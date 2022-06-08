On Sunday, May 29, flags at all state buildings in Kentucky were lowered in memory of Phillip Ray Caudill of Wayland under the order of Gov. Andy Beshear.
It’s an honor that is typically reserved for heroes and in times of great mourning in our state. And Caudill’s passing at the age of 56 is certainly something to mourn.
In our rural areas, we rely on volunteer fire departments for many of our needs, big and small. From responding to car crashes and fires to traffic control duties and being the first responders at medical emergencies, these men and women give a lot of time to make our communities better places.
Caudill was one of these heroic, community-minded individuals. He died of a heart attack which he suffered while serving — helping to provide traffic control for graduation ceremonies at Floyd Central High School.
The volunteers who man our local fire departments and rescue squads do it all without pay, or without even expecting a return for their investment. Being a volunteer firefighter isn’t easy. It requires a lot of dedication and a certain mindset that puts the needs of others first.
But it’s a necessary job, and one which fewer and fewer people are willing to take on. Individuals like Phillip Caudill are among a small group who keep these departments going and keep our communities safe. They make our lives better because they are willing, not because of reward.
Even those relative few who are employed at one of the paid fire departments in our region are still connected to this volunteer system. Many of them got their start by being members of volunteer fire departments and many retain active memberships in those departments, responding to fires and other disasters in their spare time away from work.
Phillip Ray Caudill was a hero, and there are numerous heroes across our communities who keep his memory alive by doing the same things he did day-in and day-out.
While it was certainly an honor that Caudill was remembered by such a gesture as the flags being lowered to half-staff, it’s important that we also take advantage of the opportunity to honor both those who have passed, but also those who remain.
We need to be very vocal and out-front about our thankfulness for volunteer firefighters and rescue personnel. If you have even the slightest ability to serve on one, do so.
If you can’t join a fire department, find real ways to support them, especially in material and financial ways.
Ultimately, we must be active in showing our gratitude to these individuals, people who give so much of themselves for us.
The volunteer system only works because of the community which it serves. If we each play our role and support those who keep the departments going, we can continue to build stronger and safer communities together.
We’re grateful for Phillip Caudill and what he was willing to give. Now, let’s pick up where he left off so that what he clearly cared about so dearly is not lost.