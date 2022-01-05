“The origins of the pardon power in the United States Constitution [Article II, Section 2] can be found in English history, [and is] known as the ‘prerogative of mercy.’” This same pardon power can be traced to Section 77 of the Kentucky Constitution which was adopted in 1891.
With decades of support for the pardon power of the governor of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the pardon power took a significant broadside after the controversial pardons and commutations issued in the waning hours of Governor Matt Bevin’s administration. Sadly, as a result, the public has soured on the pardon power of the governor, something which has harmed all individuals who might apply for pardons in the future.
Throughout history, the pardon power has been criticized because of the controversial nature of the person who received the pardon. For example, one such historical and controversial pardon was the blanket pardon issued by President Jimmy Carter to the thousands who evaded the draft during the Vietnam conflict.
Another example of controversial pardons were the pardons issued by Abraham Lincoln to Union deserters. Yet, even with the public disapproval of those pardons, Abraham Lincoln continued to issue pardons and stood by the belief that “mercy bears richer fruits than strict justice.”
So, with the foregoing as background, it is time to tell the story of one such pardon which is worthy of consideration, a pardon for Dr. Briana Boyd who grew up, and calls Betsy Lane home. Most have never heard or will recall anything about the circumstances surrounding Briana’s accident and arrest in December of 2012 for driving while intoxicated and causing injuries to others. Briana’s decision on that night to get behind the wheel of her car was undoubtedly the single event that she will regret for the rest of her life. And notwithstanding that she has paid her debt to society, her accident has closed doors to her, and her ability to provide medical care to the people of the mountains.
After the accident and the time Briana she spent in prison, Briana’s medical license was restored in 2019, along with her ability to see Medicaid patients. Yet, because of the felony conviction which resulted from her accident, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has continued to deny her inclusion in the Medicare program. Those at CMS who have reviewed her application for reinstatement into the program have referred to an automatic 10-year ban for her felony conviction which will end in late 2023. For anyone who has ever attempted to navigate the waters of a federal bureaucracy, the only way for Briana to be able to have the box with the 10-year ban unchecked would be if Governor Andy Beshear would issue her a pardon.
Since having her medical license restored, Briana has worked tirelessly as a volunteer physician to cover the needs of emergency rooms and to assist with the physician shortages which have resulted from Covid, especially in rural Kentucky where physician shortages are chronic. Sadly, because Briana cannot receive reimbursement for her medical care, she has to rely on her elderly mother to provide her support, something which cannot last forever.
After recently meeting with Briana, it was discovered that her pardon application was filed with Governor Andy Beshear’s office in November of 2020. Unfortunately, after more than a year, Briana’s pardon application has yet to be considered. And while Briana understands that Governor Beshear has had his plate full this past year, she strongly believes that if Governor Beshear had the time to review her pardon application he would issue her a pardon.
And hopefully, if Governor Beshear would issue a pardon to Briana, and others similarly situated, it would restore faith in the pardon power of Kentucky governors, something which was lost after the abuses of the previous administration. And what better way to send a message to the people of the mountains and all Kentuckians that like Abraham Lincoln, Governor Beshear believes that “mercy bears richer fruits than strict justice.”
So, as I often do, I would invite each of you to join me on my imaginary mountaintop, a place where all the people of the mountains can consider taking the time to send a request to Governor Beshear and ask him to take a moment to consider and grant Briana’s pardon application, a pardon which would allow her to reapply to have her rights to treat Medicare and Medicaid patients restored, a pardon which would allow her to once again begin caring for the people of the mountains.
Mark Wohlander, a former FBI agent, federal prosecutor, and a volunteer at the David School in David, Kentucky, has traveled the back roads of the mountains for more than thirty years and considers himself an adopted son of the Appalachian region. Other of Mark’s columns and Liberty prints are available at, www.fivesmoothstonesky.com.