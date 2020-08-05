Burlene Akers Campbell
Burlene Akers Campbell, 70, of Edmonton, died Friday, July 31, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 5, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Crum Cemetery, Banner.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Lucendia Sue Cawood
Lucendia Sue Cawood, 70, of Floyd County, died Sunday, August 2, 2020.
Services are incomplete and are under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
Sheila Coleman Charles
Sheila Coleman Charles, 65, of Stanville, died Friday, July 31, 2020.
Graveside services were held Tuesday, August 4, at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Betty Conn
Betty Conn, 70, of Hueysville, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, August 3, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Adkins Crum Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Billy Raymond Goble
Billy Raymond Gob.le, 75, of Danville, formerly of Floyd County, died Friday, July 31, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, August 3, at Carter Funeral Home, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
Kenis Michael Hall
Kenis Michael Hall, 62, of Banner, died Friday, July 31, 2020.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 4, at Allen Baptist Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Luther Burnette Hall
Luther Burnette Hall, 87, of Clearwater, Florida, formerly of Pikeville, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Memorial visitation will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 8, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Services are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Larry Johnson
Larry “J.J.” Johnson, 73, of Langley, died Monday, July 27, 2020.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, August 8, at Graceway United Methodist Church, Langley.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Allen Lee Kilgore
Allen Lee Kilgore, 64, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, August 2, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Mayo Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Bobby Glenn Lawson
Bobby Glenn Lawson, 79, of Drift, died Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Celebration of Life services were held Saturday, August 1, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Rodney Meade
Rodney Meade, 20, of Lancaster, formerly of Printer, died Friday, July 24, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, August 3, at Betsy Layne Church of Christ, Betsy Layne.
Burial followed in the Jeff Hunter Cemetery, Printer.
Arrangements were under the direction of Ramsey Young Funeral Home of Lancaster and Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Pamela Rose Miller
Pamela Rose Miller, 66, of Hi Hat, died Saturday, August 1, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, August 5, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Drift Cemetery, Drift.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Glen Powers
Glenn Powers, 75, of Auxier, died Friday, July 31, 2020.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 4, at Auxier Freewill Baptist Church, Auxier.
Burial followed in the Auxier Relocation Cemetery, Auxier.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Braxton Lacy Del Tackett
Braxton Lacy Del Tackett, 23, of Auxier, died Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, July 31, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
