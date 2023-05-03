When you feel crappy, you will consider anything to feel better. I was feeling crappy last week and resorted to extreme measures.
I rarely get sick, especially from colds and flus. I get my shots like a good boy and try to eat well and exercise regularly in an effort to avoid the crud. But, it will eventually get you and it did me.
I had a creeping malaise loom over me for a few days. At first I thought it was common fatigue. Then a sore throat, cough and body aches ensued. My wife, who worries way too much about me made an appointment for me to get “looked at.” I went through the standard poking, prodding, turning and coughing, breathing deeply and to cap it off an x-ray. All tests were negative, which didn’t settle my mind.
If you get tested and they find something, they give you a prescription and send you home to convalesce. In my case, with all tests negative I was just sent home. I was hoping for a quick fix; an antibiotic or steroid and in a few days I would feel better. Not gonna happen.
The first few days were bearable; I coughed a lot and produced copious amounts of phlegm. I was breathing good and had a good appetite. Then hell was bestowed upon me — chills, sweat, loss of appetite, body aches, overall misery.
Again, my wife, whom I lovingly refer to as “Nurse Ratchet,” conspired with her friend and our neighbor to try an alternate route of care. While I was lying in my bed in misery, they both entered my bedroom. I thought at first that I was imagining things because I was weak and not of right mind. Two women and me in my bedroom? Was I delusional? The timing was awful.
All kids of thoughts were going through my head. But what happened next was not one of them. As they entered the room, the smell of lavender, Vicks Vaporub and onions preceded them. This was not going to be good. I was in hell and they had some sort of plan. I was way too weak to fight so I just rolled with the punches.
The lavender, oils and what smelled like the Vapor Rub, were put on a towel and rested on my chest to help with my breathing. O.K., so far so good. I asked the million-dollar question about the onion, and that’s when things got weird.
These two conniving women put slices of red onion under my feet and wrapped my feet in very tight socks. They claimed that the toxins were going to be absorbed by the onion. Since I was in pain and couldn’t fight so I allowed their antics. At that point I was willing to try anything.
My room smelled like an antipasto salad and I had dreams of garlic and eggplant. It was all fun and games until I had to hit the boy’s room. The slices of red onion were stuck to my feet through the socks and created an awful squishing feel as I walked to the bathroom. The smell was putrid. Even the dog ran away.
The next day I woke up and I’ll be damned, I felt better. I’m wasn’t sure if the crud was naturally subsiding, or if the newly appointed witch doctors placing the potions and onions on me had that much effect. But I felt significantly better.
Ancient history tells us that natural remedies have cured people for centuries without all the new pharmaceuticals that have been invented to make us feel better. Can you imagine if Big Pharma actually had TV commercials touting the healing properties of red onions? “Red onions, they heal naturally, they are cheap and abundant and could possibly make you feel better. Side effects may include, worsening foot smell, stray cats following you, strong desire for Italian food. And if you use red onions, we here at Big Pharma could go broke.”
Choose your healing remedies wisely.
