Freda Johnson Bonney
Freda Johnson Bonney, 49, of Frankfort, formerly of Floyd County, died Friday, September 18, 2020.
A memorial service is scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Donnie Hackworth
Donnie Hackworth, 71, of Martin, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 19, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman.
Burial followed in the Jacobs Family Cemetery, Pippa Passes.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Hindman.
Alice Hall
Alice “B.I.” Hall, 76, of Grethel, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 19, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the family cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Bobby Doyle Hall
Bobby Doyle Hall, 72, of Topmost, died Sunday, September 20, 2020.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 23, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, September 24, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Slone Family Cemetery, Raven.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Corbett Howell
Corbett Howell, 65, of Ulysses, formerly of Martin, died Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, September 23, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 24, at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
James Kevin Hughes
James Kevin Hughes, 41, of Ivel, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, September 21, at the Ivey Point Old Regular Baptist Church, Garner.
Burial followed in the Thacker Cemetery, Garner.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Douglas Levi Marsillett
Douglas Levi Marsillett, 36, of Dwale, died Thursday, September 17, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, September 21, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Anderson-Ousley Cemetery, Spurlock, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Rebecca Newsome Morris
Rebecca Newsome Morris, 92, of Ivel, died Friday, September 18, 2020.
A private graveside services was held Monday, September 21, at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
James Mullins
James Mullins, 59, of Hi Hat, died Monday, September 7, 2020.
A memorial service was held Tuesday, September 22, at Little Nancy Old Regular Baptist Church, Hi Hat.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Alphonsus Paul Studer, III
Alphonsus Paul Studer, III, 56, of Pikeville, died Friday, September 18, 2020.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 22, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Stumbo Cemetery, Minnie.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Lowell Curtis Webb
Lowell Curtis Webb, 41, of Garrett, died Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 23, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Webb Cemetery, Langley.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Phyllis Ann Wiley
Phyllis Ann “Pennie” Wiley, 77, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Burial will be held in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, with a memorial service announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
