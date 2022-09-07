Michael Adkins
Michael Adkins 47, of Greasy Creek, died Thursday, September 1, 2022, at his residence. He was born December 30, 1974, in Pike County to Harvilla and Alice Adkins of Greasy Creek. Michael was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Claymon and Geraldine Adkins; paternal grandparents, Ralph and Bonnie Adkins. Besides his parents, he is survived by two brothers: Christopher (Ashley) Adkins of Pikeville, Jason (Jaradawn) Adkins of Pikeville; one sister, Heather (Chuck) Cornett of Greasy Creek; nieces and nephews: Bishop (Gracie), Braeden, Gabriel, Paisley, Trinton, Landon, Cali, Maddox, Sawyer. Funeral services were held Sunday, September 4, at the Greasy Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Adkins Cemetery at Greasy Creek.
Burial followed in the Adkins Cemetery at Greasy Creek.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Hilda Faye Bailey
Hilda Faye Bailey, 82, of Langley, died Sunday, August 28, 2022.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, August 31, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
James Bartley
James Fleetwood Bartley, 64, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born October 3, 1957, to the late Lagrand and Rosie Newsome Bartley. He was a member of the Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Church. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Sue Bartley. He is survived by his wife, Rita Kiser Bartley; two sons: Jamie (Courtney) Bartley of Penny, Cameron (Eryn) Bartley of Penny; two sisters: Willa Mullins of Penny, Rosie (Lesley) Varney of Penny; six nieces and nephews, and six grandchildren: Jonah, Carly, Carah, Josiah, Ellie, and Jireh. Funeral services were held Sunday, September 4, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Newsome Branch Cemetery on Penny.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Hall and Jones Funeral Home, in memory of James Bartley.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Jimmy Burchett
Jimmy Burchett, 58, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, August 29, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, September 5, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Burton Collins
Burton Collins, formerly of Drift, was born May 12, 1928, and went home to the Lord on September 3, 2022, at 94 years of age.
Burton was born in Sizemore to the late Cora Mosley Miles Collins and Earnest Collins. He was the youngest and last living child of Cora, which included: Dorothy Horn, Allen T. Miles, Birchie Caudill, and Norman Miles. He was married to the late Mary Ruth Ellen Canterbury. He was a member and served as deacon of the First Baptist Church of McDowell. Burton Collins is survived by eight children: Martha Batten of Minnie, David (Libby) Collins of Minnie, Charles (Paula) Collins of Somerset, Jody (Jane) Collins of Owensboro, Roger Collins (the late Laura) of Minnie, Judy (Clay) McDonald of Pippa Passes, Jan Neal of Berea, and Barbara (William) Masters of Berea.
He is also survived by the following grandchildren: Lisa Collins, Jason B. Collins, Jennifer Hagan, Paul Collins, Heather Stout, James Hiatt, Amanda Collins, Jason Collins, Nathan and Addison Masters, Roger Collins, and the late Edward and Paul Studer as well as a host of great grandchildren. Burton Collins was known for being a hard worker. Memories of his youngest years include listening to his Grandfather, the Reverend Tom Mosley preach, and making money by taking sugar by wheelbarrow to moonshiners in the mountains. Throughout his life, he held many jobs including: candy maker, store clerk and owner, firefighter with the state forestry department, projectionist at the Drift theater, painter for R&S Truck Body Company, and underground miner for Turner Elkhorn Mining. He spent his spare time doing odd jobs for people, gardening, fishing, visiting the senior citizens center in McDowell and hunting/hiking in the mountains. He won many medals at the Senior Games and enjoyed playing pool. He spent the last few years enjoying movies, corn hole and golfing with his grandson. Burton Collins was a member of the United Mine Workers Union. He was named a Kentucky Colonel and was elected to serve on the Community Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He served his country in the 522nd Armed Engineer company at Fort Knox as a Tech Corporal with specialized skills in demolition and a Rifle M-1 Marksman. While at Fort Knox, he prepared soldiers by desensitizing them to explosives to decrease the likelihood of becoming shell shocked when in battle. He received an honorable discharge from the Army of the United States and received the WWII Victory Medal. Burton Collins will be ever missed by those who loved him. Pallbearers will be chosen from Burton’s family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the First Baptist Church of McDowell.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, September 8, with funeral services following at 1 p.m., at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow at Stumbo Cemetery, Minnie.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Glendal Hall
Glendal Hall, 76, of Virgie, died Friday, September 2, 2022.
He was born July 28, 1946 in Letcher County to the late Lacy and Cecil Sergent Hall. He was owner and operator of G.C. Hall Trucking and Construction Company. Glendal is survived by one daughter, Dana (Michael) Pruitt of Pikeville; two sisters: Brenda Kaye (Lynn) Roback of Somerset, and Judy Ann (Fred) Reynolds of Ocala, Florida. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 7, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Burnin White officiating.
Burial will follow in the Garfield Johnson Cemetery, Long Fork.
Burial will follow in the Garfield Johnson Cemetery, Long Fork.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Jason Randall Hall
Jason Randall Hall, 44, of Beaver, died Thursday, September 1, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, September 4, at the River of Life Freewill Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in the Vance Family Cemetery, Beaver.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Lurlie Jean Hall
Lurlie Jean Hall, 60, of Little Creek, died Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born on February 28, 1962, to Artie Katherine Bryant and the late Jayson Marvin Bryant. She was a member of the Caney Creek Old Regular Baptist Church. Other than her father she was preceded in death by one brother, Johnny Bryant and one sister,Lou Adams. She is survived by her husband, David Hall; one son, David J. (Alicia) Hall of Raccoon; one daughter, Jennifer (Erick) Tackett of Little Creek; one brother, Jayson Bryant of Maytown; one sister, Alverta Dykes of Pikeville; six grandchildren: Aliah Hall, Celina Hall, Jailey Hall, Maddie Hall, Autymn Tackett and LeighAnn Hall. Funeral services were held Monday, September 5, at the Little Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Hall Community Cemetery at Little Creek.
Burial followed in the Hall Community Cemetery at Little Creek.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Kandy Denene Hamilton
Kandy Denene Hamilton, 48, of Teaberry, died Friday, September 2, 2022.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 7, at the Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, September 8, at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Billie Jean Harris
Billie Jean Harris, 80, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, September 5, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 8, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin, with funeral services following at 2 p.m.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Mary Isaac
Mary Isaac, 65, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, September 3, 2022.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 7, at the Joppa Old Regular Baptist Church, Melvin.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, September 8, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Sharon Johnson
Sharon Johnson, 69, of McDowell, died Thursday, September 1, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, September 4, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Paul Jones
Paul Jones, 51, of Beaver, died Sunday, August 28, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 6, at the Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in the Ballard Hunt Cemetery, Harold.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Shelia R. Kidd
Shelia R. Kidd, 63, of Dana, died Friday, September 2, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, September 5, at the Pilgrims Prayer Church, Jenkins.
Burial followed in the Green Kidd Cemetery, Dana.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Kermit Martin
Kermit Martin, 88, of Drift, husband of the late Doreen Ann Rulton Martin, died Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the McDowell ARH, McDowell.
He was born October 29, 1933, in Drift, a son of the late Oliver and Stella Ramey Martin. He was retired from the U.S. Air Force, a retired welder and a member of the American Legion Post 283.
He is survived by two sons: David Luke (Marcy) Martin, Fairfield, Ohio and Kermit J. (Wanda Lois) Martin, McDowell; one daughter, Lorraine Martin, of Wellington; one brother, Claude Martin of Kendallville, Indiana; four sisters: Cora Sue Hall, Drift, Dollie Mae Meade, Printer, Barbara Allen, McDowell, and Debbie Martin; ten grandchildren, 15 great grand children and one great-great grandchild.
In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by one son, Matthew James Martin; two brothers: Pervis Martin and Roger Martin.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 7, in the Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Drift Cemetery, Drift.
Military Rites will be conducted by D.A.V. Chapter 128, Minnie
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Loretta Newsome
Loretta Newsome, 55, of Grethel, died Monday, September 5, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, September 7, at the Pilgrims Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, September 9, at the church.
Burial followed in the Greenbury Hall Cemetery, Galveston.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Flo Thornsberry Reed
Flo Thornsberry Reed, 82, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, September 1, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, September 5, at the Spurlock Old Regular Baptist Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.