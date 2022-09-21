Ten years ago, If I had told you that soon there would be armed guards at all schools in an effort to keep our kids safe, you would have said hat I was bat-crap crazy. Well after all the social media starved crazy people who are trying to get noticed and have taken freedom entirely too far, we now have armed guards at schools and that societal change is only the beginning.
When we send our kids to school, we have an implied contract with that school that our kids will come home at the end of the day. But because of the mitigating factors like mental illness, insatiable appetite for social media recognition and that we have allowed criminals to walk free, we can’t be assured that kids will be safe at school any more. Hence the need for armed guards.
I’m not sure of the trigger ( no pun intended) points of people who act crazy and shoot innocent kids, but it has to stop. In most of the school shootings there have been warning signs that have gone unnoticed. And at what time are we going to buck up and demand the death penalty for people who shoot kids at schools?
I believe in a free society, but because people have taken their freedoms way too far, we are playing behind the eight ball. And that’s not how our free society was intended to run.
I believe in the right to bear arms and believe that law-abiding gun owners who follow the constitution should be left alone. All gun owners should have their guns registered and if someone has a gun that is not registered to them, then they go to jail. And people who show signs of mental illness should not be able to have guns.
I’m not naive enough to think that if we tighten laws, that we can stop the bad guys from doing bad things. It's not gonna happen. Two weeks ago in Canada, two jerks killed almost two dozen people with knives. Evil will always exist.
However, if we are proactive we may be able to thwart some issue at places like schools where innocent kids can be killed like we have see way too much recently.
In the recent shootings, the shooters, i.e. bad guys made very apparent signs that they were going to cause destruction. They made posts on social media about their crazy ideas and no one stopped them. Monitor social media and we may be able to stop some killings.
There are red flag laws that allow judges to take guns away from people who may be a threat to themselves or others. The whistleblower can be a family member, law enforcement member or a doctor who has treated a person. Some people don’t believe in that, but if I see a whacked out crazy person who is known to have guns, I feel that I have a responsibility to society to alert the authorities. And so should all law-abiding citizens.
So because of social degeneration, we have cops in schools with loaded handguns, which may deter a criminal. Soon they will get more firepower, because when criminals are intent with shooting up schools, they are using high-powered rifles and a 9 mm is no match. In 10 years, we will see cops in riot gear with high-powered rifles protecting our kids in school. Criminals are getting more brazen.
Last week, we saw two officers sworn in for the Pikeville Independent School District. And the week before, an alleged crazed person walked on the grounds of a school at Phelps with a .40 caliber handgun loaded with armor piercing bullets, and was taken into custody before any issue arose.
Thanks to the quick thinking and training of Deputy Bert Hatfield, a major incident was thwarted at that school and lives were saved.
Maybe having SROs at schools will give officers a chance to better communicate with children so that they know that good cops are good people and should not be feared. Maybe they’ll learn to listen to cops when they tell people what to do. That, too, may save lives in the long run.
