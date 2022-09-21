Andy Anderson
Andy Ayers Anderson, 75, of Xenia, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Monday, September 12, 2022.
Andy was born on June 20, 1947, in Shelby Gap, to Andy Anderson and Flora Ellen (Bumgardner) Anderson.
His parents preceded him in death, along with his brother Gregory.
He is survived by his wife Wanda (Mullins) Anderson and his brother William “Randy” Anderson.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, his son James Anderson, his daughter Angela (Anderson) Dittmann, his son-in-law Manfred Dittmann, and his three grandchildren, Tyler, Ashley and Ryan Dittmann. Andy worked for 26 years as Mathematician for the Air Force’s Foreign Technology Division (currently known as NASIC) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where he established life-long friendships. He retired in 1994 to work with his wife in a continually evolving successful craft business and to spend time with his grandchildren. Funeral services were held Saturday, September 18, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Greg Johnson officiating.
Burial followed in the Annie E. Young Cemetery at East Shelbiana.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Fuenral Home of Virgie.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
This is a paid obituary.
Asie Lee Bays Jr.
Asie Lee “Fred” Bays Jr., 46, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, September 18, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Mayo Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Elana Jean Billiter
Elana Jean Billiter, 58, of Scranton, died Thursday, September 15, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 20, at the Pilgrims Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.
Burial followed in the Emitt Tackett Ce3metery, Craynor.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Archer David Boyd
Archer David “Dee” Boyd, 76, of Betsy Layne, died Thursday, September 15, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 17, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Emmitt Franklin Branham
Emmitt Franklin Branham, 81, of Harold, died Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 21, at the Pilgrim’s Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, September 22, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Emmitt Branham Cemetery, Harold.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Ruby Collier
Ruby Collier, 78 of Jenkins, died Friday, September 16, 2022, at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.
She was born on April 4, 1944, to the late Samuel and Mary Holbrook Collier. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by four brothers: Edward Collier, Johnny Collier, Billy Collier, Denver Collier; one sister, Betty Potter. She is survived by her husband, Henry Collier; one son, Henry Collier Jr., of Shelby Gap; two daughters: Tammy (James) Damron of Shelby Gap, Delia (Ricky) Lucas of Shelby Gap; two sisters: Shirley Austin of Jenkins, Abbie Cook of Haymond; four grandchildren: Samuel Newsome, Stephen Newsome, Ricky Tyler Lucas, Zachary Lucas; four great-grandchildren: Hunter, Larra Shae, Gauge and Jax. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
This is a paid obituary.
Ollie Mae Kidd Collins
Ollie Mae Kidd Collins, 80, of Frenchburg, formerly of Floyd County, died Monday, September 12, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, September 18, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Collins Cemetery, Frenchburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Coty Dias
Coty Dias, 34, of Wheelwright, died Monday, September 12, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 20, at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church, Wheelwright.
Burial followed in Temporary Gardens, Wheelwright.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Nancy Sue Dingus
Nancy Sue Dingus, 88, of Martin, died Sunday, September 18, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, September 21, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 22, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Danny Hall
Danny Hall, 65, of Printer, died Wednesday, September 14, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, September 18, at the Left Beaver Old Regular Baptist Church, Martin.
Burial followed in the Frazier Cemetery, Price.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ellis Dwayne Hall
Ellis Dwayne “BoBo” Hall, 49, of Ivel, died Saturday, September 10, 2022.
Funeral services were held Thursday, September 15, at Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in the Tackett Cemetery, Tackett Fork.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Vedessa Lee Hall
Vedessa Lee “Bug” Hall, 36, of Eastern, died Friday, September 16, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 20, at the Hollybush Old Regular Baptist Church, Pippa Passes.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Palmer Adam Martin
Palmer Adam Martin, 88, of Hueysville, died Sunday, September 18, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 21, at Hall Funeral Home. Martin.
Burial will follow in the John Wess Prater Cemetery, Hueysville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Joseph Darrell Platkus
Joseph Darrell Platkus, 40, of Beaver, died Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 21, at the Ligon Community Freewill Baptist Church, Hi Hat.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, September 22, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Newman-Stewart Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Brett Darrell Preston
Brett Darrell Preston, 37, of Richmond, formerly of Ivel, died Friday, September 16, 2022.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 21, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, September 22, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Ricky Scarberry
Ricky Scarberry, 62, of Langley, died Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, September 16, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Goble Cemetery, Calf Creek, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Tommy Joe Slaven
Tommy Joe Slaven, 63, formerly of Martin, died Sunday, September 11, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, September 16, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial was held Saturday, September 17, at Drift Cemetery, Drift.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Bruce Smallwood
Bruce Smallwood, 75, of Flemings Branch of Dorton, died Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his residence.
He was born April 6, 1947, in Pikeville to the late Elster and Maxine Sword Smallwood. Bruce loved building racecar motors and was enthusiastic about driving race cars. He is survived by his fiancé, Monica Jones; ex-wife, Shirley Johnson Smallwood; one daughter, Judy (Brad) Stump; a cousin he loved like a brother, Lon Johnson Jr.; special friend, Jenny Fleming Hughes; special nephew he loved like a son, Steven Blake Smallwood; two fur babies: Harley and Sasha; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 22, at the Penny Road Community Church with Burnin White officiating.
Burial followed in the Smallwood–Beverly Cemetery at Flemings Branch.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
This is a paid obituary.
Elizabeth Joyce Spears
Elizabeth Joyce Stratton Spears, 88, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, September 15, 2022 at her home.
She was a retired secretary for Francis, Francis and Trivette Insurance Co. and a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church.
Joyce was born at Ivel, Kentucky on August 16, 1934 the daughter of the late Herbert and Carrie Elswick Stratton.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ole Carmel Spears on June 8, 2015, a son, Timothy Alan “Tim” Spears on January 29, 2016; and three brothers: Jack Stratton, Gerald Stratton and Danny Stratton.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Sue Herrick (Robert) of Prestonsburg.
She is also survived by two grandchildren: Robert Brooks Herrick and Katherine “Kate” Elizabeth Robinson; and two great-grandchildren: Violet Elizabeth Robinson and Darcy Leeann Robinson.
Funeral services were held Sunday, September 18, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Brian Spears officiating.
Burial followed in the Davidson Memorial Gardens at Ivel.
Honoring her by serving as pallbearers will be: Robert Williams, Karl Robinson, Brooks Herrick, Alan Herrick, Mike Tackett, Brian Spears, Jerry Teague and John McDowell.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be: Charlie Johnson, Martha Johnson, Paul Nunn, Cynthia Hall, Shirley Porter, Tealie Prater, Cathy Havens and Dr. Blake Burchett.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
This is a paid obituary.
Angela Marie Johnson Slone
Angela Marie Johnson Slone, 47, of Stonewall, Louisana, formerly of Floyd County, died Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Shreveport, Louisiana. She was born on August 8, 1975, to Ronnie Tackett of Melvin and the late Joyce Hoover Bower. Other than her mother she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Vaughn and Nedra Hoover; paternal grandparents, Charles and Winnie Tackett; one brother, Gary Dean Tackett; and one sister, Amy Dawn Jones. Besides her father she is survived by her husband, Wade Anthony Slone; one son, Rece Allen Johnson; two daughters: Taylor Kevanah Brown, Skylar Marie Johnson, all of Paintsville; two nephews: Kenton and Kodon Jones of Virgie, along with a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services were held Sunday, September 18, at the Little Nancy Old Regular Baptist Church with Tivis Caudill and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Temporary Gardens Cemetery, Wheelwright.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
This is a paid obituary.
Fran Swiger
Fran Swiger, 69, of Tr4am, died Monday, September 12, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 17, at Antioch Church of Old Regular Baptist, Betsy Layne.
Burial followed at the John and Babe Spurlock Cemetery, Printer.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Lana Kay Wright
Lana Kay Wright, 66, of Hi Hat, died Sunday, September 11, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, September 18, at the Prestonsburg Church of Christ, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in the Little Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.