Unless you have been living in a cave for the last two years, you most likely have been exposed in some way to COVID. With yet another variant, the flu and the common cold in full swing, we are all likely to get sick in some way.
COVID has been around for almost two years. In addition to COVID, this is the time of year when cold and flu season start. And since we like to gather around our loved ones, go to parties and spread cheer, we are also spreading germs that may contain the flu, a cold or COVID. So the chances of getting infected by something are pretty high.
Some people have made COVID a political issue. They say the government has materialized COVID so that the sheep can be led to slaughter. Ailments like COVID, the flu and a cold are very similar. You can’t see them, you can’t touch them, you don’t know if and where it exists but it’s there.
I had someone dispute that fact with me and I asked if they believed in God, to which they say of course. I said that you can’t touch God, you can’t see God, but you know He exists? How can that be? If COVID is fabricated is the belief in God fabricated as well? I explained that you will know when the flu, a cold or COVID touch you as well as when God touches you. There went that argument.
There are ways to help if and when you do get infected. With COVID if you get the shots, and get the virus, you are less likely to have extenuating circumstances severe illness or death. It could happen but with the shot, you are less likely to get extremely ill.
If you had a flu shot, again, you will be less likely to suffer the effects of the flu virus. If you get a cold, which is common, you’ll just have to sweat it out until you feel better.
The problem with these ailments is that the symptoms are consistent. With any of these ailments, you may experience sniffles, runny nose, sore throat, fever, body aches and fatigue. The problem is you don’t know what you have so people are running out to get COVID tested. And that’s causing problems and long testing lines.
If you have symptoms relating to the flu, a cold or COVID, you need to stay the hell home and away from people. You need to monitor your symptoms and take prescribed medicine to fight what you have.
Monitor your symptoms and follow the CDC guidelines. If, however, you have trouble breathing you should immediately seek medical attention. If you have not been vaccinated against the flu or COVID, your symptoms can be more severe.
If you have been vaccinated and contract the virus, you may feel a little crappy for a few days but your symptoms should subside. Either way stay away from people and isolate yourself. The last thing you want to do is spread your gems to others, but we shouldn’t need the CDC or a dope like me to tell you that. Common sense should prevail.
It’s important to take proper precautions. If you feel like wearing a mask in public, do so and don’t let others ridicule you and for God’s sake don’t ridicule others who choose to wear a mask. You may choose to refrain from gatherings. You may choose to get the shot after all.
Whatever you choose, understand that you have the right to make choices, which automatically obligates you to deal with the consequences of those choices.
I wish you a healthy and happy New Year and hope you stay fee from viruses, colds, disease and anything else that we encounter that brings sickness or sadness.
