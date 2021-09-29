JoAnne Rose Adams
JoAnne Rose Adams, 77, of Floyd County, died Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
Memorial services were held Monday, September 27, at the Setser Family Cemetery, Prestonsburg, with burial following.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
James Kenneth Akers
James Kenneth Akers, 53, of Betsy Layne, died Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, September 27, at the Betsy Layne Church of God, Betsy Layne.
Burial followed in the Stevens Family Cemetery, Betsy Layne.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Teresa Akers
Teresa Lynn Akers, 64, of Banner, died Monday, September 20, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, September 24, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Akers Hamilton Cemetery, Banner.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Betty Louise Baldridge
Betty Louise Hopkins Baldridge passed to her Heavenly Home at Cedar Ridge Health Campus in Cynthiana, Ky on Sept. 22, 2021. She was born to Ishmael C. and Lena Louise Bradley Hopkins on June 15, 1937.
She is survived by one sister, Edith (William Gerald) Jones, and one brother, Ishmael (Marcia Smith) Hopkins.
Betty was preceded by her husband, Franklin Delano Baldridge; one son, Frank Michael Baldridge; father in law, Fred Baldridge; mother in law, Julie Baldridge; her parents and one sister in law, Laura Baldridge.
Betty taught school at Wayland Elementary School for 31-1/2 and at Duff Elementary School for two years. She enjoyed her job and loved each student individually. She was at Cedar Ridge Health Campus for four years, where the staff said she was a joy to be around and she was very appreciative for their care.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 2, with funeral services following at 2 p.m., at Hall Funeral Home Chapel with Jack Howard officiating.
Burial will follow in the Bradley Cemetery, Wayland.
The family has requested that all individuals who wish to attend services please wear a face mask.
Pallbearers will be John Mattox Dunaway, Dan Ballman, Doug Hopkins, Zack Childers, Dalton Childers, Nevan Slone and Donald Ray Baldridge, Honary Pallbearers are Don Baldridge, Scott Slone, Stephen Layne, Derrick Dunnaway.
Arrangments are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
This is a paid obituary.
Rebecca Bentley
Rebecca Bentley, 79, of Left Fork or Long Fork, died Monday, September 27, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Veronica Karen Bolden
Veronica Karen Bolden, 69, of David, died Monday, September 20, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, September 26, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Green Bradley Cemetery, Dema.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Wanda Lee Caudill
Wanda Lee Ratliff Caudill, 90, of Allen, died Thursday, September 23, 2021.
Graveside services were held Saturday, September 25, at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Virginia Chapman
Virginia Chapman, 56, of Douglas Parkway, died Monday, September 27, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Dale Conn
Dale Conn, 63, of Martin, died Monday, September 20, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, September 27, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Halbert Cemetery, Printer.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Pricilla Duncan
Pricilla Duncan, 66, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, September 23, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 29, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Elaine Ward Gearheart
Elaine Ward Gearheart, 95, of Harold, was called home to be with the Lord on September 21, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born February 15, 1926, in Johnson County, She was the daughter of the late S. W. (Shadrick) Ward and Gustavia (Gussie) Music Ward of Pigeon Roost. She was the youngest of 19 children, having five brothers: Russell, Walker, Edgar, Joe D. and Ervin; and four sisters: Sarah Henton, Jennie Wells, Lou, and Rosella (Bea) Davis; and six half-brothers: Benjamin, Jefferson, Shade, Henderson, John C. and James; and three half-sisters: Amanda Wells, Laura Dennison, and Nancy Webb. Elaine was the last surviving offspring of that union.
Evelyn Elaine was known by her family and many friends as “Elaine”.
A beautiful woman of style and grace, she smiled and laughed easily and enjoyed those she had around her. Elaine was a devoted wife of Paul R. Gearheart. To this union of 62 years, she was blessed with three children: Stephen Eugene Gearheart, preceded her in death on May 18, 1968, Paul Douglas (Linda) Gearheart and Susan Gearheart (John) Schmoldt of Harold; six grandchildren: Adam Douglas (Brandi) Gearheart, Heather Gearheart (Chotty) Thompson, Crystal Elaine (Wes) Frazier, Ashlely Nicole Gearheart, Paul Jacob Hans Schmoldt, and Clay Gearheart Schmoldt; eight great grandchildren: Elaine Alexxa Kay Gearheart, Alivia Myrea Gearheart, Abigail Free Adams, Paul Clark Wesley Frazier, Emily Grace Gearheart, Landon Eli Ward Frazier, Lindy Sue Reagan Gearheart and Mylee Nycole Williams
She also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews; many friends and neighbors, and her wonderful and loving caregivers, who knew and loved her; all of whom added much joy and happiness to her life.
The love she felt and expressed for her family and friends expanded as she developed a personal relationship with God. To seal the commitment she made to Him, she was baptized, and became a member of the Church of Christ.
All of Elaine’s family and friends will remember her for her kindness, thoughtfulness, dedication, and the love she so freely gave to all.
Elaine:
Entrepenuear
Legacy
Admired
Inspiration
Noble
Elegant
Like her jewelry, she wore her name well.
Pallbearers were P.D. Gearheart, Adam Gearheart, John Schmoldt, Jake Schmoldt, Clay Schmoldt, Chotty Thompson, Wes Frazier, Clark Frazier, Eli Frazier and Hunter Harvey.
A private family funeral is scheduled for Elaine Ward Gearheart.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the Betsy Layne Freewill Baptist Church, 57 Church St., Betsy Layne, KY 41605.
Arrangements are under the of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
This is a paid obituary.
James Robert Guess
James Robert Guess, 57, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, September 23, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 29, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Guess Cemetery, Flat Gap.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Deborah Jean Hall
Deborah Jean Hall, 71, of Lake City, Florida, formerly of Martin, died Sunday, September 19, 2021.
Memorial services will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, October 8, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Elder Randis Ray Hall
Elder Randis Ray Hall, 71, of Topmost, died Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 29, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 30, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Austin Hall Cemetery, Topmost.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Rhonda Carol Hall
Rhonda Carol Hall, 57, died Monday, September 20, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born on August 11, 1964, to the late Charles and Molly Johnson Bryant.
Other than her parents she was preceded in death by one grandchild, Brantley Hall and one brother, Ricky Bryant.
She is survived by her husband, Morris Hall; three sons: Brandon (Stephanie) Hall, Nathan (Chrissy) Hall and Ryan (Sabrina) Hall of Weeksbury; one brother, Darrel (Carol) Bryant of Weeksbury; one sister, Connie Hall; one sister-in-law, Doris Bryant; five grandchildren: Kylie Hall, Logan Hall, Caden Hall, Haley Hall and Tate Hall; along with a host of nieces.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 25, at the Wheelwright Free Will Baptist Church with Vernon Johnson and Dakota Bentley officiating.
Burial followed in the Ryder Cemetery at Weeksbury.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Rickey Hall
Rickey Hall, 58, of Jenkins, died Saturday September 25, 2021, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard.
He was born February 22, 1963, to Wilburn Jimmy Hall Jr. of Jenkins and Saundra Lee Mullins Hall of Jenkins. Besides his parents, he is survived by his brother, Jamie Hall of Jenkins; one sister, Cindy (Dewey) Hackworth of Prestonsburg; one nephew, Jimmy Ray Hall of Jenkins; one niece, Sandy Hall of Prestonsburg; two uncles: Dennis Mullins of Mayking, Bill Mullins of Dunham. Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 28, at the Peoples Fundamental Baptist Church, Jenkins, with Danny Hurst, Danny Craft and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Bentley Cemetery at Payne Gap.
Online condolences may be made at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Donahue Hamilton
Donahue Hamilton, 55, of Teaberry, died Saturday, September 25, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 29, at the River of Life Freewill Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial will follow in the Clifford Hamilton Family Cemetery, Tinker Fork, Teaberry.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Brenda Lois Harris
Brenda Lois Harris, 70, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, September 21, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, September 24, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ronald Hunter
Ronald Hunter, 64, of Dana, died Thursday, September 16, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, September 24, at the House of Prayer Independent Baptist Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in the Hunter Cemetery, Dana.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Fredrick G. Johnson
Fredrick G. Johnson, 64, of Bevinsville, died Tuesday, September 21, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 28, at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church, Bypro.
Burial followed in the Arlis-Bates Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Sandra Joyce Johnson
Sandra Joyce Couch Johnson, 58, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, September 23, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 28, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Johnson Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Thomas Jones
Thomas Lee Jones, 88, of Langley, died Tuesday, September 21, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, September 26, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Flanery Family Cemetery, Warco.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Olena Justice
Olena Chaffins Justice, 91, of Turkey Pen of Indian Creek, died Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard.
She was born December 8, 1929, to the late Estill and Nanny Patton Chaffins. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John Gilbert Justice; one daughter, Nancy Ann Justice Little; one son, Danny Lee Justice; one grandson, Donnie Lane Little; two brothers: Elliot Chaffins, Wed Chaffins; four sisters: Lourenia Chaffins Pinson, Betty Jean Chaffins Trent, George Elva Chaffins Mercer, Anzie Chaffins Vermilyer; one great-great granddaughter, Alora Grace Tackett. She is survived by two sons: John Franklin (Pam) Justice of Turkey Pen, Samuel G. (Gail) Justice of Pikeville; one brother, Worlie Chaffins of Tennessee; two sisters: Maxine Chaffins Fivecoat, Sue Lynn Chaffins Duncan, both of Indiana; seven grandchildren: Adam Little, Senega Justice Ratliff, Kirk Justice, Angela Justice Riddle, Keith Justice, Melinda Justice Stevens, Nancy Beth Younce; seven great grandchildren: Shantana Little, Dakota Ratliff, Jasmine Little, Alexandria Little, Aaron Justice, Hannah Justice, Lillyianna Justice; six great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Monday, September 27, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie, with Terry Gibson officiating.
Burial followed in the Jack Osborne Cemetery, Turkey Pen.
Online condolences may be made at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were unde the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Jared Madden
Jared Madden, 42, of Hi Hat, died Tuesday, September 21, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 28, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Little Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
William George Popp
William George Popp, 65, of Paintsville, died Sunday, September 26, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, October 8, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin, with funeral services following at 1 p.m.
Burial will be held Saturday, October 9, in the Berkshire Cemetery, Sunbury, Ohio.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Recilla Faye Shepherd
Recilla Faye Slone Shepherd, 59, of Floyd County, died Sunday, September 19, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 25, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Slone Family Cemetery, Garrett.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
David Slone
David Slone, 56, of Garrett, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 21, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Hop Cox Cemetery, Garrett.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Delmond Smith
Delmond Smith, 86, of Almont, died Tuesday, September 21, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 25, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Newman cemetery, Hi Hat.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Victor Thacker
Victor Darrell Thacker, 62, died Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born on July 17, 1959, to the late Cleveland and Nancy Slone Thacker. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Larry Thacker; two sisters: Alice Marie Saylor and Mercy Belle Weddington. He is survived by his companion, Wonita Adkins Johnson; one daughter, Christina (Dirk) Dillion of Richmond; one step-son, Michael Johnson of Melvin; two step-daughters: Kimberly Slone of Versailles, Amanda Hall of Wayland; five brothers: Cleveland Thacker Jr, of Kimper, Raymond Thacker of Kimper, Ralph Thacker of Kimper, Bud Thacker of Michigan, Mike Thacker of Kimper; three sisters: Pricie Jane Scott of Kimper, Sarah Tibbs of Raccoon, Betty Carol Adkins of Caney Creek. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Alicetene Ward
Alicetene Ward, 82, of McDowell, died Sunday, September 26, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 28, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Diana Webb
Diana Fitzpatrick Webb, 72, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, September 27, a thte House of Prayer, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in the Webb Cemetery, Van Lear.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.