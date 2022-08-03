From Daniel Boone’s first steps through present-day Elkhorn City over 250 years ago until last week, those of us who are fortunate to be born and raised in the hills of Eastern Kentucky know life has never been easy, the days are long, and the work is hard. Mother Nature always looms with danger over the next ridge and in neighboring holler. With God’s help, we have demonstrated our resilience, generation after generation. Last week’s devastating flooding is no different. We are resilient fighters, and we will overcome this adversity put before us once again.
The rallying cry went out from communities not just within our region but from the far reaches of our state and nation, with supplies coming quickly and hundreds responding to the needs of those who have been directly struck by this natural disaster.
The outpouring of material and financial resources by every day people shows that, at our heart, we are as much as a caring people as we are resilient. This is what makes us mountain people.
Story after story has been published, reported or broadcast illustrating these facts. The stories are heart-wrenching and heart-warming all at once. They show the humanity of the moment and the true giving nature of our people.
Yet, even amid all the goodness there are those who reveal their ugliness. To those people who plunder and pilfer from those who are, at present, most vulnerable, shame on you. To those who seek to defraud those same families, shame on you as well.
Lastly, to those in the media, such as those who have written news stories disguised as sympathetic but meant for a mean-spirited or political outcome, such as Linda Blackford, shame on you. Her recent article is a clever political commentary — twisting narrative for her personal political agenda. Such is the standard tactic by those who seek to skew our cultural ties to coal mining and to reflect blame for the recent flooding onto coal mining. Frankly, when I read this commentary, I am disgusted. In that same light, seeing social media a-twitter with similar rubbish from CNN reporters and the basement keyboard warriors, faceless cowards behind computer screens, who in unison held that “those hillbillies” were getting what “they” deserved, makes one shake their head. What “nattering nabobs of negativism” all of them are.
These commentators masquerading as journalists and the basement keyboard warriors seeking relevance are not the true heart of America. The true heart of America is what we are seeing up the hollers and in the front yards of devastated homes — unified people in a spirit of community to care for each other and to rebuild that which was lost. Those who cast derision; who mock our tragedy; and, who relish our misery, you are a small and miserable bunch. You are the worst of our society and represent all that is wrong with our country.
Lives have been lost, material goods swept away. We mourn those lives lost while rebuilding our communities, together. This is what is good about America. Let us hope we can focus this moment and hold onto the goodness as we go forward together.