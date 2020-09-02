Lonzo Jay Bowling
Lonzo Jay Bowling, 77, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, August 23, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 29, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Elizabeth Bevalene Castle
Elizabeth Bevalene Sturgill Castle, 93, of Burgin, formerly of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 4, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m., with burial immediately after at the Sturgill Family Cemetery, Amba, Toler’s Creek.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Samuel Monroe Click
Samuel Monroe Click, 78, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 29, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Collins and Howell Cemetery, Spradlin Branch, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Hershel Hall
Hershel Hall, 61, of Bevinsville, died Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, August 31, at Ligon Community Freewill Baptist Church, Ligon,
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Billy John Justice & Lilly Joe Justice
Billy John Justice and Lilly Joe Justice, infant twins of Cody Justice and Sarah Tackett, died Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, September 2, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Estill Salisbury Cemetery, Left Fork, Toler Creek, Harold.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Doris Ann Ward Lawson
Doris Ann Ward Lawson, 74, of Drift, died Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Memorial services were held Sunday, August 30, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Christopher Thomas Parker
Christopher Thomas Parker, 60, of Mt. Sterling, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, August 28, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Frank Smith
Frank Smith, 84, of Prestonsburg, died August 31, 2020.
Visitation will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 2, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m., with burial immediately after at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
John Wayne Stricklin
John Wayne Stricklin, 47, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, August 28, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Jervis Cemetery, Endicott.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Gary Wayne Tackett
Gary Wayne Tackett, 64, of Paris, formerly of Floyd County, died Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, August 30, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Henry Tackett Cemetery, Melvin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Mark Nathaniel Tackett
Mark Nathaniel “Little John” Tackett, 33, of Beaver, died Sunday, August 23, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, August 28, at the River of Life Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in the Elliott Cemetery, Beaver.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Annie Laura Watts
Annie Laura Watts, 89, of Monroe, Ohio, formerly of Wheelwright, died Monday, August 24, 2020.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 3, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, September 5, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Randall Dwight Yates
Randall Dwight Yates, 56, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, August 24, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, August 28, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Jones Cemetery, Allen.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
