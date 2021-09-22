Carlos Addington
Carlos Addington, 79, of Dorton, died Sunday, September 19, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Vigie.
Jeffrey Caudill
Jeffrey Caudill, 59, of Eastern, died Friday, September 17, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, September 19, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Lowell Dean Caudill
Lowell Dean Caudill, 80 of Virgie, died Thursday, September 16, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on April 12, 1941, to the late Challie and Vadnie Pearl Tackett Caudill. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Hobart Dale Caudill; one sister, Elaine Tackett and two sons-in-law: Eddie Berger, Joe David Berger; one daughter-in-law, Karen Anita Caudill. He is survived by his wife, Lois Johnson Caudill; one son, Milford (Lisa) Caudill of Long Fork; three daughters: Kris Berger of Bevinsville, Phyllis (James) Bates of Long Fork, Delois (James) Stallard of Price; two sisters: Vadas White of Michigan, Florene Mullins of Louisville; six grandchildren: Phillip Wicker, Tabitha Ann Berger, Jonathon Berger, Naomi Leann Tuttle, Matthew Shane Caudill, Taylor Lynn Berger; five great-grandchildren: Sarah Olivia Grace Terry, Lucy Elizabeth Messer, Madelyn Anita Caudill, Paisley Kapri Berger and Matthew Noah Caudill. Funeral services were held Sunday, September 19, 2021, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Gilford Hall and Shawn Kidd officiating.
Burial followed in the Harvey Johnson Cemetery at Topmost.
Arrangments were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Darren Joseph Combs
Darren Joseph Combs, 43, of McDowell, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, September 17, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Drift Cemetery, Drift.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Mark Colin Compton
Mark Colin Compton, 48, of Lick Fork, formerly from Island Creek died Sunday, September, 19, 2021, at his residence.
He was born July 24, 1973 in Elyria, Ohio to Lilburn and Elizabeth Ann Johnson Compton of Island Creek. He is preceded in death by one daughter, Amanda Lynn Mullins. Besides his parents, he is survived by his wife, Sheila Perysian Compton; three sons: Dakota Blake Compton, Anthony Lee Mullins, Carl Robert Carter; two daughters: Alexis Paige Compton, Kieria L. Carter; and one brother, Allen Douglas Hall. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Charlsie Jean Curry
Charlsie Jean Curry, 88, of Floyd County, died Thursday, September 16, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, September 20, at the Joppa Old Regular Baptist Church, Melvin.
Burial followed in the Matthew Tackett Cemetery, Melvin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Billie Joel Hall
Billie Joel Hall, 36, of Ivel, died Sunday, September 12, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 18, at Betsy Layne Church of God, Betsy Layne.
Burial followed in the Greenberry Hall Cemetery, Galvestion.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Rhonda Carol Hall
Rhonda Carol Hall, 57, of Pike County, died Monday, September 20, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Vigie.
Brenda Faye Webb Hawk
Brenda (Bren) Faye Webb Hawk (Mammie/Mam), 77, of Holland, Michigan went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 12, 2021 with her family by her side.
Born July 12, 1944, in Prestonsburg, to the late Jesse and Beatrice (Pickle) Webb. She was preceded in death by her Sister, Pat “Patsy” R. Conn of Pikeville, and her Brother, Randall “Buddy” G. Webb of Hager Hill.
She graduated from Prestonsburg High School in 1962. Throughout her childhood and teens, Brenda was very active in her Church Youth Group, taught Sunday school, sang in the Church Choir, and loved to ride her bicycle. During High School, she was involved in a local song and dance team called the Patsy Teenagers. At a young age, Brenda discovered her love of fashion, design, and dance. Brenda married in 1965 to the late John R. Hawk, and later had two daughters. Throughout her child rearing years, Brenda worked as a bookkeeper in their many family businesses, volunteered for the local schools and National Cancer Society, and was known for her Southern Hospitality. In 1989, Brenda and her family relocated to White House, Tennessee. In 1994, Brenda returned to Kentucky after her divorce and cared for her Mother while working as a legal assistant, and part-time receptionist at a local hair salon. In late 2005, she relocated to Michigan for several years, moved back to Ohio, and then onto Florida before settling back in Holland, Michigan in 2019.
She was known for her amazing home cooking and baking. Brenda had a heart for caregiving and loved her family and friends. She left her “heart print” on many lives and her smile and laugh were contagious. Brenda had a heart for her grandchildren and their friends. She spent many hours playing games, helping with homework, running lines for plays, vocabulary words, doing hair for proms and homecomings, and teaching them how to cook. She was an amazing listener. She always sent cards for every occasion and decorated for every occasion. She loved Christmastime, wrapping gifts and loved watching her family open the special gifts she wrapped.
Left to cherish Brenda’s memory are her two daughters and “son”, Julie and Rob Longwell, Jill Grumney; and her beloved grandchildren: Brittnee (Taylor) Blom, Lexee (Phil) Bouman, Keaton Cornell, Camden Cornell, Allison Grumney and Brandon Grumney. Great Grandsons: Ezra and Bravery Blom, Theodore (Teddy) Bouman and Grayson Hicks. Treasured friendships were Suva Music, Elvenia Combs, Teresa (Sue) Preston, Sharon Richardson, Marlene Heston, and Holly Hall who poured endless love, support, laughter, and memories into her life. A special appreciation to the ladies of Centerburg Place.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. Michael Borenitsch and staff at Holland Hospital Family Medicine, the caring staff at Golden Orchards in Fennville, Michigan, the doctors, nurses and staff at Holland Hospital, and an extra special thank you to Paula with Elders Helpers for her love and care over the past months.
Funeral services were held Friday, September 17, at 1 p.m., with Pastor Kel Blom presiding over the service.
A graveside service were held in Riverside Cemetery, Saugatuck, Michigan.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Brenda’s honor to Golden Orchards at 2464 55th Street Fennville, MI 49408.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dykstra Funeral Home of Holland, Michigan.
Charles Eugene Hoover
Charles Eugene Hoover, 72, of McDowell, died Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Clifford Jarrell
Clifford Jarrell, 84, of Dana, died Friday, September 17, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, September 20, at the Little Salem Old Regular Baptist Church, Dana.
Burial followed in the Jarrell Family Cemetery, Dana.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Ricky Dean Jarvis
Ricky Dean Jarvis, 61, of Blue River, died Saturday, September 11, 2021.
Funeral services were held Thursday, September 16, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Mayo Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Bob Johnson
Bob Johnson, 79 of Virgie, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on December 15, 1941, to the late Jeff and Rissie Burke Johnson. He was a retired coal miner, a member of the Long Fork Freewill Baptist Church and a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Jeffrey Bentley; and one sister, Loma Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Ollie Johnson; one daughter, Amy Bentley of Long Fork; two sisters: Eleanor Hall of Indian Creek, Fern Burke of Indian Creek; one grandchild, Timmy (Morgan) Bentley; two great-grandchildren: Shelby and Quinlynn. Funeral services were held Monday, September 20, 2021, at the Long Fork Free Will Baptist Church with Greg White and others officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Herald Wiley Johnson
Herald Wiley Johnson, 73, of Wheelwright, died Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, September 17, at the Little Rock Old Regular Baptist Church, Bevinsville.
Burial followed in the Newman Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Joseph Johnson, Jr.
Joseph Johnson, Jr., 69, of North Carolina, formerly of Melvin, died Sunday, September 12, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, September 19, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Johnson Family Cemetery, Melvin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Lola Jones
Lola Vene Mitchell Jones, 66, of Grethel, died Friday, September 17, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, September 20, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Jones Family Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Jack R. Marcum
Jack R. Marcum, 85, of Harold, died Friday, September 17, 2021.
Graveside services were held Tuesday, September 21, at the Mullins Cemetery, Pikeville.
Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call and Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Sharon Lynn Martin
Sharon Lynn Martin, 72, of Dema, died Sunday, September 19, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 22, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Whitt Martin Cemetery, Dema.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Terry Dwayne Mitchell
Terry Dwayne Mitchell, 60, of Beaver, died Thursday, September 16, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, September 19, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Mitchell Cemetery, Dude Branch, Beaver.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Najuana Sue Moore
Najuana Sue Moore, 72, of McDowell, died Friday, September 17, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 21, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Stana Michelle Muse
Stana Michelle Wright Muse, 47, of Hi Hat, died Saturday,, September 18, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, September 24, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, September 26, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Little Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Michelle Newsome
Michelle Newsome, 45, of Harold, died Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, September 22, at the Joppa Old Regular Baptist Church, Melvin.
Burial will follow in the B.J. Family Cemetery, Melvin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Rebbel Slone
Rebbel Slone, 72, of Kite, died Tuesday, September 15, 2021.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 9, at Dewey Lake, Shelter #1, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Estill Smith, Jr.
Estill “Budd” Smith, Jr., 86, of Hager Hill, died Sunday, September 19, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 22, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Sarah Mable Tackett
Sarah Mable Tackett, 89 , of Floyd County, died Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at The Jordan Center in Louisa.
She was born on December 24, 1931, to the late Ben and Lucy Johnson. She was a homemaker and a member of the Calvary Freewill Baptist Church. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Tackett; two sons: Jerry Tackett, Jimmy Tackett; one daughter, Linda Tackett; five brothers: Bryan Johnson, Russell Johnson, Hassell Johnson, Noah Johnson, Grover Johnson; two sisters: Leona Hall, Della Slone; one grandchild, Anthony Tackett. She is survived by two sons: Michael (Debbie) Tackett, Clemit (Esta) Tackett; four daughters: Brenda (Clyde) Conway, Trula (Jody) Wright, Vonda (Paul) Moore, Shelby Tackett; thirteen grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren and twenty-two great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held Saturday, September 18, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Calvary Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Ben Johnson Cemetery at Indian Creek.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
