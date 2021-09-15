Goldie Lorraine Bentley
Goldie Lorraine Bentley, 81, of Pikeville, died Sunday, September 12, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Mose Bentley
Mose Bentley, 71, of Beaver, died Tuesday, September 7, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 11, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Reynolds Cemetery, Beaver.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Melody Ann Campbell
Melody Ann Campbell, 66, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, September 11, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 14, at the Victorious Faith Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in the Waddle Family Cemetery, Abbott Creek, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Willis Hyatten Chaffins
Willis Hyatten Chaffins, 38, of Hueysville, died Friday, September 10, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, September 15, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Chaffins Cemetery, Rock Fork, Garrett.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Richard Cole
Richard Michael “Richie” Cole, 68, of Minnie, died Sunday, September 12, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 15, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Drift Cemetery, Drift.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
John Randall Crum
John Randall Crum, 81, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, September 8. 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, September 12, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Dotson Family Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Estill Damron
Estill Erman Damron, 76, of Teaberry, died Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 14, at the River of Life Freewill Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in the Damron Cemetery, Teaberry.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Brenda Joyce Everidge
Brenda Joyce Everidge, 79, of Eastern, died Thursday, September 9, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, September 12, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Dinwood Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Dwight David Gayheart
Dwight David Gayheart, 64, of Lick Fork of Beefhide, died Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Whitesburg ARH.
He was born December 7, 1956, in Knott County to the late Commodore Gayheart and Susan Calhoun Wallen. He was a retired coal miner. Dwight is survived by his loving wife, Dinah Mullins Gayheart; two daughters: April (Shon) Gayheart-West of Lick Fork, Penny (Jason) Burke of Lick Fork; one half-brother, Joseph Wright of Knott County; three grandchildren: Savannah Grace, Racheal LeeAnn and Jackson David. Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 14, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Kevin Bowling and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Phillips Branch Cemetery at Beefhide.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Online condolences may be made at www.hallandjones.com
This is a paid obituary.
Donna Rush Gray
Donna Rush Gray, 80, of Langley, died Tuesday, September 7, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 11, at Graceway Untied Methodist Church, Maytown.
Burial followed in East Gate Memorial Gardens, Eastern.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Charles David Hall
Charles David Hall, 85, of Hippo, died Tuesday, September 7, 202.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 11, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Joe Hall Cemetery, Topmost.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Leisa Carol Hall
Leisa Carol Hall, 50 of Pikeville, died Wednesday September 8, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born on June 16, 1971, to Flem Hall Jr and Bonnie Hall of Caney. Other than her parents, she is survived by her fiancé, Gene Hall; one brother, Jody Hall of Caney; one nephew, Daniel Hall; and a host of aunts, uncles, family, and friends. Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Online condolences may be made at www.hallandjones.com
This is a paid obituary.
Magdalene Woods Hall
Magdalene Woods Hall, 72, of Dorton, died Wednesday September 8, 2021, at the UK Medical Center.
She was born on May 7, 1949, to the late Homer Arthur and Mabel Vadney Harris Woods. She was a member of the Dorton General Baptist Church and Eastern Star Chapter #243. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dors Hall, and two brothers, Fred Woods and Fred Bartley Jr. She is survived by one daughter, Sherry (Robbie) Sexton of Jenkins; one brother, Jimmy Ray Woods of Jenkins; two sisters: Wanda Adams of Jenkins, Beatrice Woods of Jenkins; two grandchildren: Katelyn Sexton, Brenton Andrew Sexton; two great-grandchildren: Tucker Layne and Jace Ryder; a special friend, Doug Belcher and her special fur baby, Baby Girl. Funeral services were held Saturday, September 11, at the Dorton General Baptist Church with James Johnson officiating.
Burial followed in the Bentley Cemetery at Payne Gap.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Online condolences may be made at www.hallandjones.com
This is a paid obituary.
Ruby Hall
Ruby Hall, 87, of Beaver, died Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, September 12, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Hall Family Cemetery, Beaver.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Delmer Hamilton
Delmer “Bobby Gene” Hamilton, 72, of Craynor, died Sunday, September 12, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 15, at Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 16, at the church.
Burial will follow in the C.C. Hamilton Cemetery, Tinker Fork, Teaberry.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
James Ballard Hamilton
James Ballard Hamilton, 75, of Harold, died Sunday, September 5, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 11, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Salisbury Cemetery, Left Fork Toler, Harold.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
John Harris
John Linville Harris, 74, died Saturday, September 11, 2021.
Memorial services were held Monday, September 13, at Carter Funeral Home, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
Ricky Dean Jarvis
Ricky Dean Jarvis, 61, of Blue River, died Saturday, September 11, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 15, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, September 16, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Mayo Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Nancy Little
Nancy Little, 71, of Turkey Pen of Indian Creek, died Thursday, September 9. 2021.
She was born October 12, 1949, in Pike County to Olena Chaffins Justice of Turkey Pen and the late John Gilbert Justice. She was a homemaker and a member of the Union Old Regular Baptist Church. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Little; one son, Donnie (Stefanie) Little; one brother, Danny Justice; and one great grandchild, Ahlora. Nancy is survived by one son, Adam (Heather) Little of Stambaugh; two brothers: Frank (Pam) Justice of Turkey Pen, Sammy (Gail) Justice of Elkhorn City; four grandchildren: Allie, Shantana, Jasmine, Natalie; four great grandchildren: Daniel Emily, Aaron, Journey. Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, September 15, at the Enterprise Old Regular Baptist Church, Indian Creek Road.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, September 16, at 1:00 PM at the church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial will follow in the Jack Osborne Cemetery at Turkey Pen.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Online condolences may be made at www.hallandjones.com
This is a paid obituary.
Norma Jean McKinney
Norma Jean McKinney, 76, of Harold, died Tuesday, September 7, 2021.
Graveside services were held Sunday, September 12, at the Hunt Cemetery, Cam Branch, Harold, with burial following.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Nora Marie Ramsey
Nora Marie Wright Ramsey, 80, of Collins Hwy., died Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born on September 4, 1941, to the late Challie and Fannie Burke Wright. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie “Lucky” Ramsey; four brothers: Clyde Wright, Burl Wright, Johnny Wright, Jimmy Wright and two sisters: Pauline Gillispie and Goldie Stanley. She is survived by one son, James Baker of Collins Hwy.; three step sons: Todd (Amanda) Ramsey, Greg (Tammy) Ramsey, Mike (Stephanie) Ramsey; one daughter, Betty (Jr) Wightman of Mt. Sterling; one step-daughter, Deborah (Mike) Tackett; one brother, Russell Wright of Tennessee; one sister, Gracie (Junior) Baker of Grundy, Virginia; two grandchildren: Becky (Jeb) Smith, Chad (Alina) Wightman of Lexington; ten step-grandchildren: Amanda (Adam) Elswick, Breanna (Johnathan) Broaddus, Justin (Breanna Damron) Tackett, Brandon (Hannah Edmonds) Ramsey, Bailey Ramsey, Mika Ramsey, Kassidy Nunemaker, Syrus Ramsey, Cheyenne Ramsey, Courtney Ramse; and six step-great-grandchildren: Ashton, Ayden, Layla, Ollie, Maggie and Emilyn. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 15, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial will follow in the Dow-Brooks Cemetery at Draffin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Online condolences may be made at www.hallandjones.com
This is a paid obituary.
Ronnie Ramsey
Ronnie “Lucky” Ramsey, 80, of Collins Hwy., died Friday, September 10, 2021, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born on July 13, 1941, to the late Daniel and Dolla Damron Ramsey. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Gale Sue Ramsey; one son, P.S. Ramsey; three brothers: J.D. Ramsey, Boonie Ramsey, Merrell Ramsey; one sister, Agnes Bowling; one grandchild, Anthony Tackett. He is survived by his wife, Nora Marie Ramsey; three sons: Todd (Amanda) Ramsey, Greg (Tammy) Ramsey, Mike (Stephanie) Ramsey; one daughter, Deborah (Mike) Tackett; one step-son, James Baker; one step-daughter, Betty (Junior) Wrightman; three brothers: Goble (Ginger) Ramsey, Randall (Georgia) Ramsey, Noble (Kathy) Ramsey; one sister, Peggy (Jim) Damron; ten grandchildren: Amanda (Adam) Elswick, Breanna (Johnathan) Broaddus, Justin (Breanna Damron) Tackett, Brandon (Hannah Edmonds) Ramsey, Bailey Ramsey, Mika Ramsey, Kassidy Nunemaker, Syrus Ramsey, Cheyenne Ramsey, Courtney Ramsey; two step-grandchildren: Becky (Jeb) Smith, Chad (Alina) Wrightman; six great-grandchildren: Ashton, Ayden, Layla, Ollie, Maggie and Emilyn. Funeral services were held Sunday, September 12, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Burnin White officiating.
Burial followed in the Damron Cemetery at Penny Road.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Online condolences may be made at www.hallandjones.com
This is a paid obituary.
Inalene Reed
Inalene Jarrell Reed, 70, of West Liberty, formerly of Floyd County, died Thursday, September 9, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 14, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Jarrell Cemetery, Slick Rock, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ralph Scott, Jr.
Ralph Rondall Scott, Jr., 66, of Garrett, died Tuesday, September 7, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, September 10, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Scott Family Cemetery, Stone Coal, Garrett.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Christopher Lee Shepherd
Christopher Lee Shepherd, 46, of Hueysville, died Saturday, September 11, 2021.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 15, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Sparkman Cemetery, Salyers Branch, Hueysville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Robert Stephen Staten
Robert Stephen Staten, 74, of Indian Creek, died Monday, September 13, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Theodore Thomas Stephens
Theodore Thomas “Teddy” Stephens, 60, of Martin, died Saturday, September 4, 2021.
Celebration of Life services were held Saturday, September 11, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.