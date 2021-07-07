While the spring may have been colder than normal, the summer, so far, has been anything but. With several days of temperatures in the 80s and 90s so far, it doesn’t appear there’s going to be any change in trend at this point.
And while that may be a good thing for outdoor events, especially those centering about water, it also presents a danger that, while well–known, often repeats itself every year — children and pets left in vehicles as temperatures soar.
Recently, police in Prestonsburg charged a Floyd County man for allegedly leaving a dog in a vehicle parked in direct sun with outside temperatures at 89 degrees. It’ll be up to the courts to determine whether this man is guilty or innocent.
But the incident brings to light that, despite how well-known the dangers are, that these types of situations are still occurring.
In fact, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there have been a total of 890 deaths of children in hot cars since 1998.
In 2018 and 2019, a record number of 53 children died of vehicular heatstroke each year.
And the number of pets who die under the same circumstances is almost certainly higher, and also unnecessary.
Again, we know the danger is real.
According to Consumer Reports, researchers at Arizona State University and the University of California at San Diego School of Medicine evaluated cabin air temperature and surface temperatures in identical vehicles placed in the shade and the sun. Their study, according to Consumer Reports, estimates that even in a shaded vehicle, a 2-year-old child’s core temperature could reach a dangerous — and potentially deadly — 104 degrees F in a little less than 2 hours.
The deaths and injuries in these circumstances are all avoidable.
The main key is to pay attention at all times. Don’t assume that any temperature is safe. According to Consumer Reports, their testing showed that, even when it was 61 degrees outside, the temperature inside a closed car reached more than 105 degrees — a potentially fatal level for a child — in just an hour.
NHTSA officers the following tips for keeping kids safe:
• Parents and caregivers, get in the habit of always looking inside your car before locking the doors. Remember: Park. Look. Lock. And always ask yourself, "Where's Baby?"
• Vehicular heatstroke deaths don’t just happen when a child is forgotten. The second leading cause — 26% — of such deaths are children getting into unattended vehicles. Get in the habit of always locking your car doors and trunk, year-round.
• Never leave a child alone in a parked car, even with the windows rolled down or the air conditioning on. A child’s body temperature can rise three to five times faster than an adult’s.
• If you see a child alone in a vehicle, make sure the child is okay and responsive. If not, call 911 immediately.
— If the child appears to be okay, attempt to locate the parents; if at a public place, have the facility page the car owner over an intercom system.
— If the child is not responsive and appears to be in distress, attempt to get into the car to assist the child—even if that means breaking a window. Many states have “Good Samaritan” laws that protect people from lawsuits for getting involved to help a person in an emergency.
The danger to both animals and children is real and we each must do our part to protect them — the most vulnerable among us. It’s simple, it just takes common sense and preparation on our part.