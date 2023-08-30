At its best, art makes us think and/or feel. But art is at its best when it serves as a Rorschach test — speaking truth but allowing us to understand it in our own ways.
That kind of art doesn’t dictated how we should feel about things or how we should think about them, but instead challenges us to come to our own conclusions.
Oliver Anthony has been catapulted into the public consciousness in recent weeks, initially due to the release of his song, “Rich Men North of Richmond,” a song that has become a massive hit, despite not being backed by a major record label or following the accepted paths to success. It was communicated via a YouTube video, and I’ve been absolutely intrigued by the responses.
This song, I’m finding, is, like the aforementioned Rorschach test, incredibly revealing about the listeners and commentators.
First and foremost, Anthony is following a long line of country/rural musicians who use relatively simple music and brutally honest lyrics to tell a story. “Rich Men North of Richmond” is an expression of frustration about the way things are, and the reason for its meteoric rise, I believe, is that it gives voice to the feelings of a large number of people in this country right now.
Because of its popularity, the pundit class of all stripes has been quick to make the song a central talking point. Many on the right are claiming it as an anthem, while many on the left are decrying the song as a — well — right-wing anthem.
I think, as is often the case, they’re missing the point and this song, inadvertently, is tapping into an undercurrent running through the country.
There are people who feel what Anthony is expressing — frustration over working hard, only to be rewarded by high taxes and inflation that means, “your dollar ain’t s**t.” Those people are frustrated about the increasing level of control being exerted over them by a government that often seems to forget that it is a human institution serving humans.
Who feels that right now? Well, pretty much everyone who isn’t a part of the upper crust and the political class.
“Rich Men North of Richmond” is a song, nothing more, nothing less, but it gives voice to the middle, the people who are simply trying to live their lives, to make a living, to support families, to find enjoyment and enrichment in life and, very often, attempt to live out their faith. I personally think it’s a fairly well put together piece, as it lies in a style of music I enjoy, and I like his voice and style of singing. I’ve also found I enjoy the rest of his songs.
Further, the song is deeply moving to people like myself, who find themselves more frustrated than ever before about the state of the union we see around us.
Some on the left have become offended about a line in the song regarding the use of welfare funds to purchase snack cakes for people who are already obese. It’s a harsh line, to be sure, but that reaction points to one of the points they’re missing. In many cases, social safety net programs are good and protect the most vulnerable among us. But for some reason many, especially those on the left, seem incapable of entertaining even the slightest thought that perhaps some people are just gaming the system, both on the side of recipients abusing the benefits and the politicians using them as a tool of control. And, guess what? We see all that. We understand that. And it frustrates us.
I believe in some cases, their vocal opposition to the song based on this small portion of a verse is a red herring, a distraction from the true message of the song — that it really feels like Washington D.C. (the town north of Richmond, Virginia, being referenced if you haven’t caught on) is being controlled by people who couldn’t care less about the fate of the lower and middle citizens who make up the vast majority of this nation, but who are more than happy to exert inordinate levels of control to exploit them.
“Rich Men North of Richmond” taps into a voice that is rarely publicly heard in a tightly-controlled national media landscape and, man, “they’re” clearly pretty mad about it. Its popularity is proof that there’s a whole lot of people who find themselves nodding their heads in agreement to much of what Anthony has to say.
The song doesn’t just take a swing at the left, however, and that’s why the punches land so well.
Anthony himself, just this past week, released a video addressing some of the issues, saying that he takes issue with the way the song is being taken by both the left and the right, and pointing out the irony that the song became a topic at the GOP presidential debate since, he said, the song was talking about them.
Anthony isn’t some sage or prophet. Anthony is simply a good singer who can put together a series of chords pleasing to the ears, but who also is also an adept songwriter, able to give voice to the frustration that is taking hold in this country. If you’re on the left or right and you have either completely dismissed or claimed “Rich Men North of Richmond” as your own, you should probably proceed with caution. I have a feeling that Anthony, emboldened by his new platform, is going to step on a few more toes.
And I and many other people in the “center” of this nation are here for it.