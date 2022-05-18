Eric Conn is spending a long time in jail and more of his accomplices need to accompany him.
Apple+TV did a documentary on the disgraced attorney who, with the help of a judge, bilked the government of over half a billion dollars.
The documentary shows how a reporter from the Wall Street Journal, who was looking into the federal budget, saw an unusual line item in Social Security Disability’s financials. As the reporter dug into the budget he found a judge in Huntington, West Virginia, who approved almost 100 percent of the SSI cases presented to him while other judges had a much lower approval rate.
The reporter made his way to Huntington and ran into two women who worked at the SSI office who are known as the whistleblowers. The reporter and the whistleblowers claimed they were harassed and intimidated by the goons who worked for Conn and in the SSI office with the judge. The judges’ superior was also complicit and told the reporter that there was noting wrong going on. Ironically, that superior spent time in jail as well.
As the documentary unfolds, it shows the immense greed that Conn had and his thirst for the absurd and quirky. He clearly has mommy issues and then tried to deflect his behavior while he blamed the judge for making him into the monster he was.
The intimidation on the reporter and the whistleblowers was real. I experienced that first-hand when he tried his best to intimidate me and my family for not running “good news” stories on him. His intimidation tactics didn’t work. He approached me ion the grocery store one evening with wife number 15 and tried to apologize. It was around Christmas time and I invited him outside to discuss his antics like men, he nervously grabbed his bride and skulked away. Not only is he a thief, he’s a coward as well.
When a historically Black church in Pikeville burned down, he donated $500 and wanted our paper to put him on the front as a savior to the poor underprivileged African Americans. When I didn’t do that, his goons harassed me and threatened my family.
When FBI agents descended on his office complex in Stanville, the rumor was he was hiding under the Abe Lincoln stature. I was there and one of his former employees apologized to me for putting my family through that ordeal. I was livid. She told me Conn and his goons were up in his office making calls and he, Conn, told them to intimidate the hell out of my family and me. Apparently everyone was in on the prank, even the lawyers who worked there. They need to lose their licenses.
Every person who worked for Conn and didn’t quit or raise a red flag should be in jail. He has lawyers who knew exactly what was happening, he had employees who knew the obscene practices he used and they sat idle like Hollywood did during the big slap.
Don’t tell me that his law partners, clerks and employees didn't take files home and have them destroyed. Don’t tell me they knew nothing. Don’t tell me they were innocent. Every employee, every lawyer who worked there and his henchmen, and didn’t quit or alert the authorities are complicit and need to spend time in jail.
All those idiots thought they were going to get away with bilking the government, intimidating people and lying about the whole ordeal would offer them a prosperous life. They all were loyal to a piece of garbage who did nothing but further embarrass this region and dismantle families.
Conn had a lot of cash and I would suspect that the goons, lawyers and former employees know where that money is located. To me, they are no better than Conn because they knew what was happening and allowed the master manipulator lead the desperate souls to their demise while they all benefited. Conn gave out lavish vacations, cash to all his employees and these people knew it was wrong. They too are evil crooks.
The lawyers are still practicing law, the former employees are free to work and the goons have yet to be punished. That’s another atrocity.
In the wake of Conn’s con, many people suffered. Some committed suicide and others who desperately need their benefits are still waiting while some who don’t deserve benefits are still getting them.
Thanks to Ned Pillersdorf for leading the charge and helping people get their benefits restored, for no compensation.
Conn needs to spend the rest of his life in prison and all his former employees including the lawyers, clerk and goons need to be in prison as well. That will be justice.
