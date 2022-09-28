James Bevins
James Michael Bevins, 61, of Banner, died Saturday, September 24, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, September 28, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, September 29, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the family cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Zachary Paul Butler
Zachary Paul Butler, 28, of Auxier, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, September 25, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Deliah Calhoun
Deliah Calhoun, of South Whitley, Indiana passed away surrounded by family at 1:44 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at her home at the age of 90.
She was born on April 7, 1932, in Prestonsburg. Deliah was one of 14 children born to Leander Rose and Nora (Campbell) Rose. On June 2, 1951, she married the love of her life, Dewey Calhoun. They experienced the joy of becoming parents to six wonderful sons, and celebrated many times over as their family expanded with grandchildren. Deliah and Dewey were blessed with 60 years of marriage before he passed away August 28, 2011.
After moving from Kentucky, Deliah and Dewey settled into the Sidney area with their six sons and started a sawmill at their home while she also managed to work full-time while caring for her young boys before venturing to Fort Wayne to begin Calhoun Lumber Company. Deliah was very proud of what they were able to accomplish with their hard work and their successes that allowed them to live comfortably in their later years on the farm they loved so much near South Whitley.
As busy as Deliah was, she also managed to find time to be an active member of her church and was well known for the delicious meals she helped to provide. Her lifelong friendships, that she cherished so much, were an important part of her life. There was no limit to Deliah's generosity, she often opened her home to people who needed a place to stay whether for a night or longer and seemed to never run out of energy. Deliah loved gardening, and the size was always too large to just be called a hobby. The greatest joy for Deliah was her family, there was nothing she loved more than her boys, and nothing she would not do for them. When the grandchildren began to come along, she loved making comparisons to her ‘boys’ when they were little; they all loved their Granny very much and it was mutual.
Deliah struggled the last few years with poor health, but was still able to enjoy her family and was happiest when her house was full with all the people she loved so much. She loved her siblings dearly and they gave her great strength. Their love carried her through many difficulties throughout her life. Deliah will be greatly missed by her family, friends and church family. She lived a full life and set an example for the rest of us, with how to tirelessly and selflessly care for others. She was truly one of a kind and we were so fortunate to be a part of her life. Deliah will be lovingly remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many.
She leaves behind four sons: Don Calhoun (Pierceton, Indiana), Dean (Sandy) Calhoun (Coldwater, Michigan), Joe Calhoun (Sidney, Indiana), Denver (Luann) Calhoun (Avila, Indiana); eight grandchildren: Nicky (Aaron) Calhoun Stankewicz; Rose (Michael) Calhoun; Thomas Calhoun; Wesley (Amanda) Calhoun; Daniel (Jessica) Calhoun; John, Christine and Kara Calhoun; eight great-grandchildren: Ella and Grady Stankewicz; Charlotte and Abram Calhoun; Haylyn, Brenna and Finley Calhoun; and Drue Calhoun.
Also surviving are her brothers and sisters: Sue (Jack) Shoemaker (Oceola, Indiana), Katherine (Curt) Shepherd (Warsaw, Indiana), Ted (Janice) Rose (North Manchester, Indiana), John (Martha) Rose (Mentone, Indiana), May (Talmage) Vance (Phoenix, Arizona), Malcomb (Mariam) Rose (Fort Wayne Indiana), Russel (Kathy) Rose (Claypool, Indiana), Bill (Karen) Rose (Silver Lake, Indiana), John (Martha) Rose (Mentone, Indiana), Russell (Kathy) Rose (Claypool, Indiana), Bill (Karen) Rose (Silver Lake, Indiana), daughter-in-law, Janet Calhoun (South Whitley, Indiana), and her brother-in-law, Frank Hartbarger (Elkhart, Indiana).
She was preceded in death her parents; husband, Dewey Calhoun on August 28, 2011; two sons: Robert “Bob” Calhoun on June 25, 2015, Wayne Calhoun on November 1, 2021; brother, Leander Jr. "Bud" (wife Jackie) Rose; and her sister, Irene Hartbarger.
Deliah’s life will was celebrated, Friday, September 23, 2022, at Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw, Indiana and officiated by Pastor Glenn Hall.
Burial followed with a graveside service at Hillcrest Cemetery, Pierceton, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be directed to Free United Baptist Church, 7035 State Road 13 South, Pierceton, IN 46562
Arrangements were under the direction of Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home of Warsaw, Indiana.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Janice Caudill
Janice Caudill, 78, of Banner, died Saturday, September 26, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 27, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Caudill Cemetery, Banner.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Samantha Lea Cooley
Samantha Lea Cooley, 44, of Banner, died Saturday, September 24, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 27, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Mulkey Cemetery, Banner.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Lettie Hatfield
Lettie Hatfi8eld, 65, of Hi Hat, died Friday, September 23, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 28, at the Little Nancy Old Regular Baptist Church, Hi Hat.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, September 29, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Newman Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ovie Howard
Ovie Howard, 82, of Hueysville, died Friday, September 23, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, September 26, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the John J. Howard Cemetery, Hueysville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Virgie Lea Howell
Virgie Lea Howell, 78, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, September 23, at the Little Rachel Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.
Burial followed in the Hall Fami8ly Cemetery, Pigeon Roost, Branhams Creek, Grethel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson –Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Rozelia Lalich
Rozelia (nee: Lawson) Lalich, 83, of Lebanon, Ohio, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Tapestry Senior Living in Springboro, Ohio.
Born on May 29, 1939, to John and Lizzie (nee: Smith) Lawson in Langley, (an area also known as Turkey Creek), Rose lived most of her adult life in Lebanon. She is well known by many in the community for her past work as head cook at Holbrook Elementary School in Lebanon. Rozelia had many interests over the years, from hummingbird watching to enjoying classic rhythm and blues music. But in her retirement, her favorite activity was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Peter Lalich, four brothers and five sisters. She is survived by her two sons: Robert (Deborah) Lalich of Waynesville, Ohio, and James Glenn Lalich of New York City, New York; three grandchildren: Kyle (Kelly) Lalich, Matthew (Amanda) Lalich and Stephen (Donali) Lalich; and nine great-grandchildren: MacKenzie (Drake), Toby, Peter, Claire, Luke, Evelyn, Amelia, Emerson and Everett. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Hydrocephalus Association (www.hydroassoc.org).
This is a paid obituary.
Jeffery Martin
Jeffrey Martin, 55, of Hi Hat, died Thursday, September 22, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, September 26, at the River of Life Freewill Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in the C.C. Hamilton Cemetery, Teaberry.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Dr. Timothy May
Dr. Timothy Darrell May, 72, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, September 25, 2022.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, September 28, at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens, Lexington.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Julie Ann McGuire
Julie Ann McGuire, 50, of Hi Hat, died Thursday, September 22, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, September 25, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Tackett Cemetery, Beaver.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Allison Elaine Moore
Allison Elaine Moore, 28, of Langley, died Saturday, September 24, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, September 28, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, September 30, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Moore Family Cemetery, Langley.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Katherine Moore
Katherine Moore, 66, of Jenkins, died Wednesday September 21, 2022, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born on June 8, 1956, to the late Curtis and Gladys Pearl Ray Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Moore; one brother, John L. Johnson; three sisters: Alline Caldwell, Lorena Hampton, Jeanetta Hampton. She is survived by her children: Shannon (Tara) Moore of Beefhide, Kim (John) Taylor of Stanville, Lonnie Johnson of Dorton, Gladys Moore of Floyd County; one brother, Rayburn Johnson of Marion, Ohio; eight grandchildren: Breanna Damron, Jonathon Johnson, Thomas Johnson, Brayden Huffman, Kayleigh Huffman, Ashley Moore, Mathea Slone, Jacob Slone; two great-grandchildren;: Maggie and Emilyn Tackett; along with a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Sunday, September 25, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Mike Dishman, James Dotson and Jamie Miracle officiating.
Burial followed in Knott County. Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Lillie Mullins
Lillie Mullins, 82, of Martin, died Sunday, September 25, 2022.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 1, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Samons-Crum Cemetery, Arkansas Creek, Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Donald Gene Newsome
Donald Gene Newsome, 77, of Robinson Creek, died September 22, 2022, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born on December 21, 1944, to the late Estill and Mary Hamilton Newsome. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers: Hatler, Lonzo and Justin; and one sister, Alfie Gene Newsome. He is survived by his wife, Nadine Kiser Newsome; one son, Ronald (Tonya) Newsome of Pikeville; three daughters: Tina Coleman of Elkhorn City, Tammy Newsome of Lexington, Sandy (Steven) Allen of Banner; three sisters: Sylvia (Hebert) Kiser of Penny, Verlene Jankie of Martin, Louise Tackett of Beaver; three grandchildren: Beverly Bevins, Brandy Coleman, Ashley Allen; and five great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held Monday, September 26, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Kiser Cemetery at Penny Bottom.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Helena Robinson
Helena Robinson, 65, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, September 19, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, September 23, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Holbrook Family Cemetery, Meade Branch, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Michael Sargent
Michael Sargent, 52, of Pikeville, died Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center.
He was born on April 29, 1970, to the late Green and Gladys Scarberry Sargent. He was of the Free Will Baptist faith. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Roger Sargent; one sister, Anna Sperger and one brother-in-law, Wayne Charles. He is survived by one daughter, Cierra Charles of Allen; three brothers: Danny (Evelyn) Sargent of Haysi, Virginia, Darrell (Joetta) Sargent of Pikeville, Stevie (Kay) Sargent of Hardin; four sisters: Faye (Timmy) Deel of Grundy, Virginia, Helen (Randy) Brown of Pikeville, Lois Charles of Big Rock, Virginia, Janice (Arlie) Dotson of Hurley, Virginia. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, September 29, at the Millfork Free Will Baptist Church with Mike Casey, Tommy Conn and others officiating.
Burial will follow in the Dotson Family Cemetery at Paw Paw.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, September 28, at the Millfork Free Will Baptist Church, Paw Paw.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thrusday, September 29, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Dotson Family Cemetery, Paw Paw.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Bruce Smallwood
Bruce Smallwood, 75, of Flemings Branch of Dorton, died Saturday, September 17, 2022 at his residence.
He was born April 6, 1947, in Pikeville to the late Elster and Maxine Sword Smallwood. Bruce loved building race car motors and was enthusiastic about driving race cars. He is survived by his fiancé, Monica Jones; ex-wife, Shirley Johnson Smallwood; one daughter, Judy (Brad) Stump; a cousin he loved like a brother, Lon Johnson Jr.; special friend, Jenny Fleming Hughes; special nephew he loved like a son, Steven Blake Smallwood; two fur babies: Harley and Sasha; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 20, at the Penny Road Community Church with Burnin White officiating.
Burial followed in the Smallwood – Beverly Cemetery at Flemings Branch.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Diana Faye Stewart
Diana Faye “Peanut” Stewart, 60 of Dorton Creek, died Friday, September 23, 2022, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born on October 28, 1961, to Thurman Lee Wright of Dorton Creek and the late Catherine Brown Wright. Besides her mother she was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law: David Osborne and Randall Stewart. Other than her father she is survived by her husband, Stevie Joe Stewart of Dorton; her step-mother, Lilly Wright of Dorton Creek; one daughter, Christy (Jon) Robinson of Williamstown; one brother, Donald Ray (Belinda) Wright of Dorton; one sister, Debra Kay Osborne of Dorton; three grandchildren: Carson, Karlee, and Ashlee; mother-in-law, Sylvia Sowards of Virgie; one brother-in-law;,Timmy Stewart of Virgie; one sister-in-law, Linda Stewart of Virgie; along with a host of family, friends and former co-workers. Funeral services were held Monday, September 26, at the Dorton Methodist Church with Johnny Vanover officiating.
Burial followed in the Wright Cemetery at Dorton Creek.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Priscilla Webb
Priscilla Webb, 79, of Allen, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, September 26, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.