Lizzie Bailey Allen
Lizzie Bailey Allen, 85, of Allen, died Sunday, August 29, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, September 3, at the Martin Church of Christ, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Mae Baisden
Mae Baisden, 70, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, September 3, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Canterbury Cemetery, Woods Branch, Cow Creek.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Auda Jr. Bolden
Auda Jr. Bolden, 75, of David, died Sunday, August 29, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 4, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Bolden Cemetery, Little Robinson Creek, Virgie.
Rosie Faye Buchanan
Rosie Faye Buchanan, 78, of Auxier, died Wedne4sday, September 1, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 4, at Faith Independent Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in Highland Memorial Park, Staffordsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Julavene Kidd Case
Julavene Kidd Case, 72, of Banner, died Monday, August 30, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, September 3, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Truman Kidd Cemetery, Banner.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Debra Lynn Goble
Debra Lynn Goble, 64, of Auxier, died Friday, September 3, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, September 5, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
William Hall
William Cody Dwayne Hall, 22, of Ivel, died Sunday, August 29, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, September 3, at Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in the Hall Family Cemetery, Beaver.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
William Riley Hall Jr.
William Riley “Buddy” Hall, Jr., 47, of Bevinsville, died Saturday, September 4, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 8, at the Little Rock Old Regular Baptist Church, Bevinsville.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, September 9, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Burke Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Jeanette Howell
Jeanette Howell, 67, of Grethel, died Saturday, September 4, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 8, at Zion Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.
Burial will follow in the Yates-Howell Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Betty Lee Isaac
Betty Lee Isaac, 78, of Wheelwright, died Saturday, September 4, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, September 6, at Wheelwright United Methodist Church, Wheelwright.
Burial followed in the Tom Johnson Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Sean Patrick Jarnagin
Sean Patrick Jarnagin, 55, of Pike County, died Saturday, September 4, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Bobby Gene Lovern
Bobby Gene Lovern, 77, of Rockhouse Fork of Virgie, died Saturday, September 4, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on January 29, 1944, to the late Robert Lovern and Essie Stewart. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Janice Hardin Lovern; two daughters: Bobbie Jo Lovern of Virgie, Tammi (Vernon) Collier of Mayking; three grandchildren: Kennedy Fouts, Kenzie Collier, Kameron Collier. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday September 8, at the Speight Church of Christ with Eddley Newsome and Brad Taylor officiating.
Burial will follow in the Lovern Family Cemetery at Long Fork.
Burial will follow in the Lovern Family Cemetery at Long Fork.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Anna Delores McAllister
Anna Delores McAllister, 66, of Allen, died Wednesday, August 25, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, September 6, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Vargo McAllister Cemetery, West Liberty.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Tex Mitchell
Tex R. Mitchell, 79, of Harold, died Monday, August 30, 2021.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, September 1, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Andy Mitchell
Andy Mitchell, 76, of Craynor, died Sunday, September 5, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 8, at the River of Life Freewill Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, September 9, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Newsome Cemetery, Craynor.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Rufus Eugene Moore
Rufus Eugene Moore, 82, of David, died Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 4, at the Martin Church of Christ, Martin.
Burial followed in the Moore Cemetery, Beech Branch, David.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Vanessa Lynn Mullins
Vanessa Lynn Mullins, 41, of Dorton, died Saturday, September 4, 2021, at her residence.
She was born October 24, 1979, to Lucille McCoy Ray of Caney and the late Tom Scott. Other than her father she was preceded in death by one infant grandchild, Baby Hamilton; her maternal grandparents, Palmer and Lettie McCoy; paternal grandparents, Tom and Eva Veschusio. She is survived by her husband, John Mullins; two sons: John B. Mullins of Shelby Gap, Austin Rose of Pikeville; two daughters: Kayla R. Hamilton of Jenkins, Haley F. Mullins of Shelby Gap; four brothers: Robert Scott of Caney, David (Linda) Scott of Harold, Thomas Scott of Virgie, Greg (Julie) Ray of Johns Creek; three sisters: Mona (Avery) Newsome of Caney, Lisa (Teddy) Damron of Michigan, Teresa (Melvin) Neace of Ohio; one grandchild, Kaiden Lee Mills of Betsy Layne. Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, September 8, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, September 9, at the funeral home with Gary D. Hall, Barry Carter and others officiating.
Burial will follow in the D. R. Newsom Cemetery, Caney Creek.
Burial will follow in the D. R. Newsom Cemetery, Caney Creek.
Burial will follow in the D. R. Newsom Cemetery, Caney Creek.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Vernon Powers
Vernon Powers, 84, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, September 2, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, September 6, at Goble Roberts Freewill Baptist Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in the Powers Family Cemetery, Calf Creek, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Sonja Lea Tackett
Sonja Lea Tackett, 74, of Hi Hat, died Saturday, September 4, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, September 8, at Hi Hat Church of God of Prophecy, with Celebration of Life services following at 7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Noah Taylor
Noah Taylor, 78, of Pike County, died Thursday, September 2, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Hank Williams
Hank Williams, 46, of Melvin, died Friday, September 3, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, September 8, at Lion Freewill Baptist Church, Ligon.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.