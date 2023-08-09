Tommy Neil Adams
Tommy Neil Adams, 74, of Orlando, Florida, formerly of Martin, died Tuesday, August 1, 2023.
Funeral services were held Monday, August 7, at the Old Beaver Regular Baptist Church, Minnie.
Burial followed in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Eunice Jane Blackburn
Eunice Jane “Janie” Blackburn, 71, of Martin, died Friday, August 4, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 8, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Stevenson J. Brown
Stevenson J. “Stevie” Brown, 60, of Beaver, died Wednesday, August 2, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 5, at Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in the Alec Ratliff Cemetery, Elkhorn City.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Bobby Darrell Chaffins
Bobby Darrell Chaffins, 73, of Harold, die Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, August 6, at Betsy Layne Church of Christ, Betsy Layne.
Burial followed in the Allen Family Cemetery, Left Pen Hook, Harold.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Freeda Eilene Charles
Freeda Eilene Charles, 74, of Garrett, died Thursday, August 3, 2023.
Visitation was held Saturday and Sunday, August 5-6, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Conley Family Cemetery, Garrett.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallfuneralservice.com
Chad Alan Frasure
Chad Alan Frasure, 47, of Grethel, died Wednesday, August 2, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, August 6, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Thomas Hamilton Cemetery, Teaberry.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallfuneralservice.com
Mary Ellen Horn
Mary Ellen Nelson Powers Horn, 83, of Auxier, died Tuesday, August 1, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 5, at the Auxier Freewill Baptist Church, Auxier.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Oliver Johnson
Oliver “Baney” Johnson, 75, of Bypro, died Thursday, July 27, 2023.
Funeral services were held Monday, August 7, at Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church, Bypro.
Burial followed in the Will Hall Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Velma Lawson
Velma Yates Lawson, 81, of Dana, died Sunday, August 6, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 9, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Fuenral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Imogene Mullins
Jean Mullins, 81, of Long Fork of Virgie, died Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at her residence.
She was born May 09, 1942, to the late Marvin and Lexie Osborne Johnson. Besides her parents she was preceded by Charles Mullins, who was like a brother to her.
She is survived by her husband, Homer Kennel Mullins; two sons: Perry (Jo) Mullins of Virgie, Wendell (Farrah) Mullins of Virgie; three daughters: Connie (Shane) Neal of Lexington, Deanna Mullins of Virgie, Missy (Chris) Berry of Evansville, Indiana; 11 grandchildren: Hayley, Brandon, Jordan, Casey (Cassie), Braxton, Jessie (Milea), Brett, Gage, Christopher, Jared, Gavin, two great-grandchildren; Cam and Myles; and fur baby, Mandy.
Funeral services were held Friday, August 4, at the Long Fork Old Regular Baptist Church with Jerry Damron and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Nelson Mullins Cemetery at Long Fork.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallandjones.com
This is a paid obituary.
John Patton, Jr.
John Patton, Jr., 33, of East Point, died Sunday, July 30, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 5, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Kenneth James Polly
Kenneth James Chayne “Casey” Polly, died at his home on August 2, 2023. He was born July 1, 1985, at Big Stone Gap, to Karma Renea Polly and Kenny Ray Kelly. He worked in the forestry and carpentry business. Other than his parents he is survived by his son, Chanceton Ryan Polly, grandmothers: Evelyn Polly and Patricia “Dolly” Kelly; sister, Kendra Polly, along with Robert Mick Ward, Hunter Hopkins, Sherry Polly, and Tara Polly, and special family and friends. Memorial services were held at Hall and Jones Funeral Home on Sunday, August 6.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com
This is a paid obituary.
Donald Lee Shannon
Donald Lee Shannon, 75, of Drift, died Monday, July 31, 2023.
Funeral services were held Friday, August 4, at the Drift Pentecostal Church, Drift.
Burial followed in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Aginal Slone
Aginal Slone, 82, of Medina, Ohio, formerly of Floyd County, died Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 8, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Delbert Stephens
Delbert Stephens, 80, of Langley, husband of Elizabeth Bentley Stephens, died Tuesday, August 1, 2023 in the Our Lady of the Way ARH, Martin.
He was born June 14, 1943, in Martin, a son of the late Albert and Lakie Hamilton Stephens. He was a member of the Spurlock Church of Christ, a U.S. Army veteran, and a retired coal miner.
In addition to his wife, Elizabeth, he is survived by one son, Dale Stephens of Langley; two daughters: Connie Turner of Lenoir, North Carolina and Sonya (Derek) McGarey of Eastern; two sisters: Barbara Parsons of Eastern and Bernice Westfall of Pikeville; six grandchildren: Stetson, Kaytlynn, Ryan, Kelsey, Andrew, and Casey; and two great-grandchildren: Jazmine and Riley.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by four sisters: Bonnie Stephens, Bossie Hall, Peggy Bentley and Betty Humble.
Funeral Services were held Saturday, August 5, in the Hall Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial followed in the Stephens Family Cemetery, Wilson Creek, Langley.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
This is a paid obituary.
Nathan Worrix
Nathan Worrix, 37, of Robinson Creek, died Sunday July 30, 2023.
He was born August 17, 1985, to James and Maretta Taylor Worrix of Elkhorn City. Besides his parents he is survived by his wife, Trista Worrix; three sons: Aiden Kyle Worrix, Jayden Trenton Worrix, Zaiden Alexander Worrix, all of the home; one brother, James Patrick “Anky” Worrix of Pikeville. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, August 9, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with David Taylor and Mike Hopkins officiating.
Burial will follow at the Justice Family Cemetery at Phyllis.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallandjones.com
This is a paid obituary.