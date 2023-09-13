Linda Lou Adams
Linda Lou Adams, 57, of Myers Towers, Pikeville, died Wednesday, September 5, 2023, at her residence.
She was born March 30, 1966, in Ohio to the late Daniel Smith and Sarah Duncan Smith. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Randall Adams. Linda is survived by one son, Jimmy Smith of Franklin, Ohio; one daughter, Danielle Adams of Robinson Creek; and one sister, Judy Adkins.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.

Cassie Louise Bentley
Cassie Louise Bentley, 72, of left fork of Long Fork, died Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at her residence.
She was born October 14, 1950 in Speight to the late Curtis and Elizabeth Bentley Fouts. Cassie was a member of the Church of Christ for 58 years. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kermit Bentley; two brothers: John Fouts, Tommy Fouts; one sister, Lorita Jackson. Cassie is survived by one son, Kermit (Kim) Bentley II of Jenkins; two daughters: Jewel Bentley of Virgie, Janet (Rodney) Miller of Virgie; two brothers: Paul (Karen) Fouts of Virgie, Jerry (Teresa) Fouts of Virgie; one sister, Anita Bentley of Virgie; five grandchildren: Rodney (Shanda) Miller, Satin (Randall) Baisden, Alyssa Rose, Payton Rose, Brody Miller; three great grandchildren: Easton Miller, Asher Miller, Jackson Baisden. Funeral services were held Saturday, September 9, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie, with Church of Christ Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Bentley Cemetery at Orchard Branch at Left Fork of Long Fork.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.

David Dwayne Dawson
David Dwayne Dawson, 54, of Hi Hat, died Monday, September 4, 2023.
Funeral services were held Friday, September 8, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Frazier Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Tilden Ellis
Tilden Ray Ellis, 85 of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, September 5, 2023.
Graveside services were held Friday, September 8, at Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Ashley Gearheart
Ashley Gearheart, 42, of Harold, died Friday, September 8, 2023.
Funeral services were held Monday, September 11, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Garland Darrell Godsey
Garland Darrell Godsey, 92, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, September 7, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, September 10, at the First Baptist Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in the Richmond Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Barbara H. Gullett
Barbara H. Gullett, 85, of Bypro, died Tuesday, September 5, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 9, at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church Wheelwright.
Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home, Martin.

Betty Fay Hall
Betty Hall, 72, of Douglas Parkway, died Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born November 21, 1950, in Wise County, Virginia to the late Taulby Sturgill and Lula Baker Sturgill. Besides her parents, Betty is preceded in death by five brothers: Clyde, Kenneth, Elmer, Keith, Darrell; and one sister, Maudie Miller. Betty is survived by one son, Michael Hall; two daughters: Lisa Hall, Kimberly Lara; one brother, Jimmy Sturgill; one sister, Gladys Coleman; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren and one on the way. Funeral services were held Monday, September 11, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Keith Collins officiating.
Burial followed in the Dewey Cemetery at Pound, Virginia.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.

Gary Dwayne Hall
Gary Dwayne Hall, 59, of Grethel, died Sunday, September 10, 2023.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 13, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, September 14, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the W.J. Hall Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Teddy Hamilton
Teddy Hamilton, 62, of Teaberry, died Saturday, September 9, 2023.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, September 13, at Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, September 14, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Hamilton Family Cemetery, Teaberry.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Ross Keith Hurd
Ross Keith Hurd, 67, of Martin, died Tuesday, September 5, 2023.
Funeral services were held Friday, September 8, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the B.B. Shepherd Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Donald Johnson
Donald Johnson, 81, of Printer, died Saturday, September 9, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 13, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Little Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Donald Johnson
Donald Johnson, 85, of Melvin, died Thursday, September 7, 2023.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 12, at the Joppa Old Regular Baptist Church, Melvin.
Burial followed in the Tackett Cemetery, Melvin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Katherine Johnson
Katherine Johnson, 69, of Melvin, died Sunday, September 10, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, September 13, at Joppa Old Regular Baptist Church, Melvin.
Burial will follow in the B.J. Family Cemetery, Melvin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Wanda Little
Wanda Little, 74, of Lincoln Park, died Wednesday, September 6, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 12, at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church, Bypro.
Burial followed in the Poplar Grove Cemetery, Weeksbury.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Mitchell Mullins
Mitchell Mullins, 60, of Neon, died Sunday, September 10, 2023, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born March 27, 1963, to Paul Mullins of McRoberts and the late Shelby Jean Little Mullins. Besides his father he is survived by his wife, Robin Maggard Mullins; one son, Coty (April) Mullins of Georgetown; one daughter, Katelyn (Tyler) Smith of Whitesburg; two grandchildren: Colt Mullins, Ripp Mullins; one sister in-law, Sherrie (John) Wilder of McRoberts; and one nephew, Jarred (Kayla) Wilder of Payne Gap.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, September 13, at the Moores Chapel, with services beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, September 14, at the Moores Chapel at McRoberts with Gabriel Burns and others officiating.
Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery at Whitesburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.

Bonnie Sue Music
Bonnie Sue Music, 75, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, September 7, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 9, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Pruitt Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Barbara Sue Nelson
Barbara Sue Nelson, 70, of Dwale, died Monday, September 4, 2023.
Funeral services were held Thursday, September 7, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Dwale Community Cemetery, Dwale.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Barry Parsons
Barry Parsons, 65, died Thursday, September 7, 2023.
He was a friend to all who knew him, his small frame belied a huge heart that shone through his smile, his laughter and his friendship. Barry is survived by one son, Shane Parsons and his wife, Gloria and their son Jerick ,of the Philippines, and oen daughter, Elizabeth Parsons of Lexington. He is also survived by one brother, Jimmy Parsons and his wife Karen, of Pikeville; and three sisters: Benita Ojan of Virgie, Dorothy Strawser of Lexington; and Brenda (Steve) McGough of Middlesborough; as well as a host of many nieces and nephews whom he loved as he did his own children.
Barry was preceded in death by his loving wife, Debi, and his parents, James Homer and Betty Parsons, both of Virgie. Barry was born on June 4, 1958 to James and Betty, the youngest of five children. He attended school in Virgie, although he could be found sleeping under bushes and scaring his siblings more often than not. Barry's true passion in life was helping others. That was seen with his mission work through Virgie Baptist Church, of which he was a lifelong member. World Changers was his calling and he helped so many people and found so much joy in this. These missions took him throughout the United States, as well as his home county, where he made countless friends and amazing memories, all while spreading the word of the Lord. Funeral services were held Tuesday, September, 12, at the Virgie Baptist Church, Virgie.
Burial followed in the Spears Family Cemetery, Elkhorn City, where he will rest peacefully alongside his beloved wife.
In lieu of flowers, his children and family ask that donations be made to Virgie Baptist Church.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.

Leasia Lynn Rogers
Leasia Lynn Rogers, 62, of Beaver, died Saturday, September 9, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 13, at Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial will follow in the Tackett Family Cemetery, Beaver.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Ruby Jean Shell
Ruby Jean (Baker) Shell, 77, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, September 8, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, September 10, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Shell Family Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
