Miranda Bess Akers
Miranda Bess Akers, 40, of Teaberry, died Wednesday, August 30, 2023.
Funeral services were held Monday, September 4, at The River of Life Freewill Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in the Blankenship Family Cemetery, Teaberry.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Annette Burke
Annette “Tater” Burke, 89, of Shelby Gap, died Sunday, September 3, 2023, at her residence.
She was born on November 11, 1933, to the late Jeff and Edna Baker Cantrell. Tater spent all of her life making sure her kids, grandkids and anyone that walked into her home had a full belly before they left. If you ask anyone that knew her they would tell you she made the best food and certainly the best kraut and peanut butter rolls on Elkhorn Creek.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lacy Carl Burke, six brothers and three sisters.
She and Lacy had three sons: Jeff (Wilma) Burke of Pikeville, Roger Burke of Shelby Gap, David (Tara) Burke of Virgie; four grandchildren: Randy (Kristy) Burke of Pikeville, Kristina Burke of Lexington, Cameron Burke of Shelby Gap, Chelsea (Joshua) Green of Jonancy; three great-grandchildren; two sisters: Lorene Ramey, Barbara Watson; one brother, Eddie Ray Cantrell.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 6, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 7,at the funeral home with Edgar Sanders and others officiating.
Burial will follow in the Cantrell Cemetery at Elkhorn.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Mont Campbell
Mont Campbell, 90, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, September 3, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 6, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the family cemetery, Prater Fork, Hueysville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
James Delbert Castle
James Delbert “Pete” Castle, 52, of Wayland, died Monday, August 28, 2023.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, August 30, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Martin and Smith Cemetery, Wayland.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Hatler Collins
Hatler Collins, 57, of Pikeville, died Sunday September 3, 2023, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born January 19, 1966, to the late Maurice Ray and Arinda Bryant Collins.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Arlene Brooks.
He is survived by his wife, Beth Williamson Collins; two brothers: Greg Collins, Edgory Collins; three sisters: Karen (Joe) Hopkins, Betty Collins, Hazel Collins Fitch; a host of nieces and nephews; two nieces, who he thought of as his own children, Rain and Amelia; and his faithful sidekick, Lucy.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 6, at the Joppa Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial will follow in the Newman Cemetery at Hi Hat.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Birgie.
Joe Cooley
Joe Cooley, 71, of Dwale, died Friday, September 1, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 5, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Opal Fannin
Opal Mae (Branham) Fannin, 93, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, August 29, 2023.
Funeral services were held Friday, September 1, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Wonnell Godsey
Wonnell Bussey Godsey, 91, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, August 26, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 2, at the First Baptist Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in the Richmond Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Loren Henry Harrington
Loren Henry Harrington, 40, of McDowell, died Thursday, August 31, 2023.
Funeral services were held Monday, September 4, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Jack Hall Cemetery, Ned’s Fork, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Brenda Kaye Humphrey
Brenda Kaye Humphrey, 61, of Paintsville, died Friday, September 1, 2023.
Funeral services were held Monday, September 4, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Highland Memorial Park, Staffordsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Nancy Hunt
Nancy Karen Venters Hunt, 67, of East Point, died Friday, September 1, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, September 3, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Service of Martin.
Estill Newsome
Estill Newsome, 73, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, August 29, 2023.
Funeral services were held Friday, September 1, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Tivis Newsome
Tivis E. Newsome, 68, affectionately known as T.R., of Richmond, formerly of Penny Road, died Sunday September 3, 2023, in Richmond.
Tivis was born on June 23, 1955, to the late Charlie and Ruthie Newsome of Penny Road.
By trade, Tivis was a miner, a carpenter/drywaller, and a pretty darn good mechanic. Having a mechanical mind suited him well as he had owned three service stations/car washes in his lifetime and worked independently and with his family in construction. One of his favorite hobbies/pastimes was trading knives and watches and he would usually work that into any conversation, “What are you trading on”?
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers: Teddy, Jonas, Millard, and Scottie, along with a sister, Mindy Fleming.
Tivis was married early in life to Mickey Darlene Glenn Newsome and to this union were born his surviving children: Darlene Nicole Newsome (Jeremy) Hulberg, Bradley Tivis (Tammie) Newsome; two grandchildren: Gavin Cade Hulberg and Ashton Blake Hulberg.
Also surviving are three sisters: Clara Bartley, Brenda (Don) Kiser, Carolyn (Arnie) Harmon all of Pike County; one brother, Randy (Lesley) Newsome of Morehead; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Tivis was a known jokester, prankster and had a sneaky side in which everyone would end up laughing at his antics. But he also had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off his back to anyone he encountered. Even the nurses in charge of his care, in the hospital noted in his last couple weeks on earth, he was one of the sweetest people that they had ever taken care of. In his last few days, he was still trying to play pranks on them to get them to laugh.
While being prepared to be moved to Hospice, he still had it in him to “thank them” for their care. In 2016, Tivis left Pike County to be cared for by his children and graciously taken into the home of Mickey Newsome, who remained his lifelong friend and helped with his care, so that he could be with his children and grandchildren. While there he was compassionately cared for by his long-term caregiver and friend, Tammie Campbell, whom he adored.
The kids and grandchildren feel blessed by the generosity of Mickey and the care of Tammie for allowing them extra time with their dad and papaw. He was loved and his presence will be missed by all that knew him.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 6, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, September 7, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Logan Kiser and others officiating.
Burial will follow in the Newsome Branch Cemetery at Penny Road.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Thelma H. Perry
Thelma H. Perry, 81, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, September 2, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, September 6, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Morrison Family Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Leslie B. Rife
Leslie Bruce Rife 71, of Greeneville Tennessee, died after a lengthy illness on August 9, 2023.
He was born on May 6, 1952, to Lawrence and Gladys Rife.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kristina Rife Boggs of Cocoa, Florida.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Nancy Rife; his daughters: Kay Rife (Thomas) Thompson of Pikeville, Carrie Rife (Rick) of Greeneville, Tennessee; son-in-law, Andrew Boggs; grandson, Colin Boggs of Cocoa, Florida; and his siblings: Bonnie (Ron) Hackney, Phillip (Patricia) Rife, Allen Rife, Johnny (Dorothy) Hylton, Tom and Ruby Thompson, along with a host of family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service and visitation will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 9, at the Glory Bound Freewill Baptist Church, 6718 Elkhorn Creek, Elkhorn City, KY 41522.
Burial will follow in the Moore-Thompson Cemetery, Ashcamp.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Shirl Lynn Tackett
Shirl Lynn Tackett, 67, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, August 25, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 2, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Martin Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Colleen Woods
Colleen Woods, of Willis, Michigan, died at the age of 93, at St. Joseph Hospital, Ann Arbor, Michigan, after a stroke on August 26, 2023.
She was born September 19, 1929, to Curtis Elkins and Lulu (Porter) Elkins in Prestonsburg. A preference for men named Woods, she outlived two husbands, marrying her high school sweetheart Donald Woods of Prestonsburg in 1948 , who died in 1960, and she was married to Wesley Woods of Cow Creek, from 1961 until his death in 2005. She was also preceded in death by one son, Curtis Lee Woods, and one granddaughter, Alexandra Provo.
She is survived by five children: Donna (Clay) Goebeler of Kentucky, Linda (Ralph) Leonard of Michigan, David (Krista) Woods of Kentucky, Keith (Pamela) Woods, of Michigan, and Kevin (Lynn) Woods, also of Michigan.
Survived by 11 grandchildren as well as seven great-grandchildren, also survived by the sisters-in-law: Phyllis Schafer, Gladys Long and Joy Woods.
Colleen made friends with neighbors, coworkers at J.C. Penny’s and as a member of the First Free Will Baptist Church on Holmes Road in Ypsilanti. She was an exceptionally warm, welcoming, and generous person, her greatest joy was her family, and she gave them all her love and support. Her loved ones cherish memories of gatherings she hosted at her home. Colleen faced hardships in her life, surviving cancer, Hepatitis C, a broken femur, and other health problems, while maintaining her faith, sense of humor, and optimism.
The visitation was held at David C. Brown Funeral Home, 460 E. Huron River Dr., Belleville, MI 48111-2764 (734)697-4500.
A funeral service was held at First Free Will Baptist Church, 1244 Holmes Road, Ypsilanti, MI, 48198, Pastor Scott Caudill was officiant.
Interred in Alban Cemetery, Ypsilanti, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lincoln Senior Citizens.
Arrangements were under the direction of the David C. Brown Funeral Home of Belleville, Michigan.
