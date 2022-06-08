On May 31, many people across the United States returned to work following a long holiday weekend.
As a result, you may have had a rough day. But I’ll tell you one person who had a much rougher day — President Joe Biden’s chief economic adviser, Brian Deese, director of the White House Economic Council.
You see, the White House saw the writing on the wall in recent weeks and realized “something must be done” about the state of the economy.
Well, I say that, but I also acknowledge that it’s more likely they saw the results of a recent NBC News Survey which showed that only 39 percent of those surveyed think Biden is doing a good job and 75 percent of those polled — stop and let that sink in for a second — believe that the United States is “off on the wrong track.”
So, ahead of a planned meeting between Biden and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, someone in the administration decided Deese would make the circuit of morning news shows and tout the administration’s newest line on the rapidly-descending state of things — it’s all about transition.
“The economy we have right now is in a transition from this period of historic economic growth to a period that can be more stable, resilient growth,” Deese told CNBC’s Rebecca Quick, in a line of reasoning repeated throughout the morning. “That requires focusing on inflation and doing so from a position of relative strength. The U.S. is in a better position to do so, in part because of our labor market recovery, the strength of household balance sheets.”
I don’t consider myself an incredibly intelligent person, but I do like to think of myself of capable of reading something and making sense. I can’t for the life of me make any sense out of any of what Deese said, other than to think it’s some kind of word salad intended to touch on as many key phrases as possible.
Deese also said the White House intends to do three things to staunch the economic bleeding:
• “Give the Fed the independence and the space that he needs to operate”;
• “Lower costs, make things more affordable for families during this transition period,” a plan which includes releasing oil from the strategic reserve; and
• “Bring down the federal deficit.”
So, watching these appearances — yes, I watched a few of them on YouTube afterward — the common theme, regardless of the show’s or channel’s place on the political spectrum, was that Deese was absolutely brutalized.
Fox News would be expected to be the roughest, but morning host Bill Hemmer was actually fairly easy on the Biden adviser. However, he did point out that the strategic oil reserve release was not going to be enough to counteract the effect of the administration’s energy policy on prices at the pump.
“In the big picture, that whole strategic petroleum reserve — that’s pennies on the dollar, that’s what it essentially amounts to,” Hemmer said.
The financial news networks were pretty brutal to Deese. For example, Bloomberg Surveillance host Jonathan Ferro took on the White House’s announced student debt relief plan as a fairly ill-focused way of helping the nation’s economy.
“As you work out relief for the American people at the moment, why is their focus on $10,000 of student debt relief at a time when those people in America who do not have a college degree are getting squeezed by gas prices …?” Ferro asked. “You know the people that’s hitting the most. Most of those do not have a college degree. Why is this administration focused on doing something which — let’s face it — might play well in the midterms, but ultimately isn’t going to help those people that need the help most right now?”
Most of the appearances went that way, but perhaps the most brutal beatdown was delivered by CNBC’s Quick who basically stuck a pin in Deese’s action steps balloon.
“Hey Brian, none of those steps really are going to address the skyrocketing costs that people have seen at the gas pump or in line at the … grocery store or what they’ve seen in rent prices and things that have gone up,” she said. “None of those will fix things in the very short term …”
So, dear reader, I guess the message is that we’re deeply in trouble and those who are most responsible for taking us on this not-so-fantastic journey haven’t the faintest idea how to get us back or to a better place, other than to send a sacrificial lamb to the cable news slaughter to deliver a mostly-useless series of word salads that promise no help.
Boy, ain’t this fun?