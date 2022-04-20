Next week is the return of Hillbilly Days in Pikeville, Which is ironic for me as every day is hillbilly days, but I’m starting to blend. If recent events are any indicator, we can expect more people than ever to attend this year’s event.
Since we are ascending from the COVID pandemic, we are seeing fewer restrictions. While mask mandates are in order in some cities and the travel industry, for the most part ,we are seeing fewer complications with the virus.
It baffles me that you have to wear a mask when on a plane, on a bus and in a subway, but you can attend a major sporting event without one. That’s government overregulation for ya.
Recently crowds have enjoyed the events that were sorely missed during the pandemic. Restaurants — the ones left standing — are beginning to fill up again. Bars and music venues are getting packed with patrons thirsty for beer and music. And the Appalachian Wireless Arena experienced sold out shows over the last few weeks.
I attended the rodeo, which was sold out on the second evening. I stuck out like a sore thumb. People in attendance wore cowboy boots, 10-gallon hats, blue jeans, studded shirts and some people even had spurs on their boots. I wore Nikes and khakis and a hooded sweatshirt. I felt like a northern guy in a southern town. And I wonder why they call me Yankee.
Recently, the Appalachian Wireless Arena saw two sold out shows with very different genres of talent. One was a very country band, while the other was a night of headbangers. To each his own I say!
On April 21 during Hillbilly Days, Dustin Lynch will be appearing at the arena. Ticket sales are a little off now, but I expect a sell-out due to walk-up sales.
At the App Theatre on Second Street April 22, you can see legendary comedian Reno Collier. He lost a lot of weight and is not as recognizable as he was, but he hasn’t lost his comedic touch.
I think the most entertaining part will be the stump speeches by the local candidates running for office. If history repeats itself, which it usually does, you will see plenty of mudslinging and accusations of nonsense against good people that are made out to be slime balls. It wouldn’t be Hillbilly Days without negative campaigning. I say let them all slug it out right there on Main Street.
There will be plenty of music, food and local crafts and culture to absorb. If you feel like getting out and enjoying some freedom and good ole fashioned Eastern Kentucky fun, come down to Pikeville next week. It’s a time to get out, be entertained and help the Shriners help children with disabilities.
