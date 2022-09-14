Kelly Lindsay Adams
Kelly Lindsay Adams, 45, of Powell, Tennessee, died on September 3, 2022, at her home. Born on November 4, 1976, in Louisville, to Stephen Adams and the late LaVerne Adams. She gave birth to her daughter, Sydney Adams, in 1998. She was her sister Erika's best friend and her biggest bully. To Kelly, family was the most important aspect of her life. She spent most of her life in Jackson, Tennessee, as a beloved educator for the Jackson-Madison County School System. She was a kindhearted and concerned teacher who loved her students like her own daughter. Kelly attended Northside High School in Jackson, and she went on to study at Union University earning her Bachelor's Degree in Social Work, and The University of Memphis earning her Master's Degree in Education. She was an exceptionally hard worker and had a passion for helping others as well as educating our youth. She was preceded in death by her Mother, LaVerne Adams. She is survived by one daughter, Sydney Adams of Knoxville; son-in-law, Chase Tate of Knoxville; one sister, Erika Adams of Knoxville; her father, Stephen Adams of Powell, and many family and friends. Kelly will be missed dearly as we continue through life without her soul shining light on us all. "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest..." Matthew 11:28-30.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 10.
Robert Allen
Robert Allen, 83, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, September 9, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 13.
Christine Lafferty Ball
Christine Lafferty Ball, 92, joined her husband Prentess, in Heaven on September 7, 2022. Christine was born on the Left Fork of Bull Creek in Floyd County, Kentucky, on August 28, 1930, to Lula Derossett Lafferty and Jerry Lafferty. She began a dynamic relationship with Jesus Christ as her Savior in 1963, and was baptized together with her son Ron. Christine is predeceased by her parents, her husband Prentess and four beloved brothers, Jerry, Adrian, James and Tom Lafferty, all of Prestonsburg. She also leaves a host of devoted nieces and nephews. She is survived by her son, Ron, his wife Amy; two grandchildren: Allison Ball (husband Asa Swan) who serves as the Kentucky State Treasurer and Jonathan, who serves as an assistant Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney; and two great grandchildren: Levi and Marigold Swan A graduate of Prestonsburg High School, Christine served most of her life as a home-maker; however, she also was a teacher in a one room schoolhouse, worked at Francis Department Store and served as an Assistant Director at the Prestonsburg office of the Tourism Cabinet under Governor Ned Breathitt. She was loved by hundreds of friends who always recognized her natural elegance and generous Christian spirit. She is now with God and her family in Heaven who preceded her. All thanks to what Jesus did on the cross. We thank God for a Christian life well-lived. Serving as pallbearers are: Charlie Collins, Jonathan Ball, Blake Turner, David Gearheart, Roy Haley and Asa Swan. Honorary pallbearers include: Jerry Lafferty, Tommy Lafferty and Jack Parsons.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 10.
Dorothy Lorraine Fleming Collier
Dorothy Lorraine Fleming Collier, 83, of Dorton, died Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on December 18, 1938, to the late Ballard Fleming and Edith Williams Fleming. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Collier; one son, Jackie Collier; one daughter, Glenda Smallwood; two brothers: Dale (Joey) Fleming and David (Patsy) Fleming; five sisters: Carrie Fleming (Tommy) Abonte, Mary (Paul) Wanstreet, Mabel (Don) Burke, Mildred (Joseph) Reece and Sharon (Preston) Hash. She is survived by four brothers: Phil (Kay) Fleming, Paul (Nancy) Fleming, Bobby (Jerri) Fleming, Danny (Judy) Fleming; three grandchildren: Kayla (Donovan) Bentley, Cortney (Julian) Wright, Cole (Stephanie) Smallwood; four great-grandchildren: Corbin Bentley, Kinslee Smallwood, Evie Wright, Emma Wright and her special caregiver, Cynthia Hall. Funeral services were held Friday, September 9, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Dorton Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating.
Amanda Lee Hall
Amanda Lee Hall, 46, of Rock Fork, died Friday, September 2, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, September 9.
Sherry Hampton
Sherry Hampton, 68, of Marshalls Branch of Long Fork, died Thursday, September 8, 2022.
Patsy Kaye Hoover
Patsy Kaye Hoover, 50, of Langley, died Saturday, September 10, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 14.
Brenda Ison
Brenda Ison, 69, of Jenkins, died Wednesday September 7, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells hospice center in Hazard.
She was born on January 2, 1953, to the late Curtis Murphy and Mildred Anderson Murphy. She was a retired school teacher. She is survived by her husband, Steve Ison; one son, Curtis Murphy of Jenkins; one daughter, Melissa Ison, of West Virginia; one sister: Sharon Kay Mullins, of North Carolina; six grandchildren: Destiny Murphy, Kaizer Murphy, Sophia Hammonds, Bella Hammonds, Evelyn Reffitt and Magnolia Reffitt; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and all of the students she loved so much. Funeral services were held Monday, September 12, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Brent Vance officiating.
Lance Mullins
Lance J. Mullins, 52, of Weeksbury, died September 7, 2022, at Weeksbury. He was born on July 4, 1970, to the late Paul Mullins and Nancy Utlery Mullins. He is survived by his fiancée, Sonya Hamm of Weeksbury; one son, Lance Mullins II of Marion, Ohio; one daughter, Connie Chester of Wheelwright; one brother, Jason McDole of Marion, Ohio; two sisters: Casey Mullins of Marion, Ohio, Michelle Mullins of Marion, Ohio; six grandchildren: Jaxon, Jaclynn, Holden, Barend, Trey and Corbin. Funeral services were held Sunday, September 11, at the Weeksbury Community House of God with Vernon Johnson and A.J. Johnson officiating.
Yi-Sok-Su Snyder
Yi-Sok-Su Snyder, 73, of Langley, died Monday, September 12, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, September 14.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, September 16.
