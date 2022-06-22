June 17 marked 50 years since five men were arrested breaking into the Democratic National Committee’s headquarters in the Watergate Hotel in Washington D.C.
At first, the situation barely caused a blip in the media, with the exception of two young reporters for The Washington Post — Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward — who ultimately chased down a series of stories, with the support of their editor Ben Bradlee, that led to the the resignation of President Richard Nixon.
The Watergate Scandal had all the makings of being a great piece of investigative journalism. It had an incredibly interesting and important question at its center — what did Nixon know about the break-in and the activities of the unfortunately named CREEP (Committee to Re-elect the President) and did he participate in covering up the facts?
It had journalists who had the tenacity and guts to chase down the story and editors and newspaper executives who had the trust and courage to back them.
It had trustworthy and informed source. While he was kept anonymous at the time, the source nicknamed “Deep Throat” ultimately turned out to be Deputy FBI Director Mark Felt.
All of these and other factors combined to make the Watergate scandal an interesting and worthwhile series of stories to stick with and ultimately one of the most important pieces of investigative journalism in United States history. It inspired books and a movie starring Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman (great piece of filmmaking, by the way. Check it out if you can).
The Watergate stories initially didn’t have the impact that they ultimately cumulatively had over the next two years, leading up to Nixon’s August 1974 resignation. In fact, just months after the scandal broke, Nixon set a record that still stands for the widest popular vote margin in any post-World War II U.S. presidential election, absolutely slaughtering Democrat George McGovern by gaining 60.7 percent of the vote.
However, its impact is still being felt today in ways both good and bad. The good it did is obvious. It reminded power that, when informed, the people will put pressure on the government that makes change.
At the time, it was the immorality — and illegality — of the Nixon administration’s dirty tricks that resulted in Nixon’s resignation, which I’m not sure would even register a blip today, but I digress.
Further, it was a reminder of what can be done through journalism when the truth is the foundation of an investigation.
Now for the bad. There’s a couple of things, not the least of which was the culture which arose around celebrity journalists, which has sometimes elevated bad journalists with good personalities and resulted in some good journalism being ignored because it’s not being delivered by one of these “famous” reporters.
The other, and much more concerning for me, has to do with perception.
Since Watergate and aspects of the scandal, including the 1974 book and 1976 movie (starring Dustin Hoffman and Robert Reford) — which is great, by the way — the perception of what journalism is has been skewed toward this concept of our jobs being constantly involved in investigations that break up massive conspiracies.
The public perception is problematic, but it’s also caused many who obtain journalism degrees to become quickly disillusioned when they get a real reporting job and have to report on the local city council’s budget meeting.
I guess it would be interesting to be involved in a journalistic enterprise like that undertaken by Woodward and Bernstein, but the reality is much, much different. Those investigative pieces only really fall together occasionally and an open records examination of the local fiscal court isn’t going to bring down POTUS.
The part of that which concerns me is the idea that the budget meeting and the open records examination are not only important, but vital to the operation of democracy. Who’s going to look behind the scenes if journalists don’t?
And I promise you that, in most cases, what happens at the city council meeting is probably going to affect your life (and bank account) more than what happens in Washington, D.C.
With 50 years having passed since Watergate began, it’s definitely time to appreciate and learn about that situation, but it also might serve as a reminder to thank the men and women who are on the ground every day, doing a job without attention on themselves, serving to make sure you know the information you need to know.