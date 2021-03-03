It’s a phrase I’ve heard nearly all my life and one I’ve said numerous times — “Lord willing and the creek don’t rise.”
The meaning of the phrase, for the uninitiated, indicates the speaker’s willingness to participate in a future event or activity as long as it’s possible.
Well, as I write this early in the morning on March 1, the Lord is certainly still willing, but the creek, it did some rising.
After multiple inches of rain, the creek outside my home in Pike County, like many waterways throughout the region, spilled over its banks. My family was fortunate, as water rescues were necessary throughout our region and numerous families fled their residences. Aside from a power outage — right in the middle of a deadline day, mind you — and damage to our driveway, we were blessed to not have to face the worst the weather offered.
The last few weeks have placed a hard exclamation point on this winter for us in Appalachia. Eastern Kentucky has been inundated with ice, then snow and now rain — and lots of all of those things. And, along with the weather comes the resulting effects — loss of essential services, hindrance of travel and a constant general unease before we check the weather forecast.
These issues have been at the forefront of the national discourse over recent weeks, but not because it’s been visited upon us. No, the main thrust of the discussion is what happened in Texas when unprecedented ice and cold weather crippled nearly the entire state.
And I get that, I really do. Texas’ situation was a big one, drew a lot of headlines, affected a lot of people. Plus, it had the added bonus of a lot of politics involved (Ted Cruz’ wild ride to Cancun, anyone?). All that’s in addition to the fact that, “everything’s bigger in Texas” — right?
But a lot of the attention misses the point — that our power grid is not only antiquated, but also highly vulnerable. And, as we’ve seen, multi-day outages can throw our communities and even larger groups of people into absolute chaos.
I’m not surprised that the plight of some hillbillies here in Appalachia doesn’t grab the headlines the Texas situation did. But I’d like to make a suggestion.
President Biden and his administration have put a lot of attention on the production of energy — specifically on investing in alternatives to fossil fuels, a change that has already had a lot of impact on our community and is likely to continue to do so.
My idea is that the administration also put some attention into shoring up and making our power grid more secure and reliable, and there may be no place better to start than right here in Appalachia. After all, our wild weather provides plenty of opportunities to put new methods of delivering power to the test.
Ask almost any Appalachian and they can tell you stories about multi-day power outages they’ve faced due to nearly unprecedented weather situations, from ice and snow to wind and water on a regular basis — in some cases once or more each year.
If you can make a secure grid here, you can make a secure grid almost anywhere. The Texas situation is not likely to occur again anytime soon, we hope, but we also wish we here in the mountains could be so lucky. We know someone’s going to “get it” here in every season, all that’s in question is who and how.
Also, the Biden administration likes to pay a lot of lip service to creating jobs. Can you imagine how many jobs a grid upgrade would create, just in on-the-ground manpower and even in research settings coming up with innovative technologies?
The administration’s current strategy of just focusing on how power is generated and not how it’s delivered is sure to create more Texas-sized headlines and leave Appalachia in the dark, again.
