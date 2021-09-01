Dottie D. Burchett Chaffins
Mrs. Dottie D. Burchett Chaffins, 77, of Lake City, Florida, died on Sunday morning, August 29, 2021, at the North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, Florida, after an extended illness.
She was born on April 27, 1944, in Prestonsburg, to the late Ted and Nell Roberts Burchett. She has made Lake City her home since 1979, moving here from Indiana. She was a seamstress & homemaker, and in her spare time, she enjoyed watching TV, especially The Big Bang Theory; camping with her late husband and spending time with her family and her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Danny Lee Chaffins; brothers, Clifford and William Burchett; and her sister, Loretta Holloway.
She is survived by her children: Gary Chaffins (Amy) of Lake Butler and Rhonda Feezell (Ron) of Lake City, Florida; brother, Jack Burchett of Warsaw, Indiana; sisters: Pansy Baldridge of McAlpin, Florida, Shirley Sparkman of Warsaw, Indiana, and Faye Napier of Franklin, Ohio. Ten grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and many extended family members and friends also survive.
A funeral service for Mrs. Chaffins will be conducted on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 3 p.m., in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel.
Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
The family will receive friends for a time of visitation beginning at 2 p.m. prior to the service.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954.
Mitchell Vandon Crum
Mitchell Vandon Crum, 68, of McDowell, died Friday, August 27, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, August 30, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Nova Lee Crum
Nova Lee Crum, a resident of Norwalk, Ohio, died on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at the age of 78 following an extended illness.
She was born in Floyd County, on September 22, 1942, to Kinner and Vida Crum. She enjoyed gardening, attending garage sales, sitting outside, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Nova is survived by her two daughters: Melissa (Chris) Hipp of Norwalk, Ohio, and Tabitha (Nick) Stanko of Bristolville, Ohio; several grandchildren: Conlan Hipp (Blue Ash, Ohio) , Quinnlan Hipp (Norwalk, Ohio), Brendan Hipp (Norwalk, Ohio), TaNeshia Skelton (Ontario, Ohio), Riana Taktikos (Warren, OH), Nicholas Stanko (Cortland, Ohio); three great-grandchildren: Taitum Owens, Angelina Taktikos, and Dino Taktikos; and a special niece and her husband Vivian and Roy Whitehead.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Kinner and Vida Crum; siblings: Fonzo Crum, Hezzie Crum, Wilda (Crum) Cox, Willie Crum, Kinner Crum, Alpha Crum, Grethel (Crum) Cox, George Crum, Jake Crum, Verlie (Crum) Ortman, Joseph Crum, Naomi Crum, Elisha Crum, Thomas Crum, Sterlin Crum, and Ruthie (Crum) Borgo; and a granddaughter, Hailey Haas.
A celebration of her life will be held for family and friends at 1 p.m., Sunday, September 5, at the Norwalk Eagles Club 711, 151 Cline Street, Norwalk.
Arrangements are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk.
John Paul Francis
John Paul Francis, of Tennessee, formerly of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Paul Fracis of Prestonsburg, and his brother, Jack Francis of South Port, Ohio.
He was a submariner, having served in the U.S. Navy. He was also an amateur radio operator for many ears with the call sign K4Mol.
He had resided in Tennessee for the past 30 years.
Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Parsons Mortuary of Linden, Tennessee.
Richard Lee Gibson
Richard Lee Gibson, 73, of Wilmore, died Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Lexington.
Born and raised in Melvin, Richard served as a Military Policeman in the United States Army from 1967-1969. He deployed to Vietnam from November 1968 to November 1969.
After leaving the Army, Richard eventually returned to Kentucky to work as an underground coal miner. Later, Richard drew upon his own mining experience as a federal mine inspector until his retirement. He was passionate about ensuring mines were safe for other miners.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Estil Gibson and Alpha Elkins; brother Lester Gibson; and son Donald Gibson.
He is survived by his children: Richard Lee Gibson II, Laura Gibson, Kenneth “Kenny” Gibson, Brandi “Cheyenne” Gibson, and Jacob “Jack” Gibson. Additionally, he is survived by his grandchildren: Jerry Benge, Holly Miller, Mackenzie Gibson, and Joshua Gibson; along with his great-grandson, Emmett Miller. He is also survived by Kimberly Gibson and Stuart Jones, both of whom he loved as his own.
Richard’s faith was very important to him; he was committed to having a relationship with God and trying to always live “the golden rule.” His commitment to faith and service continues even beyond his death by being a tissue and whole-body donor. A memorial will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the PTSD Foundation of America would best memorialize Richard’s commitment to his fellow veterans.
Arrangements are under the direction of Science Care.
Barbara Ann Hall
Barbara Ann Hall, 79, of Dorton Creek Road, died Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born on April 10, 1942, to the late Thomas Eugene and Dixie Wright Brown. She was a member of the Dorton Old Regular Baptist Church for 28 years. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Creed Smallwood; her second husband, John W. Hall; one son, Johnny Morgan Smallwood; one brother, Leon Brown; two sisters, Dorothy Smith and Joyce Faye Brown. She is survived by her son, Rodney (Debbie) Smallwood of Dorton; three daughters: Sheila Darlene Smallwood of Crystal River, Florida, Arlene Francis (Steven) Kendrick of Lexington, Charlene Ann Smallwood of Dorton; one brother, Larry Brown of Alabama; one sister, Porcia Morrow of Illinois; six grandchildren: Donavan Smith, Elijah “Jake” Smallwood, Elizabeth Meade, Samantha Smallwood, Olivia Lynn, Victoria Tabor; three great-grandchildren: Caneth Creed Dekle, Cael Mikal Dekle and Xavier James Yates. Funeral services were held Saturday, August 28, at the Dorton Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Hall and Smallwood Cemetery, Dorton.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
William Green Hall, Jr.
William Green Hall, Jr., 47, of Banner, died Sunday, August 29, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 1, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Penny Lee Hamilton
Penny Lee Tackett Hamilton, 54, of Toler Creek, die3d Sunday, August 29, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, September 1, at Toler Creek Freewill Baptist Church, Toler.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 2, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Justice Cemetery, Cager Branch of Toler Creek.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
BreAnn Johnson
Alexa BreAnn Johnson, 27, of Virgie, died Wednesday, August 24, 2021 at the Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born on July 2, 1994, to Perry Johnson and Lesa (Gerald) Newsome of Virgie. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Charles Adams; and her paternal grandfather, Johnny Johnson. Other than her parents she is survived by two sisters: Jessica (Tony) Conn of Ivel, Samantha Johnson of Virgie; three brothers: Justin Johnson of Virgie, J.D. Newsome of Dandridge, Tennessee, Evan Newsome of Virgie; maternal grandmother, Bonnie Adams of Virgie; paternal grandmother, Alta Mae Johnson of Dorton; one niece, Kynsley Conn; two nephews: Kaden Conn, Kashten Huffman; her puppy dog, Honey; along with a host of family, friends and loved ones. Funeral services were held Sunday, August 29, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Burnin White and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Sebastian Johnson Cemetery at Speight.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Danny Wayne Johnson, Jr.
Danny Johnson, 46, of Osborne Fork of Indian Creek, died Saturday August 28, 2021 at his residence.
He was born on May 25, 1975, to Danny Wayne “Baby doll” Johnson Sr. of Virgie, and the late Anna Lou Johnson. Other than his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Tommy Slone. Besides his father, he is survived by his wife, Vanessa Hall Johnson; two sisters: Anna Jean Slone of Virgie, Danya (Clarence) Niece of Robinson Creek; father and mother-in-law, Roy and Linda Hall; brother-in-law, Joey Hall; one niece, Daniana; three nephews: Wayne, Brady, Daniel; two great-nephews: Colton, Emmett; his special sister, Amber Mullins; special brother, Brandon Mason; his little buddies: Bentley Mullins and Brionna Mullins. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 1, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Greg White officiating.
Burial will follow in the Hall and Johnson Cemetery, Osborne Fork.
James Ernest McCallister, Jr.
James Ernest McCallister, Jr., of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, August 22, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, August 27, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Joshua Ryan Mullins
Joshua Mullins, 42, of Robinson Creek died Thursday, August 26, 2021, at his residence.
He was born July 9, 1979, in Lexington, to the late Ninta Davis Harper. Joshua was a student at Big Sandy Community College pursuing a degree in Medical Laboratory Scientist. Besides his mom, he was preceded in death by his grandparents; Gene and Mary Martin Davis. Joshua is survived by two brothers: Kevin (Andrea) Harper of Little Robinson Creek, Steven Harper of Robinson Creek; twelve nephews and nieces, who he loved so much and thought of as his own children: Brayden, Mason, Marshall, Will, Lucas, Maverick, Zack, Kyler, Elijah, Gracie, Kensley, Taylor, his special aunt and uncle, Sissy Rita and Uncle D (Darrin) Compton of Pikeville, three cousins; Chasity (Ian) Newsom, Makayla (Joe) Skeans, Christa (Justin) Baker and a special longtime friend; James "Baby doll" Bentley. Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 31, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie, with Bruce Mullins officiating.
Burial followed in Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Denver Ousley
Denver Ousley, 76, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, August 29, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 1, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Johnson-Whitaker Family Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Forrest E. Porter
Forrest E. “Punky” Porter, 63, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, August 29, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Family Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Dorothy Wright Ratliff
Dorothy Wright Ratliff, 77, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, August 28, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, September 2, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 3, at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Faye Shepherd
Faye Shepherd, 88, of Hueysville, died Saturday, August 28, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 1, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 2, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the family cemetery, Hueysville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Agaline Slone
Agaline Slone, 59, of Mooresburg, Tennessee, formerly of Floyd County, died Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 31, at the Joppa Old Regular Baptist Church, Melvin.
Burial followed in the Dow Short Cemetery, Kite.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Wanda Sue Yates
Wanda Sue Yates, 75, of Banner, died Sunday, August 29, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 1, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 2, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Lawson Cemetery, Honaker.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.