grandchildren: Skylar, Riverr, Callie, Kaitlynn, Mason, and Jaydon. Funeral services were held Monday, August 2, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Ritchie Roberts and Randall Stewart officiating.
Burial followed in the Tucker Cemetery at Jonancy.
Condolences can be made at hallandjones.com Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.