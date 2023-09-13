In the face of tragedy, it’s normal to want to react in some way. One of those common reactions is to want to do something to prevent a similar tragedy from happening again.
The danger of that, and especially reacting within the midst of the emotion following a tragedy, is that you could possibly take a careless action that has a ripple effect of negative impacts.
I’m going to exercise my own advice and assume the best of someone by working under the assumption that New Mexico Gov. Lujan Grisham was acting out of emotion and not malice aforethought when she issued an emergency order suspending the right to carry firearms in public across Albuquerque and the surrounding county for at least 30 days in response, according to the Associated Press, to a spate of gun violence.
A rash of crimes involving guns in Albuquerque are the inspiration for the action, most pointedly an incident police are describing as road rage-related that took the life of an 11-year-old boy.
The death of that boy is unacceptable and the person or persons responsible should be hit with the toughest penalties allowed by the law.
However, for many reasons, even beyond the blatant contravention of the U.S. Constitution this action represents, Grisham is out of line.
I can state with confidence that the measure will not do what it is said it will do. In fact, a quick search of the news in Albuquerque shows the city had its 109th homicide of 2023 on Sept. 9 — a gun crime. Grisham’s order had no impact in that situation.
Just from a matter of practicality, gun regulations only apply to law-abiding citizens. Criminals don’t tend to worry too much about laws restricting the flow or use of firearms, and they also don’t care about the source of their guns. Grisham’s order will impact, by and large, people who are willing to obey the law and are thus less likely to commit the types of crimes driving concern on the part of Grisham and others. Grisham’s order and similar measures punish the innocent and have no effect on the guilty.
Also, there are millions of guns in the United States. How does an order that prevents the carrying of firearms in a particular area have any impact on that? There will undoubtedly be even more guns on the streets in 30 days than today. Just because you can’t legally carry in Albuquerque doesn’t mean a hill of beans difference in that situation.
Let’s also talk about crime occurring across the country, and especially in large cities right now. While I’m definitely not in favor of vigilantism, at the same time, I acknowledge that there are times where individuals are faced with a choice of either using a firearm or having injury or worse inflicted on them or those around them. If indeed law-abiding firearm owners comply with the order then it’ll be a real-life test of the old idea that, if “good guys” are not allowed to have guns, only the “bad guys” will. I can imagine lowlifes who prey on the citizenry of Albuquerque are grateful to Gov. Grisham for her order.
All this happens while many states are doing everything in their power to strip the powers of law enforcement and the justice system to deal appropriately and proportionally to crime, leaving citizens with even less protection and now, less recourse to protect themselves and their families.
So why should we care about all this, here in Appalachia? Well, because we are not immune. While I don’t personally know of a single local official who would institute such action, it’s not farfetched to imagine a state or federal government agent or entity taking this action.
If this is allowed to stand, it will send a message that the Constitution, which has in the past only been changed via amendment, can now be overridden by any leader in their own particular area. If you don’t see the danger in this, then I’m not sure I can explain it in a way you’d understand.
And, while this occurs and it looks like someone’s taking action, we’re not any closer to accomplishing things that may decrease gun crime — increased enforcement of the laws already on the books, better identification and action taken against people who can proactively be prevented from committing gun crimes, increased access to mental health and — and this one’s a tough one and I don’t know how we accomplish it (well, I do, but that ain’t happening in today’s world) — increasing the prevalence of a general respect for human life.
I often say that activity does not always equal productivity. I guess I’m right that that’s even more true in government than in other areas of our lives.