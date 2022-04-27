During our recent legislative session, we increased salaries for many who serve as the bedrock of our workforce here in Eastern Kentucky, including state workers and troopers. While those pay raises were very easy to support, hard earned and well deserved; unfortunately, one meritorious group was once again left to do more with less.
Of course, I’m talking about our teachers and school employees. One house budget drafter, to paraphrase, stated that the legislature was not mandating teacher raises in this year's budget because school employees work for individual school districts, and those school districts could decide whether to give their employees raises.
Upon my return from Frankfort, I attended our local school board meeting to share the information I received as to how the upcoming budget may positively impact Floyd County’s education finances. There, I asked our board members, similar to our neighboring school districts who are approving teacher raises, to consider pay raises for both our certified and classified school employees once these funding increases are realized.
The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) reported that the actual total state funds provided for Floyd County in School Year/FY 2022 were $27,664,732. KDE’s forecast for School Year/FY 2023 is projected to be $28,604,016, for an increase in Support Educational Excellence in Kentucky (SEEK) funding of $939,284 over the prior year.
So, SEEK funding calculations from the KDE predict that Floyd County should receive an increase in funding of nearly $ 1 million dollars during the upcoming fiscal year. This increase is primarily attributable to budget funding increases per-pupil from $4,000 to $4,100, the continued full-funding of all-day Kindergarten; and increased transportation funding. The following fiscal year should also result in an additional increase to Floyd County, as in the second year of the budget, per pupil funding will climb from $4100 to $4200.
Floyd County should also receive the benefit of increases in Family Resource Youth Service Center (FRYSC) funding per pupil; increases in certain Learning and Result Services programmatic grants such as Read to Succeed, Gifted and Talented, etc.; and increased stipends for National Board Certified Teachers and Certified Audiologists/Speech Pathologists.
I am also very happy to report that Duff Allen Central Elementary School received a special offer of assistance for a Capital Project under the School Facilities Construction Commission for $10,975,500 dollars during FY2023. After speaking with Superintendent Shepherd, it is obvious this school is in great need of structural repair and other improvements.
As you well know, our teachers and school employees work every day to not only further the education of our students by teaching them reading, writing and math, but we also rely upon them daily to teach our children life skills such as a hard work ethic, courtesy and kindness. Just as now is the time to invest in the future of Eastern Kentucky, now is also the time to invest in our students' hardest working assets — our teachers and school employees.