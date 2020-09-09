Elsie Adkins
Elsie Adkins, 86, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, formerly of Floyd County, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.
Memorial services were held Sunday, Sept. 6, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Epp Banks Jr.
Epp Banks, Jr., retired Prestonsburg businessman, died peacefully at the Barton House in Nashville, Tennessee, where he was making his home while suffering from dementia.
He was pronounced deceased at 11:55 p.m., Monday, August 31, 2020, at the age of 75.
One of five children, he was son of the late Epp Banks Sr. who died at the age of 61, on January 9, 1972 and Verdie Carr Banks Sammons, who died at the age of 71, on February 14, 1992, and was born Epp Banks Jr. in Lancer in Floyd County, Kentucky on December 4, 1944.
A brother, Hugh Sammons, preceded him in death on February 17, 2019, at the age of 60.
Mr. Banks was a 1963 graduate of Prestonsburg High School and graduated in Winchester, Kentucky, with a degree in H.V.A.C. installation and repair systems.
He was the owner and operator of Epp Banks Heat and Air in Prestonsburg until his retirement in 2005.
He was also a building contractor and owned several commercial buildings in and around Prestonsburg.
Mr. Banks was a longtime member of the Oddfellows.
Surviving are his two daughters: Theresa Storie and husband Bobby of the Riddleton Community, Tennessee, and Melissa Conn and husband Greg of London; two granddaughters: Madalyn and Molly Storie, also of the Riddleton Community; two sisters: Wanda June Lowe and Husband Jerry of Prestonsburg, Joan Spaulding and husband Bobby of Harrodsburg; one brother, Sol Sammons Jr. of Prestonsburg.
Graveside services and interment were conducted from the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, Friday, September 4.
Arrangements were under the direction of Sanderson Funeral Home of Carthage, Tennessee.
This is a paid obituary.
Mildred Blevins
Mildred Blevins, 70, of Blue Creek, Ohio, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the Little Rosa Old Regular Baptist Church, McDowell.
Burial followed in the Blevins Cemetery, Frasures Creek, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Maritn.
Mary Crittendon
Mary Crittendon, 65, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.
A private burial was held Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Cora Delores Duncan
Cora Delores Duncan, 68, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Seland Hall Cemetery, Dry Creek, Topmost.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Effie Mae Vanderpool Garrett
Effie Mae Vanderpool Garrett, 88, of Garrett, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Burial will follow in the Garrett Family Cemetery, Calf Creek, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Jackie Eugene Hall
Jackie Eugene Hall, 82, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, Sept. 7, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Tex Leon Hall
Tex Leon Hall, 65, of Harold, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Sept. 6, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Emmitt Tackett Cemetery, Craynor.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Thomas R. Hough
Thomas R. “Tom” Hough, 73, of Prestonsburg, formerly of Wheeling, West Virginia, passed away Sept. 5, 2020, at his home.
He was born December 10, 1946, in Wheeling, a son of the late Wayne and Thelma (Roberts) Hough.
Tom was a retired coal miner for Consol Energy and a member of the United Church of God Independent Association.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Hough; sisters, Linda Wallace and Gertrude Milton; and grandson, Quinn Stinson.
Tom is survived by his wife LouAnn Hough; children, Marcia (Bill) Embrey, of Wellsburg, West Virgina, Thomas (Melanie) Hough, of Washington Lands, West Virginia, Michael (Erin) Hough, of Bethlehem, West Virginia; step-children, Julie Bowers, of West Newton, Pennsylvania, Teresa (Luciano) Cherin, of Vero Beach, Florida, Mary (Del) Jacobs, of Celina, Ohio, Loma (Danny) Moser, of Palm Bay, Florida, James Evans, of Celina, Ohio, Joe Evans, of Panama City, Floriea, Barbara Pfeiffer, of Decatur, Indiana, John Evans, of Celina, Ohio, Jason (Heather) Evans, of Dover, Deleware, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private interment will be held at a future date at Greenwood Cemetery, Wheeling, West Virginia.
Arrangements entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home of Bridgeport, Ohi.
To offer online condolences visit, wilsonfuneralhomes.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Dorothy Lewis
Dorothy Lewis, 83, of New Lebanon, Ohio, formerly of Floyd County, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, Sept. 7, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Alice Owens Martin
Alice Owens Martin, formerly of Langley, passed away Sept. 3, 2020, at Mary Gran Nursing Home Clinton, North Carolina at the age of 95. Alice has lived the last 20 in North Carolina with her daughter, Sharon Martin Laboda.
She was a very devoted mother, scholar, teacher and volunteer for causes for which she was passionate! She was an active member of the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association.
Alice was the daughter of the late Joseph and Louhettie (Slone) Owens, she was born June 5, 1925, in Lackey.
Surviving are her daughter. Sharon Laboda, son-in-law Lawrence Richard Laboda and her sister Voneda Wicker of Dayton, Ohio. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
A brief private Last Rites Service will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Her nephew James B. Wicker, of Dayton Ohio, will be singing three songs in her honor. That will be followed by an entombment beside her beloved husband, Clem Martin.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to her beloved Alice Lloyd College in her memory. Alice Lloyd College, 100 Purpose Road, Pippa Passes, KY 41844
Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit, steenfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Edna Lynn May
Edna Lynn Rice May, 73, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Sept. 6, at the Community United Methodist Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in May Cemetery, Mays Branch, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Janie Lynn Shepherd
Janie Lynn Shepherd, 44, of Blue River, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Family Cemetery, Blue River.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Anna Sue Stumbo Warrix
Anna Sue Stumbo Warrix, 84, of San Antonio, Texas, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.
Visitation was held Saturday, Sept. 6, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.