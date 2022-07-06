As we enter this horrible week of grief and pain, we must unite and help each other through this time of mourning.
This week is unprecedented, as we will experience four funerals of four heroes who were killed during an ambush last week. It was described as “pure hell.”
Like many others, I weep for and mourn the deaths of the brave souls who served our community in many and various ways. I grieve for their families, and friends. Our community will never be the same, as we will never forget these officers.
Now is the time to stand united, arm-in-arm with each other to pull each other through this tragedy. The politicking needs to stop and relationships mended. Our community deserves the best that our leaders have to offer.
Our leaders are in the position they are in because we trust them to make good decisions. And going forward we need the best decisions made possible.
In the coming weeks, we will hear more of the horrible, evil details of this tragedy. Anger will ensue and we have a right to be outraged. Evil is evil.
For now, if you believe in prayer, pray hard and often.
Rest in peace Deputy William Edward Petry. Rest in peace Capt. Ralph Frasure. Rest in peace Officer Jacob Russell Chaffins. Rest in peace K9 Drago.